Monday 13 January 2025

Men

Rourkela



12 Jan 2025 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Hyderabad Toofans 5 - 1



13 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v Delhi SG Pipers



Women

Ranchi



12 January 2025 20:40 Delhi SG Pipers v Odisha Warriors 0 - 4



13 January 2025 18:00 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Soorma Hockey Club



Hyderabad Toofans trounce Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 5-1, climb to second spot







Rourkela: The Hyderabad Toofans enjoyed a commanding win over the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers as they stormed to a 5-1 triumph (Gonzalo Peillat 6’ & 30’, Maico Casella 21’, Tim Brand 47’ and Arshdeep Singh 54’) in the Hero Men’s Hockey India League clash at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday.







Lancers suffered because of their below-par short corner conversion, only one of 11, while Toofans’ benefitted from the great work of their keepers, Vikas Dahiya and Dominic Dixon, and fellow defenders.



Y. B. Sarangi





Hyderabad Toofans players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Kalinga Lancers at the Birsa Munda Stadium, Sunday, January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: HIL



Hyderabad Toofans rode on German drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat’s brace to record a second consecutive comeback win as it thrashed Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 5-1 in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.







Peillat scored a brace while Casella, Brand and Arshdeep scored a goal each as the Hyderabad Toofans defeated the Kalinga Lancers 5-1 on Sunday.





Hyderabad Toofans registered its second win of the Hockey India League 2024-25 in Rourkela on January 12, 2025. (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



The Hyderabad Toofans enjoyed a commanding win over the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers as it stormed to a 5-1 triumph (Gonzalo Peillat 6’ & 30’, Maico Casella 21’, Tim Brand 47’ and Arshdeep Singh 54’) in the Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday.







Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





FILE PHOTO: Players of Hyderabad Toofan celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







Odisha Warriors get inaugural Women’s Hockey India League underway with thumping win



Yibbi Jansen scored twice in Odisha Warriors’ 4-0 win over Delhi SG Pipers







Ranchi: The inaugural Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 got underway on Sunday with the Odisha Warriors thumping the Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 in Ranchi. Yibbi Jansen (16` and 37`), Baljeet Kaur (42`) and Freeke Moes (43`) scored for the Odisha Warriors.







s2h team







M.No.1; Super star Yibbi Jansen’s brace and immaculate finishining skills of Odisha Warriors helped them post an impressive 4-0 win over Delhi SG Pippers in the opening day of the Women’s Hockey India League at Ranchi on Sunday. Yibbi Jansen (16` and 37`), Baljeet Kaur (42`) and Freeke Moes (43`) scored for the Odisha Warriors coached by the former India chief coach Jenneke Scopman.







Women's Hockey India League: Reigning FIH Player of the Year scores twice with drag-flicks to justify favourites tag for Janneke Schopman's team.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Yibbi Jansen (2nd from left) was the star for Odisha Warriors: (Hockey India League)



If it was up to her, Janneke Schopman said after the Hockey India League (HIL) auction in October last year, she’d have assembled a squad with all the top Indian players she had worked with during her time as the national head coach. Indeed, from the start of the auction, she put her paddle up for a lot of the first-team Indian players, but crucially, didn’t go overboard for any of them. Because she was waiting for the one name she really wanted: the Netherlands’ Yibbi Jansen. When her name came up, Schopman went all out to ward off the interest from the other teams.







Yibbi Jansen scored twice while Baljeet Kaur and Freeke Moes slotted home one each as Odisha Warriors kicked off the first-ever women’s Hockey India League in style.



Santadeep Dey





Yibbi Jansen in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu



Yibbi Jansen, the most expensive foreign player of the first-ever women’s Hockey India League, set the tone for the competition with a brace in the lung opener as Odisha Warriors made a strong statement with a 4-0 win over Delhi SG Pipers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium here on Sunday.







Here's how the Women's Hockey India League looks like.





(From L to R) Salima Tete, Udita Duhan, Navneet Kaur, Neha Goyal, and Savita Punia (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



The inaugural Women's Hockey India League commenced on January 12. The four-team tournament will see the top two teams at the end of a double round robin fight for the title.







India’s three milestone efforts to bring gender parity in field hockey



K Arumugam







Introduction of Women’s hockey when it hosted the Asian Games in 1982, helping the International Olympic Committee to organize West-boycotted Moscow Olympics women hockey event and now the organization of first-ever commercial league for women are three historic milestone efforts of India in promoting gender parity in the world of field hockey.







EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Women 2025

Walcz (POL)



All times GMT +1



12 Jan 2025 09:35 ITA v CRO (Pool A) 6 - 1

12 Jan 2025 11:00 SUI v TUR (Pool A) 1 - 5

12 Jan 2025 12:25 AUT v POL (Pool A) 3 - 2



Terengganu zap TNB Thunderbolts in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu thrashed TNB Thunderbolts 6-1 for their fourth consecutive win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today. - NSTP/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu thrashed TNB Thunderbolts 6-1 for their fourth consecutive win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.







Western Wildcats, Inverleith, Grove Menzieshill and Watsonians make the top four in Scottish Indoor League



The day at DISC started with Inverleith drawing level with Western Wildcats at the top of the table after a comfortable 7-2 win over Edinburgh neighbours Grange. Goals from Inverleith`s Andrew Clark and Murray Banks of Grange in eight minutes kept things level, but thereafter it was Inverleith who grabbed the initiative and romped 4-1 up by the interval, captain Kyle Taylor and a double from Charlie Jack did the damage.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Harmanpreet Singh







As India inch closer to the start of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 campaign, which begins on 15 February as they take on Spain in Bhubaneswar, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview with captain Harmanpreet Singh.







Hockey Queensland Prioritises Gold Coast Venue While Addressing Brisbane Facility Needs







In their joint submission to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games 100 Day Review, Hockey Queensland (HQ) and Hockey Australia (HA) have highlighted the Gold Coast Hockey Centre (GCHC) as the ideal venue for the 2032 Olympic Games, citing its strategic advantages in cost-effectiveness and sustainability. As a legacy facility from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the GCHC is well-positioned to host Olympic-level competitions with minimal upgrades. These include the addition of a new pitch and enhanced broadcasting infrastructure to meet international standards.







Leading LGBTQ+ club implore England Hockey to withdraw transgender policy





United: London Royals Hockey Club have spoken out on new policy



Transgender players are set to be banned from competing in the women’s game for the 2025/26 season, England Hockey has announced, in a move which has been labelled “deeply concerning” by one of the leading LGBTQ+ clubs who has urged the national governing to withdraw the policy.



