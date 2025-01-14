Tuesday 14 January 2025

Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



13 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v Delhi SG Pipers 3 - 2



14 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Team Gonasika v JSW Soorma Hockey Club



Standings



Women

Ranchi



13 January 2025 18:00 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Soorma Hockey Club 1 - 4



14 Jan 2025 League 18:00 Delhi SG Pipers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Standings



Official HIL Website







JSW Soorma Hockey Club enjoy 4-1 dominant win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, Salima Tete and Sonam score in dominant win for JSW Soorma Hockey Club







Ranchi: JSW Soorma Hockey Club began their Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 campaign on a high as they beat Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers with a dominant scoreline of 4-1. Olivia Shannon (38’), Charlotte Englebert (42’), Captain Salima Tete (44’) and Sonam (47’) scored for Soorma while Hannah Cotter (7’) got the only goal for the Tigers in the first quarter.







Tamil Nadu Dragons reclaim top spot with 3-2 win over Delhi SG Pipers



David Harte's heroics helps Dragons clinch the crucial win







Rourkela: Tamil Nadu Dragons held their nerves to clinch a 3-2 thrilling win over Delhi SG Pipers here at the Hero Men's Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Monday. Experienced goalie David Harte remained the cynosure of Dragons' defence while goals by Jip Janssen (6'), Nathan Ephraums (19') and Blake Govers (21') ensured Dragons a well-deserved win that took them to the top of the pool standings. For the Pipers', Tomas Domene (2', 37') was the only one to get his name on the goal sheet.







Second-half surge gets Soorma Hockey Club comeback victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



The Salima Tete-led side conceded in the seventh minute but four goals in 10 minutes across the third and fourth quarters sealed an opening victory for Soorma Hockey Club.



Santadeep Dey





Tete Salima captain of JSW Soorma Hockey Club celebrates with teammate after scoring a goal against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu



JSW Soorma Hockey Club got its Women’s Hockey India League campaign up and running with a come-from-behind 4-1 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here on Monday.







Soorma score four times in frantic 10-minute spell to begin with a win



Women's Hockey India League: Soorma Hockey Club scored four times in a frantic 10-minute period to begin their women's Hockey India League campaign with an emphatic 4-1 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1 in Ranchi on Monday.





Soorma trumped Bengal Tigers 4-1 in the Women's Hockey India League on Monday. (HIL)



Down by a goal after just seven minutes, Soorma Hockey Club scored four times in a frantic 10-minute period to begin their women’s Hockey India League campaign with an emphatic 4-1 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1 in Ranchi on Monday. In the men’s league match, meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Dragons defeated Delhi SG Pipers 3-2.







M.No.22: Fourth consecutive win for Dragons



s2h team







Notching up fourth consecutive victory today in its sixth match, Tamil Nadu Dragons continue to top the pool with 15 points and plus 5 goal difference. Whereas its today’s loser Delhi SG Pipers lie at the bottom of the table with a no outfight win in six matches. All three Dragons goals were struck by foreign import in the team.







Janssen, Ephraums & Govers goals help Tamil Nadu beat Delhi SG Pipers 3-2



Dragons’ fourth outright win firmed up its position, while Pipers, who managed to score twice of their 26 circle entries, continued to lie at the bottom of the table.



Y. B. Sarangi





Tamil Nadu Dragons’ Blake Govers celebrating with Muoritz Ludwig after scoring a goal against Delhi SG Pipers. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League



Table topper Tamil Nadu Dragons again relied on its gritty defence to get the better of a hapless Delhi SG Pipers 3-2 in a keen contest of the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Monday.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Tamil Nadu Dragons consolidates position at top; Delhi SG Pipers languishes on bottom



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Tamil Nadu Dragons players in action against Delhi SG Pipers. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







An Olympic champion who’s championing change: Maria Verschoor continues to fight against gender inequality in hockey



Playing for the JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the Women’s Hockey India League, the two-time Olympic champion feels the launch of a franchise league exclusively for women is definitely a step in the right direction by Hockey India.



Santadeep Dey





Maria Verschoor arrives at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium ahead of an HIL-W match. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League



Maria Verschoor started playing hockey for fun when she was seven years old. But by the time she was 12, she had taken it up as serious business.







Five foreigners rule keeps team tacticians on their toes



As situations can change rapidly in a fast-paced match, the support staff are required to think like computers and offer best possible strategies. The five-foreigners rule has made their job even more challenging.



Y. B. Sarangi





David Harte (GK) of Tamil Nadu Dragons in action during the match between Soorma Hockey Club and Tamil Nadu Dragons of Hockey India League 2024-2025, held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh / Aceimages for HIL



The stipulation of fielding a maximum of five foreigners in a team’s playing XI during a Hockey India League (HIL) match has put coaches through constant brainstorming.







Super 6s indoor hockey: Wimbledon men, East Grinstead women show finals form





East Grinstead hope to repeat 2024 title success in Derby PIC: England Hockey



Teenager Biba Mills continued where she left off last year to propel East Grinstead to another Super 6s finals day.







Is MHL becoming Malaysia Haphazard League?



By Aftar Singh





Haphazard is the best word to describe the fixtures of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Haphazard is the best word to describe the fixtures of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Matador looking to Pakistani star for explosive start



By Aftar Singh





20-year-old Pakistani drag flicker Sufyan Khan is one of Asia’s top penalty corner specialists. He scored six goals in the Asian Champions Trophy to help the Green Shirts win bronze in Inner Mongolia, China last September. — SCREENGRAB FROM SOCIAL MEDIA



KUALA LUMPUR: Debutants Matador Club will bank on Pakistani drag flicker Sufyan Khan for a good start against Nurinsafi Sporting in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at Bertam Stadium in Penang tomorrow.







Defence Force men, QPCC vets retain Ventures crowns



by Nigel Simon



T&T Defence Force men and Queen’s Park Cricket Club veterans (over-40) retained their divisional titles when the 20th edition of the Ventures Hockey Club International Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament concluded at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on Sunday.







Hillhead join Clydesdale Western, Watsonians and Wildcats in the Scottish top four



The day at DISC opened with a big result; Hillhead`s 4-2 defeat of Dundee Wanderers. The result pushed Hillhead up to third in the table, above Wanderers and level with Wildcats – but would that last?







2024 USA Field Hockey National Coach Award Winner: Candice Russ







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2024 Annual Awards, presented by AAE. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2024 National Coach Award winner, Candice Russ.



