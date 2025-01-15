Wednesday 15 January 2025

As India inch closer to the start of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 campaign which begins on 15 February as they take on England in Bhubaneswar, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview with captain Salima Tete.







Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



14 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Team Gonasika v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2 - 1



15 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Standings



Women

Ranchi



14 Jan 2025 League 18:00 Delhi SG Pipers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 0 - 1



15 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Odisha Warriors v JSW Soorma Hockey Club



Standings



Official HIL Website







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinch narrow 1-0 win against Delhi SG Pipers



Kathryn Mullan (23’) scored the only goal of the game







Ranchi: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Delhi SG Pipers in the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi today. Kathryn Mullan (23’) scored for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, against the run of play, in the second quarter and the Tigers fought tooth and nail to hold on to the one goal lead for the rest of the game.







Team Gonasika edge past Soorma Hockey Club in cagey match



Team Gonasika beat Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 in their Hockey India League match







Rourkela, 14 January 2025: Team Gonasika secured their second win of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 and kept their semi-finals hopes alive after beating JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Tuesday. Nilam Sanjeep Xess (33`) and Lee Morton (59`) scored the goals for Team Gonasika while Pawan Rajbhar scored JSW Soorma Hockey Club’s solitary goal.







Kathryn Mullan (L) in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu



The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers won all of the three points on offer, beating Delhi SG Pipers 1-0 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here. The side’s first win in the Women’s Hockey India League must be the best birthday gift its skipper Udita Duhan received on Tuesday.







Look ahead to Super 6s Finals Day







After two exciting Premier Division weekends, the eight teams for the Super 6s Finals Day have been announced and Sunday 26 January will have electric head-to-head clashes.







Dar Academy studded BK Club wins 2nd Chief of Army Staff Inter Club Lahore District Hockey Championship



BK Club- winners of COAS Lahore district inter club championships.



Over the last decade, Dar Hockey Academy has been the biggest feeder line for Pakistan's national and age group teams.



