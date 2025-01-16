Thursday 16 January 2025

The FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 is set to deliver thrilling hockey action as it moves through its next stages in Australia, India, and Argentina over the month of February. Here’s a preview of the upcoming stages and what fans can anticipate.







Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



15 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 3 - 5



16 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers



Standings



Women

Ranchi



15 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Odisha Warriors v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 1 - 2



16 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Odisha Warriors



Standings



Official HIL Website







Jugraj Singh nets brace as Bengal Tigers beat UP Rudras 5-3







Rourkela: A superb first quarter performance set up a 5-3 win for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers over the UP Rudras in the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday.







Soorma Hockey Club secure 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors



Hina Bano and Sonam found the back of the net for Soorma Hockey Club







Ranchi: Soorma Hockey Club continued their strong start to the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 with a 2-1 win against Odisha Warriors at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi today. Hina Bano (6’) opened the account for Soorma Hockey Club and Sonam (47’) doubled their lead in the last quarter. Freeke Moes (57’) brought the Warriors back in contention with a goal towards the end of the game but failed to change the outcome any further.







s2h team







Soorma HC in women’s and Bengal Tigers in men’s posted contrasting victories on Wednesday. While its a narrow 2-1 win over Odisha Warriors that gave Soorma an outright win at Ranchi, Bengal Tigers in Rourkela routed UP Rudras 5-3 , leading 5-0 at the end of 45th minutes. Rudras woke up late in the 4th quarter for all their three goals, but it came too late to lose the tie this way.







Hockey India League 2024-25: Tigers outplayed Rudras in possession as well as circle entries and pumped in three goals in the first quarter.



Y. B. Sarangi





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Jugraj Singh (31) scored their second goal against UP Rudras. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



Jurgaj Singh struck a fine brace to help Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers return to winning ways with a convincing 5-3 victory over UP Rudras in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.







Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers’ Abhishek (5) scored the fifth goal against UP Rudras. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







Despite a late scare, it was Soorma who were deserved winners thanks to a comprehensive team performance.





Soorma Hockey Club celebrate scoring the opening goal of the match against Odisha Warriors. (Photo Credit: Soorma Hockey Club/X)



JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors in the Women's Hockey India League (WHIL) match in Ranchi on Wednesday.







Soorma Hockey Club is currently at the top of standings with two wins out of two, while Odisha Warriors is second with three points.



Santadeep Dey





Bano Hina scored in the sixth minute to set the tone for JSW Soorma Hockey Club. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu



The Odisha Warriors was condemned to its first loss of the season by the JSW Soorma Hockey Club by a 1-2 margin on Wednesday in the Women’s Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here.







Jocelyn Bartram’s parents fly down to India from Down Under, cheer for daughter from stands



That Jocelyn’s teammates from the Australian national team, Claire Colwill and Kaitlin Nobbs, are also with the Warriors would make her miss home a little less



Santadeep Dey





Jocelyn Bartram’s parents Michael and Ann watch their daughter in action during the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) match between JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors, at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi, on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/THE HINDU



The inaugural Women’s Hockey India League may go on for 11 more days, but Michael and Ann, parents of Odisha Warriors goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram, are willing to give it in writing that their favourite Hockeyroo will play in the final.







Upcoming Umpire & Technical Official International Appointments







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce upcoming international appointments for two technical officials and one umpire.







Cowie to lead World Cup team



by Nigel Simon



T&T's National Outdoor Hockey men’s team coach Darren Cowie has been named captain of the T&T senior men’s indoor hockey squad for next month’s FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec, Croatia.







Faizal fires four as Terengganu thrash Armed Forces



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu’s Faizal Saari (in white) in action against the Armed Forces during Wednesday’s MHL match in Kuala Terengganu. PIC BY GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Faizal Saari netted four goals as Terengganu thrashed Armed Forces 6-1 in Wednesday's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) clash in Kuala Lumpur.







Pakistani Sufyan proving to be good buy for Matador



By Aftar Singh





Matador player Sufyan Khan (centre). PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistani drag flicker Sufyan Khan is proving to be an instant hit for newcomers Matador Club in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Missy Meharg’s illustrious Maryland field hockey tenure isn’t finished



Meharg signed a contract extension with the Terps through the 2028 season.



By Nolan Rogalski



On Oct. 11th, legendary Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg achieved yet another milestone. A 3-1 victory for the Terps at Michigan State was her 650th career win, sparking celebrations across the program.







Thelma McLernon (née Hopkins) Obituary: Irish Hockey Legend Passes.







Hockey Ireland are saddened to learn of the passing of Thelma McLernon (née Hopkins) on January 10, 2025, in Canada, where she resided with her family. Thelma was without doubt one of the most outstanding Irish athletes ever to grace a hockey pitch and a true icon of Irish athletics.



