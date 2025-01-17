Friday 17 January 2025

Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



16 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 1 - 5



17 Jan 2025 is a Rest Day



Standings



Women

Ranchi



16 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Odisha Warriors 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 3)



17 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club



Standings



s2h team







Despite trained by former India coach Graham Reid, and mentored by PR Sreejesh, Delhi SG Pipers fail to impress in phase I of the ongoing Hero Hockey India League at Rourkela. In their seventh and last match of phase I they failed utterly, even conceding four goals in a quarter, before going down to Kalinga 5-1. All that the famed team could manage so far was a shoot out win on opening day.







Gursahibjit Singh completed the Lancers’ clinical display with a fifth goal in the 45th minute.





Kalinga Lancers players celebrate after scoring a goal against Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League on January 7, 2025. (Photo credit: HIL)



Lancers' third win improved their position to the third spot, while Pipers, which wasted 11 penalty corners, continued to languish at the bottom after their sixth successive defeat.



Y. B. Sarangi





Vedanta Kalinga Lancers’ third win improved their position to the third spot. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu



Theirry Brinkman struck a magnificent brace as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers decimated Delhi SG Pipers 5-1 in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







Eight teams for the men's tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Vedanta Kalinga lancers defeated Delhi SG Pipers. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







After 60 minutes of enthralling action, the match extended into a shootout, the first in WHIL, and it was Odisha who came out winners.





Odisha Warriors registered a shootout win over Bengal Tigers in the WHIL. (Photo Credit: HIL)



Odisha Warriors emerged victorious in their Women's Hockey India League (WHIL) match against Srachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, thanks to a shootout win on Thursday, in Ranchi.







Although the Tigers ran the Warriors ragged for a major part of the day, their opponents walked away with two of the three points as goalie Jocelyn Bartram played hero in the shoot-out.



Santadeep Dey





Goalkeeper Bartram Jocelyn of Odisha Warriors saving a shot by Lalremsiami of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers during the shootout of the Hockey India League (HIL) at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu



The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will be kicking itself after losing 3-2 against Odisha Warriors in the first shoot-out of the Women’s Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here.







2024 in review — Indian hockey’s revival: A year of triumph and transition



Indian hockey teams achieved success in 2024, with the men’s team winning Olympic bronze and Asian Champions Trophy, while the women’s team retained the Asian Champions Trophy title.



Joan Mathew Jacob





The Paris bronze was India’s 13th Olympic medal in hockey. It was also the first time since 1972 that India secured back-to-back Olympic medals in the sport. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



From Olympic glory to the resurgence of the Hockey India League and bidding farewell to some of the sport’s greatest pillars, 2024 was an extraordinary year for Indian hockey.







From losing vision to winning Olympic gold – Jip Janssen’s inspirational story



Dutch drag-flicker got hit on eye before Tokyo Games, and wasn't sure whether he will ever see again; but he recovered to get glory in Paris.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Janssen is no stranger to recovering from big setbacks. A few months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he had suffered a blow to his eye during a Dutch league match, playing for SV Kampong. (HIL)



Late in the match against UP Rudras, Tamil Dragons’ star defender and drag-flicker Jip Janssen was hit on his left rib by the ball. There was immediate concern from everyone on the field, and the Dutchman missed the end of that match.







EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Men 2025

Geneva (SUI)



All times GMT +1



17 Jan 2025 10:00 AUT v ITA (Pool A)

17 Jan 2025 11:25 CZE v TUR (Pool A)

17 Jan 2025 12:50 POL v CRO (Pool B)

17 Jan 2025 14:15 SUI v DEN (Pool B)

17 Jan 2025 16:00 ITA v TUR (Pool A)

17 Jan 2025 17:20 CZE v AUT (Pool A)

17 Jan 2025 18:40 DEN v CRO (Pool B)

17 Jan 2025 20:00 POL v SUI (Pool B)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre with live scores







Germany eyes "perfect" Euro Hockey Championship



With Mönchengladbach as its stage, Germany is gearing up to host a double European Hockey Championship that will leave a lasting impact. Martin Schultze, sports director of the German Hockey Federation (DHB), shared on Tuesday how this event is crucial for the sport’s future in the country.







2024 USA Field Hockey National Umpire Award Winner: Benjamin Peters







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2024 Annual Awards, presented by AAE. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2024 National Umpire Award winner, Benjamin Peters.







The race is on for the indoor Championship, Europe, and to avoid relegation



The race is on as the Scottish Indoor National League 1 programme advances towards the business end of the men`s and women`s competitions.







25 in 2025: England Hockey Launches Exciting New Coaching Roadshows





Coach high fiving young hockey player



England Hockey is excited to announce the launch of the "25 in 2025" Coaching Roadshows, an innovative programme designed to elevate coaching, empower players, and engage communities across the country.



