Saturday 18 January 2025

FIH Pro League faces a very tight competition schedule



By Javier Carro



The FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 promises a February full of action with crucial stages in Australia, India, and Argentina. The tournament brings together the best hockey teams in the world and will define much of the season's course with decisive matches towards the fight for the title.







FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 Oman 2025: One Month to Go!







With just one month to go until the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 Oman 2025, excitement is reaching fever pitch in the hockey world. From February 17 to 23, Muscat, Oman, will play host to this groundbreaking tournament, marking a significant milestone for emerging hockey nations.







National indoor hockey team on 'recognition mission' in Porec



By Aftar Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Without a permanent indoor venue and with limited financial support, the national indoor hockey team are determined to defy the odds as they prepare to debut at the World Cup in Porec, Croatia, from Feb 3-9.







Hockey India League



Men

Rourkela



17 Jan 2025 was a Rest Day



18 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Hyderabad Toofans v Tamil Nadu Dragons

18 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Team Gonasika v UP Rudras



Women

Ranchi



17 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2 - 0



18 Jan 2025 is a Rest Day



Delhi SG Pipers register 2-0 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club



Sangita Kumari and Deepika scored to secure the Pipers' first win of the season







Rourkela: Delhi SG Pipers ended their winless run in the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 with 2-0 victory against the table toppers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. Sangita Kumari (25’) granted Delhi SG Pipers the lead in the second quarter and Deepika (47’) scored the second goal in the last quarter to seal their first victory of the season.







Delhi SG Pipers’ attacking approach humbles JSW Soorma Club 2-0



Sangita opened the scoring for the Pipers in the second period while Deepika unleashed a low flick to sound the board off their 10th penalty corner and complete a convincing win.



Y. B. Sarangi





Delhi SG Pipers team celebrate the second goal by Deepika (55) against JSW Soorma Hockey Club during the Hockey India League Match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu



Delhi SG Pipers’ attacking game enabled them to beat table-topper JSW Soorma Club 2-0 and record their maiden win in the women’s competition of the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.







Tiger roars, Udita soars: Out of the pits and in the limelight, an Indian defender is making heads turn at HIL



Udita has rallied the Tigers, prowled relentlessly at the baseline, and mauled whoever has managed to creep into the circle. She has been at her most menacing while donning the protective gears of a rusher during penalty corners.



Santadeep Dey





Udita celebrated her birthday on Tuesday with her side’s first win in the league as the Tigers beat Delhi Pipers. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu



Not often does Udita Duhan get an opportunity to stand still, surrounded by silence and bridled by her thoughts. For now, she is a vital cog in the wheel of Indian hockey. Her calendar stands packed with games, camps, sponsored deals, shoots, and media interactions. Her life’s riding hell for leather on the turf and off it.







Naruto, Luffy and Jimmy: The unlikely trio which has driven Ishika Chaudhary’s hockey dream



The 23-year-old became the first player to be sold at the auction of the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League for ₹16 lakh.



Santadeep Dey





Ishika Chaudhary of Odisha Warriors in action during a Hockey India League (HIL) match against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 16. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu



On this day, exactly a year ago, a 23-year-old Ishika Chaudhary had momentarily breathed life into the Indian women’s hockey side after drilling in the equaliser against Germany in the dying seconds of an Olympic Qualifier fixture to force a shootout at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.







EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Men 2025

Geneva (SUI)



17 Jan 2025 10:00 AUT v ITA (Pool A) 6 - 2

17 Jan 2025 11:25 CZE v TUR (Pool A) 6 - 2

17 Jan 2025 12:50 POL v CRO (Pool B) 6 - 5

17 Jan 2025 14:15 SUI v DEN (Pool B) 7 - 4

17 Jan 2025 16:00 ITA v TUR (Pool A) 7 - 3

17 Jan 2025 17:20 CZE v AUT (Pool A) 3 - 3

17 Jan 2025 18:40 DEN v CRO (Pool B) 5 - 7

17 Jan 2025 20:00 POL v SUI (Pool B) 2 - 3



18 Jan 2025 09:00 AUT v TUR (Pool A)

18 Jan 2025 10:20 ITA v CZE (Pool A)

18 Jan 2025 11:40 DEN v POL (Pool B)

18 Jan 2025 13:00 SUI v CRO (Pool B)

18 Jan 2025 16:30 4th Pool A v 4th Pool B (Pool C)

18 Jan 2025 17:50 3rd Pool A v 3rd Pool B (Pool C)

18 Jan 2025 19:15 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (Semi-final 1)

18 Jan 2025 20:45 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (Semi-final 2)



Maybank outplay Matador in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Former national defender Razie Rahim scored two penalty corner goals in the 20th and 58th minutes for Maybank. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank overpowered Matador Club 5-3 to register their fourth win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at Bukit Jalil on Friday.







Hoci Cymru pay tribute to David Bleach







It is with great sadness we announce the passing, in December 2024, of 55-year-old David Bleach.



