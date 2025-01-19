Sunday 19 January 2025

2025 Test Matches NZL v USA (W)

Auckland



All times GMT +13



19 Jan 2025 15:00 NZL v USA 1 - 0

20 Jan 2025 17:30 NZL v USA

USWNT Falls in Narrow First Contest Against New Zealand





Credit: Simon Watts



AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 10 New Zealand at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand in the first match of a two-game series. An even game through the first three quarters, the final frame saw the contest’s lone goal as the Black Sticks narrowly defeated USA 1-0.







Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



17 Jan 2025 was a Rest Day



18 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Team Gonasika v UP Rudras 0 - 1

19 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Delhi SG Pipers



Women

Ranchi



18 Jan 2025 was a Rest Day



19 Jan 2025 006:00 PM Odisha Warriors v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Hyderabad Toofans ends Tamil Nadu Dragons' unbeaten streak in Hero Hockey India League



Gonzalo Peillat (21` and 48`), Arthuer de Sloover (31`) and Tim Brand (33`) scored for the Hyderabad Toofans







Ranchi: The Hyderabad Toofans delivered a commanding performance to defeat league leaders Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-0 in the Ranchi leg of the Hero Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday. The victory marked the Dragons’ first loss of the season.







UP Rudras win 1-0 against Team Gonasika in a thriller



This hard-fought win put UP Rudras in the third place of the points table with the phase I of the Hero Hockey India League for men’s ending today







Ranchi: UP Rudras held their nerves to register a narrow 1-0 win against Team Gonasika in the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 (Men) here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Hockey Stadium on a Super Saturday with die-hard Ranchi fans turning up in large numbers. This hard-fought win put UP Rudras in the third place of the points table with the phase I of the league ending today. It was Rudras' skipper Hardik Singh who led from the front and also scored the lone goal in his team's victory.







Hyderabad stuns Tamil Nadu in southern derby; UP Rudras prevail over Gonasika Vizag



Hyderabad Toofans, coming on the back of a three-match winning run, stunned the Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-0 in the Southern Derby first, while the UP Rudras prevailed over Team Gonasika Vizag in the second game.



Santadeep Dey





Hyderabad Toofans stunned Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-0 in the southern derby. | Photo Credit: PTI



The much-anticipated crossover event finally went underway as four men’s teams from the Hockey India League were in action on Saturday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium here.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Hyderabad Toofans, UP Rudras move up after wins on double-header Saturday



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Players of Hyderabad Toofans and Tamil Nadu Dragons in action. | Photo Credit: PTI



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







High-flying Krishan Pathak happy to play ‘No. 1 goalkeeper‘ role for Kalinga Lancers



Hockey India League 2024-25: Krishan Pathak has featured in all seven matches of the Lancers, which has recorded three wins and has gathered 10 points in a roller-coaster ride so far.



Y. B. Sarangi





Vedanta Kalinga Lancers goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak in action against Delhi SG Pipers during the Hockey India League match. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/THE HINDU



Krishan Pathak, India’s No. 1 goalkeeper after P.R. Sreejesh’s retirement, says he is not under pressure for being the most preferred custodian of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League (HIL).







Salima Tete's rise in stature with Arjuna Award and India captaincy



Salima Tete made her debut for India in 2016 and has played 115 matches since.





Salima Tete. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



Salima Tete, appointed as the Indian women's hockey team captain last year following the team's failed attempt to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, is among the 32 Arjuna Awardees who will be honored later this month.







EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Men 2025

Geneva (SUI)



All times GMT +1



18 Jan 2025 09:00 AUT v TUR (Pool A) 9 - 1

18 Jan 2025 10:20 ITA v CZE (Pool A) 5 - 3

18 Jan 2025 11:40 DEN v POL (Pool C, Pool B) 6 - 5

18 Jan 2025 13:00 SUI v CRO (Pool B) 1 - 1

18 Jan 2025 16:30 TUR v DEN (Pool C) 5 - 2

18 Jan 2025 17:50 CZE v POL (Pool C) 1 - 4

18 Jan 2025 19:15 AUT v CRO (Semi-final 1) 6 - 3

18 Jan 2025 20:45 SUI v ITA (Semi-final 2) 4 - 3



19 Jan 2025 09:50 CZE v DEN (Pool C

19 Jan 2025 11:15 POL v TUR (Pool C)

19 Jan 2025 12:50 CRO v ITA (3rd/4th Place)

19 Jan 2025 14:15 AUT v SUI (Final)



