Monday 20 January 2025

2025 Test Matches NZL v USA (W)

Auckland



All times GMT +13



19 Jan 2025 15:00 NZL v USA 1 - 0

20 Jan 2025 17:30 NZL v USA 3 - 2

Vantage Black Sticks Women triumph in two-test series against USA







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have completed their two-test series against the USA, showcasing a blend of experience and fresh talent on the field.







USWNT Drops Heartbreaker in Final Minutes as New Zealand Takes the Series





Credit Simon Watts



AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The second match of the two-game series saw the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 10 New Zealand again produced an even and tight contest. After the Black Sticks took the lead, USA came from behind to tally two in the third but couldn’t hold on as the hosts equalized and notched the game winner in the final minute as red, white and blue fell 2-3.





Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



17 Jan 2025 was a Rest Day



19 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Delhi SG Pipers 5 - 5 (SO 3 - 2)



20 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club



Standings



Women

Ranchi



19 Jan 2025 006:00 PM Odisha Warriors v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4 - 1



20 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Delhi SG Pipers



Standings



Yibbi Jansen stars as Odisha Warriors hammer Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Yibbi Jansen scored twice in Odisha Warriors 4-1 win in Women’s Hero Hockey India League







Rourkela: It was a memorable night for hockey fans at a packed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela as the Odisha Warriors beat the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 3-1 in the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (2024-25). Michelle Fillet (16`), Yibbi Jansen (18` and 47`) and Neha Goyal (58`) scored for the Odisha Warriors while Udita (30`) scored for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.







Vedanta Kalinga Lancers pull off stunning comeback as Hendrickx leads them to shootout win against Delhi SG Pipers







Rourkela: The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers pulled off a stunning comeback to earn a shootout victory against the Delhi SG Pipers in the ongoing Hero Hockey India League. The Kalinga Lancers were trailing 1-4 at the halfway mark, but goals from Alexander Hendrickx (13’, 52’), Thierry Brinkman (35’, 47’) and Angad Bir Singh (49’) saw them make a remarkable comeback and win the subsequent shootout. The SG Pipers, despite strikes from Tomas Domene (18’, 20’), Corey Weyer (21’), Koji Yamasaki (23’) and Dilraj Singh (37’), continue their wait for their first win of the season.







Hockey won the day on a Sunday in front of 20k crowd



K ARUMUGAM







One women’s match followed by a men’s. Both encounters together produced an amazing 15 goals each one better than the other in conception and execution. Each match was a 60-minute thriller. About twenty thousand in the stadium watched hockey dazzling in front them on a Sunday evening. The way one team seemed overrunning the other just evaporated as minutes, nay, seconds wore on. Could one have imagined a team that amassed 4-1 lead would in fact end up 5-5 and then lose in the shoot out? Meanwhile much of the game was marred by frayed tempers of Delhi & Kalinga players but was managed with alacrity and maturity by young umpire Balaji and senior most Raghu Prasad so as to maintain tranquility and neutrality. Over all, Hockey was at its best on Sunday in Rourkela.







Yibbi Jansen scores brace in Odisha Warriors 4-1 win over Bengal Tigers



Women’s Hockey India League: Odisha Warriors’ third victory in front of their home crowd took them to the top of the table.



Y. B. Sarangi





Odisha Warriors’ Yibbi Jansen celebrates after scoring the second goal against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/THE HINDU



Yibbi Jansen’s double penalty corner conversion propelled Odisha Warriors to a 4-1 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the women’s competition of the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.







Kalinga Lancers come from behind to win a high-scoring thriller against Delhi Pipers



Lancers won the shootout 3-2 to record their fourth win and make thousands of home fans happy, while Pipers suffered their seventh consecutive defeat.



Y. B. Sarangi





Goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill saved thrice in penalty shootouts as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers made a massive comeback. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu



Goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill saved thrice in penalty shootouts as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers made a massive comeback to pip Delhi SG Pipers in an action-packed high-scoring Pool-A thriller of the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







‘Hockey India League should have equal prize money’





Maria Verschoor is relishing her time in India PIC: HIL



Dutch star Maria Verschoor believes prize money for the Hockey India League should be equal once the women’s game becomes established.







EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Men 2025

Geneva (SUI)



All times GMT +1



19 Jan 2025 08:30 SVK v BUL (Pool A) 5 - 2

19 Jan 2025 09:45 HUN v POR (Pool A) 3 - 8

19 Jan 2025 13:15 HUN v BUL (3rd/4th Place) 6 - 5

19 Jan 2025 14:45 POR v SVK (Final) 8 - 1



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre with live scores







Tenaga smash six past Matador to stay in MHL title hunt



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional's Marhan Jalil (in red) in action against Matador Club in Sunday's Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - PIC FROM HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Tenaga Nasional stormed to a commanding 6-1 victory over Matador Club in Sunday's Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) match at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil.







So close and yet so far for Grove Menzieshill but it is Western Wildcats and Inverleith who will contest the Scottish men's final







It was a day of drama at DISC with many close games, often decided on winning goals in the dying seconds. The catalyst of the day was Grove Menzieshill`s courageous attempt to make next weekend`s final with a hat-trick of wins over rivals Western Wildcats, Inverleith and finally Watsonians, but in the end they came up short, agonisingly on goal difference. In the final game of the day Inverleith gained that crucial point with a 6-6 draw with Western and consequently shut out the Taysiders on goal difference – the ultimate in frustration.







‘Master of the reverse stick’ in hockey dies, aged 88







Thelma Hopkins, who died on Jan 10 in Canada aged 88, was regarded as a ‘master of the reverse stick’ pass in hockey and a golden girl of British athletics.



