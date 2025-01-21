Tuesday 21 January 2025

Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



20 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 1 - 2



21 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Team Gonasika



Standings



Women

Ranchi



20 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Delhi SG Pipers 5 - 1



21 Jan 2025 06:00 PMJSW Soorma Hockey Club v Odisha Warriors



Standings



Official HIL Website







Determined JSW Soorma Hockey Club defeat Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 2-1



Prabhjot Singh was awarded the player of the match for the outstanding opening goal for Soorma Hockey Club







Rourkela: JSW Soorma Hockey Club beat Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 2-1 in a high-voltage match here in the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 (Men) held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Monday. Goals were scored by Prabhjot Singh (21'), and Maninder Singh (28') while Jugraj Singh (39') scored the lone goal for the Tigers.







JSW Soorma Hockey Club register comprehensive 5-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers



Charlotte Englebert, Sonam, Charlotte Stapenhorst and Penny Squibb scored for Soorma







Ranchi: JSW Soorma Hockey Club returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers in the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi today. Charlotte Englebert (6’) and Sonam (9’, 10’) gave Soorma a comfortable lead in the first quarter. Charlotte Stapenhorst (36’) further extended the lead in the third quarter but Sangita Kumari (38’) pulled a goal back soon after. But Penny Squibb (60’) found the back of the net in the last minute to round off a five star performance for Soorma.







Harmanpreet, Vanasch help Soorma Hockey Club get back to winning ways against Shrachi Bengal Tigers



The returning Harmanpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch starred in defence while Prabhjot Singh and Maninder Singh got the crucial goals.



Aashin Prasad





Harmanpreet Singh of Soorma Hockey Club warming up before the match against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League



Soorma Hockey Club snapped a two-game losing run in the Hockey India League (HIL) to beat Shrachi Bengal Tigers 2-1 here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Monday.







Sonam brace helps Soorma Hockey Club blow away Delhi SG Pipers



The Pipers were reduced to a shadow of themselves from Friday’s reverse fixture, in which they had managed to pull the rug under Soorma’s feet with a 2-0 win.



Santadeep Dey





Players of Soorma Hockey Club and Delhi SG Pipers (red) in action during a match of the Hockey India League (HIL), in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI



The calm before Monday’s storm lasted only nine minutes. The Delhi SG Pipers were then blown away like a tin roof in the wind, succumbing to a 5-1 defeat against JSW Soorma Hockey Club during a Women’s Hockey India League match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium here.







HIL ticking all boxes of three growth-pillars: Divyanshu Singh



With a lot going in hockey’s favour, the league is primed for success per the COO of JSW Sports.



By Rahul Kargal







At the 2024 Paris Olympics, when the Indian Men’s Hockey team climbed the podium and displayed its bronze medal, euphoria gripped the nation. It became clear that the bronze at the Tokyo games was no anomaly.







Terengganu trounce Liaoning for sixth straight win in MHL



By Aftar Singh





National forward Faizal Saari scored a hat-trick (41st, 42nd, 54th) for Terengganu. - NSTP/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu are on track for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) league title after recording their sixth consecutive win by outplaying Liaoning Club from China 8-3 at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.







China and Australia teams compete in Malaysia Hockey League





Malaysian Hockey League has lured international teams PIC: Malaysian Hockey Confederation



The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) was labelled the Malaysia Haphazard League last week following the news that two teams from China and Australia would arrive later in the tournament.







Watsonians and Clydesdale Western make Scottish women’s finals day while Uddingston are in the relegation play-offs







Watsonians and Clydesdale Western will contest this season`s women’s indoor final next weekend after finishing well ahead in the top four competition. At the other end it is Uddingston who will play in the relegation play-off for first division survival.







Field Hockey Canada: Seeking National Coaches for Masters Indoor Teams



Volunteer Coaching Positions for Women’s and Men’s Teams (Ages 035-065)







Field Hockey Canada is seeking coaches for the Women’s and Men’s Canadian Masters Indoor Teams across various age group categories (035-065). These volunteer positions are contingent upon the number of teams and confirmed age group categories for each competition.







Rivonia’s hockey star transforms from high school to World Masters



At 42 years old, Jocelyn Bretherick is proving that passion and dedication have no age limits. Having played hockey for over two decades, she continues to excel in the sport, representing South Africa in the World Masters.



Xoliswa Zakwe





Jocylen Bretherick.



A 42-year-old hockey player from Rivonia, Jocelyn Bretherick, is not just a veteran of the game but an inspiration to anyone who believes in the power of perseverance and passion for the sport.







Revival of Bedfordshire Schools Hockey League boosts the sport







The revival of the Bedfordshire Schools Hockey League (BSHL) has ushered in a new era of opportunity for pupils to engage in competitive hockey across the county.







RALPHH defibrillator installed pitch-side at the National Hockey Centre







Hoci Cymru has installed its free defibrillator from national charity RALPHH, with the vital resource overlooking the playing area at the National Hockey Centre at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.







Expat Pakistani Businessman Farooq Gaba pledges to support Dar Hockey Academy



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Farooq Gaba (rt) presented with Dar HA insignia by academy's President Tauqeer Dar



Pakistan-born businessman Farooq Gaba was in Lahore to meet his extended family and old friends.



