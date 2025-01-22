Wednesday 22 January 2025

Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



21 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Team Gonasika 2 - 0



22 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club



Standings



Women

Ranchi



21 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Odisha Warriors 0 - 0 (SO 0 - 2)



22 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Delhi SG Pipers



Standings



Official HIL Website



UP Rudras secure 2-0 win over Team Gonasika, claim top spot in league standing







Rourkela: The UP Rudras put up a clinical display to cruise to a 2-0 win against Team Gonasika and climb to the top of the Hero Hockey India League standings. Goals from Tanguy Cosyns (37’) and Kane Russell (40’) did the trick for the UP Rudras on Tuesday.







Odisha Warriors register 0 - 0 (2 -0 SO) penalty shootout victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club



Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs scored in penalty shootouts to secure the bonus point







Ranchi: Odisha Warriors registered a 0 - 0 (2 -0 SO) penalty shootout victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi today. After an intense midfield battle across four quarters and no goal to separate the two teams in regular time, the match advanced to penalty shootouts. Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs scored in penalty shootouts while Jocelyn Bartram made four saves to secure the bonus point.







UP Rudras moves to top spot after 2-0 win over Team Gonasika



Tanguy Cosyns and Kane Russell struck in the third quarter with their drag-flicks to take the Rudras above Tamil Nadu Dragons in the points table and help complete a league double over Gonasika.



Aashin Prasad





Tanguy Cosyns of UP Rudras celebrates goal against Team Gonasika in the Hero Hockey India League 2024-2025. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League



UP Rudras climbed to the top of the Hockey India League (HIL) standings after a 2-0 win over Team Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Tuesday. The defeat leaves Gonasika’s semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, with only two matches remaining.







Sonika, Kaitlin score in shootout as Odisha Warriors edges past Soorma Hockey Club



The Warriors went on to win their second shootout 2-0 after Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs slotted home.



Santadeep Dey





Kaitlin Nobbs of Odisha Warriors in action during the penalty shootout at the Hockey India League (HIL) match against Soorma Hockey Club. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP



An unstoppable force met an immovable object on Tuesday as the Women’s Hockey India League table-toppers clashed at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium here.







Hockey India League: News, goals, colour and action





Yibbi Jansen of Odisha Warriors celebrates ALL PICS: Saikat Das / aceimages for HIL



The Hockey Paper runs the rule over the latest action in the men’s and women’s HIL in Ranchi and Rourkela







“Indoor hockey offers great potential for growth”







With less than two weeks to go to the next edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup that will be played in Poreč, Croatia (3-9 February 2025), Tikhamporn Sakulpithak, Thailand’s captain, talks about her team’s expectations, the development of hockey in her country and what it means for Thailand to play their first-ever FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.







Bhubaneswar ‘to host Olympic hockey if India win 2036 host bid’





The Kalinga Stadium has hosted World Cups



Bhubaneswar could host hockey matches should India win its bid to host the 2036 Olympics.







Sihle Ntuli Appointed As Head Coach Of The South African Men’s Hockey Team







South African Hockey is delighted to announce the appointment of Sihle Ntuli as the Head Coach of the South African Men’s Hockey Team. This marks a new chapter for the national team, as Sihle brings a wealth of experience, vision, and leadership to the role.







The nearly man of Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’, Tanguy Cosyns seeks new meaning in hockey career



Having transitioned from a striker to a defender, Cosyns aims to prolong his club career with Racing Club in the Belgian Hockey League.



Aashin Prasad





Tanguy Cosyns of UP Rudras in action during a match in the Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: HIL



In October last year, seven members of Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ brought the curtain down on their glittering international careers. Among them, only Tanguy Cosyns failed to win a European Championship, a World Cup, or an Olympic gold medal.







Senior hockey player Jankunas wishes she could relive her Youth Olympic Games



Medallist at Nanjing 2014 and current member of Argentina’s senior field hockey team, Julieta Jankunas cheered for her country’s junior hockey 5s representatives at Buenos Aires 2018. She also talked about her experience at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, which were a milestone moment in her life.





Senior hockey player Jankunas wishes she could relive her Youth Olympic Games (Santiago Abdala / Buenos Aires 2018)



Argentina’s hockey 5s team, the favourites for the gold medal, got a very special guest during their third match at Buenos Aires 2018 - Julieta Jankunas, a member of the senior national team ‘Las Leonas’.







Jaguars go hunting for glory in the Africa Club championships



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Sugar’s Francis Kariuki (right) and Bethuel Wanyonyi of Western Jaguar during Africa Cup Club championships. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Reigning Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Western Jaguars are intensely preparing for the Africa Cup for Club Championships (ACCC) set for January 30 to February 7 at The Youth City Hockey Stadium in Port Said, Egypt.







2025 Sunshine Showcase Preview







KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In three days, the Sunshine Showcase, presented by Team IP, returns! USA Field Hockey is thrilled to get back on the fields and welcome the largest event to date, hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort. Here is a sneak peak of what's in store at the 2025 event.







2024 USA Field Hockey National Club of the Year Award Winner: PA United







Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2024 Annual Awards, presented by AAE. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2024 National Club Award winner, PA United.







Seven to remain the Home of Hockey, with extended three-year partnership







The best of Australian hockey will remain live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport, with Hockey Australia and the Seven Network today announcing a long-term partnership extension.







Irish EY Hockey League Division 2: Men’s Teams Preview







Men’s Pool A

Bandon Hockey Club



A frequent figure in the EYHL2, Bandon have reached the play-offs on two occasion before but are yet to progress beyond that.







EY Hockey League Division 2: Women’s Teams Preview







Women’s Pool A

Cork Harlequins



Munster’s strongest women’s team this year have secured the provincial league title with a game to spare. Their exceptional offensive and defensive record this season, scoring 33 goals and conceding just 3, will make them a formidable force in the EYHL2 this year.



