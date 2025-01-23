Thursday 23 January 2025

SA's indoor hockey team prepares for thrilling FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025



by Taschica Pillay





SA Hockey player Keegan Hezlett in action SUPPLIED



As excitement builds for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025, South Africa’s indoor hockey team is gearing up for a week of high-octane action in Poreč, Croatia.







Kentwell Names Women’s 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Team







POREČ, Croatia – Following evaluation at the recent Rohrmax Cup, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has named the 12-athlete roster to represent the USA at the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup (IHWC). The seventh edition of this event will take place February 3 to 9, 2025 at Žatika Sport Centre in Poreč, Croatia.







Thailand ready for WC challenge in Poreč



Led by captain Tikhamporn Sakulpithak and hoping to leave a lasting impression, the Southeast Asian national team will compete in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia from 3 to 9 February for the first time in its history.







Squad Announcement: Hockeyroos primed & ready to headline FIH Pro League’s return to Sydney







The Hockeyroos are eager to get 2025 off to a winning start, naming an energetic squad mixed with experience and in-form new talent for the FIH Pro League’s return to Sydney for the first time in two years.







Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



22 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 1 - 2



23 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v Hyderabad Toofans



Standings



Women

Ranchi



22 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Delhi SG Pipers 2 - 0



23 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Odisha Warriors v Delhi SG Pipers



Standings



Official HIL Website







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeat Delhi SG Pipers to stay in the hunt for a spot in the final



Kathryn Mullan scored a brace for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers







Ranchi: The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat the Delhi SG Pipers in the Hero Women’s Hockey India League (2024-25) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Wednesday. Kathryn Mullan (21` and 33`) scored a brace for the Bengal Tigers.







JSW Soorma Hockey Club claim narrow 2-1 win over Delhi SG Pipers



Harjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh found the back of the net for Soorma







Ranchi: JSW Soorma Hockey Club defeated Delhi SG Pipers by a narrow 2-1 margin in the Men’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi today. Harjeet Singh (9’) and Gurjant Singh (17’) gave JSW Soorma Hockey Club the lead early in the game. Corey Weyer (59’) pulled a goal back in the last quarter but Delhi SG Pipers were unable to change the outcome of the game any further.







Sonam brace helps Soorma Hockey Club blow away Delhi SG Pipers



The Pipers were reduced to a shadow of themselves from Friday’s reverse fixture, in which they had managed to pull the rug under Soorma’s feet with a 2-0 win.



Santadeep Dey





Players of Soorma Hockey Club and Delhi SG Pipers (red) in action during a match of the Hockey India League (HIL), in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI



The calm before Monday’s storm lasted only nine minutes. The Delhi SG Pipers were then blown away like a tin roof in the wind, succumbing to a 5-1 defeat against JSW Soorma Hockey Club during a Women’s Hockey India League match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium here.







Meet Hockey India League umpire Coen, brother of Daan van Bunge who was hit for six sixes in an over by Herschelle Gibbs



Coen also played cricket for the Netherlands, but unlike Daan, he couldn’t make the senior national team.



Santadeep Dey







It’s difficult to forget the first instance of six sixes in an over in international cricket.







Why is Savita Punia not wearing the armband despite being named JSW Soorma Hockey Club co-captain alongside Salima Tete?



Coach Jude Menezes says the decision to make Salima wear the armband instead of Savita was tactical.



Santadeep Dey





Savita Punia (in pic) was named JSW Soorma Hockey Club co-captain alongside Salima Tete ahead of the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League season. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak



JSW Soorma Hockey Club coach Jude Menezes on Thursday revealed there were two reasons why goalkeeper Savita Punia was neither wearing the captain’s armband nor listed with a ‘C’ beside her name on the official teamsheet, despite being named co-captain alongside Salima Tete ahead of the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League season.







Weekend Preview: EY Hockey League Division 2 begins, alongside first cup fixtures of 2025.







The Irish EY Hockey League Division 2 for Season 2024/25 is set to kick-off this weekend with seven first round fixtures taking place across the four provinces. In the Women’s competition Monkstown host Munster champions Cork Harlequins, and Portadown play their first ever EYHL2 game against visiting Muckross in Pool A. In Pool B, Queen’s University and Lurgan will begin their campaigns with an all-Ulster matchup in The Dub, and University of Galway will welcome Leinster Champions Corinthian to Dangan.







Indian Hockey @100: Prince of hockey: Shahzada Muhammad Yusuf



Indian hockey is celebrating its 100th Year. This site is on its 25th anniversary. We will publish many special articles befitting the twin occasions. The story on Olympian Shahzada Muhammad Yusuf is first one in the series. — Editor



By Muhammad Afsar Khan







He was a prince who had an unbridled passion for hockey. Olympian Shahzada Muhammad Yusuf (1896-1978) career transcends three of the present countries. He was born in Peshawar (British India) and passed away in Lahore (Pakistan) where he was laid to rest in the city’s Kabutarwala Graveyard.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram meets IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic House







Attending the LA28 Transition Seminar organised by the IOC in Lausanne this week, FIH President Tayyab Ikram had a personal meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach.







England and GB Hockey announce Eisberg Alcohol Free Wine as sponsor







Europe’s leading alcohol-free wine brand, Eisberg, has been announced as the official alcohol-free wine sponsor and supplier of England and GB Hockey in an agreement spanning two years.