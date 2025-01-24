Friday 24 January 2025

2025 Indoor Test matches CRO v NAM (M)

Sveti Ivan Zelina



All times GMT +1



24 Jan 2025 20:15 CRO v NAM

25 Jan 2025 18:30 CRO v NAM

26 Jan 2025 18:30 CRO v NAM

Hockey teams take on Croatia



By Helge Schutz





Namibia’s men’s hockey team with Steven van Tijn, former assistant coach of the Dutch women’s team that won the Indoor World Cup. Photo: contributed



Namibia steps up its preparations for the Indoor Hockey World Cup when they take on Croatia in an official test series starting tonight.







Namibia’s hockey national teams set to battle Croatia







Namibia’s senior men’s and women’s national teams travelled to Zagreb, Croatia, this week for their final preparations ahead of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor World Cup slated for 03-09 February.

Read more: Namibia’s hockey national teams set to battle Croatia







FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Chile 2025: One Month to Go!







With just one month remaining till the start of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Chile 2025, the excitement is palpable as teams and fans alike gear up for this landmark event. From February 23 to March 2, the vibrant city of Santiago, Chile, will host the third edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, showcasing some of the most promising women’s hockey teams from around the globe.







Women’s National Team Roster for 2025 FIH Nations Cup



Canadian Wolfpack Ready for Nations Cup in Santiago







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the roster for the Women’s National Team that will compete in the 2025 FIH Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile, from February 23 to March 2. This marks the third iteration of the FIH Nations Cup, and Canada is looking to build on their 6th place finish from the 2024 tournament in Spain.







Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifier: Preview







From 29 January to 2 February 2025, the best junior men’s and women’s hockey teams from Oceania will compete in the Auckland, New Zealand in the Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifier, with three men’s and three women’s spots up for grabs in the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, to be played in India (men’s) and Chile (women’s), with an expanded competition format that will feature 24 teams in each competition for the very first time!







Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



23 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v Hyderabad Toofans 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 3)



Ranchi

24 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers



Women

Ranchi



23 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Odisha Warriors v Delhi SG Pipers 1 - 1 (SO 2- 3)



24 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Tamil Nadu Dragons beat Hyderabad Toofans in penalty shootout in Hero Hockey India League clash



The Tamil Nadu Dragons secured the bonus point against the Hyderabad Toofans







Rourkela: The Tamil Nadu Dragons won the penalty shootout 4-3 after their Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 Pool B match against the Hyderabad Toofans ended in a 2-2 draw at the Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. Blake Govers (4`) and Jip Janssen (37`) scored for the Tamil Nadu Dragons while Tim Brand (3`) and Maico Casella (59`) scored for the Hyderabad Toofans.







Delhi SG Pipers clinch last-gasp 3-2 shootout win over Odisha Warriors



Goals from Navneet Kaur (28') and Yibbi Jansen (35') saw both sides locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time before the SG Pipers snapped up the win in the subsequent penalty shootout.







Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Delhi SG Pipers showed great composure as Elodie Picard’s brilliance between the sticks saw them earn a 3-2 shootout win against the Odisha Warriors in the Women's Hero Hockey India League clash on Thursday. Goals from Navneet Kaur (28') and Yibbi Jansen (35') saw both sides locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time before the SG Pipers snapped up the win in the subsequent penalty shootout.







Odisha Warriors advances to final; Delhi signs off with shootout win



Odisha have sealed their spot in the final thanks to the extra point from the shootout.







Delhi SG Pipers signed out of the inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League (WHIL) with a shootout win over Odisha Warriors at Ranchi on Thursday.







Delhi SG Pipers salvages pride with shootout win over Odisha Warriors



Despite the defeat, the Warriors have officially cemented their place in the final on Sunday.



Santadeep Dey





Lily Owsley from Delhi SG Pipers during penalty shootout at the Hockey India League (HIL) match between Odisha Warriors and Delhi SG Pipers, at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi, on January 23, 2025. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu



The Delhi SG Pipers capped off an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Women’s Hockey India League 2025 with a 3-2 victory in a shoot-off against Odisha Warriors at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium here.







Harte excels in goal as Tamil Nadu Dragons goes top after shootout win against Toofans



Harte, pulled off four penalty shootout saves, adding to his series of stops during regulation time to frustrate the Toofans and propel his side to the top of the standings.



Aashin Prasad





Tamil Nadu Dragons player celebrating a goal against Hyderabad Toofans in match 33 of the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, Thursday, January 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: HIL



David Harte had a storming game in goal, leading the Tamil Nadu Dragons to a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Hyderabad Toofans in a Pool B encounter in the Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







Soorma Hockey head coach Jude Menezes: Focused on HIL for now, open to senior national team role in future



The former India goalkeeper discusses with Sportstar the challenges of uniting a multicultural team, the evolution of shot-stopping, and his side’s struggles with penalty corners.



Santadeep Dey





JSW Soorma Hockey Club coach Jude Menezes believes the success of the inaugural Women’s HIL will encourage players who withdrew earlier to return next season. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Just as Jude Menezes sat down for the interaction at a plush hotel in Ranchi, this reporter cracked a ‘Hey Jude’ joke. The JSW Soorma Hockey Club gaffer chuckled before saying he gets that a lot. Even on official e-mails!







After success with Belgium as analyst, Emily Calderon strives to climb up ladder in men’s hockey



Emily joined the Belgium men’s team in 2015 as assistant performance analyst, helping the Red Lions achieve hockey’s grand slam by winning the World Cup, European Championship, and Olympic gold in four years.



Aashin Prasad





Emily Calderon, Assistant Coach of Hyderabad Toofans during the match 33 between Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela. | Photo Credit: HIL



With shadows looming large on the pitch from the evening sun at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Hyderabad Toofans is going through its paces before a key Hockey India League (HIL) clash against Tamil Nadu Dragons. At one end, head coach Pasha Gademan is running through the finishing drills with a set of players, while at the other end, his assistant coach Emily Calderon, with her arms tucked behind her, is overseeing another batch.







India 2036 bid plans for hockey in Bhubaneswar



By Marcos Menocal Pareja



The town regarded as India's hockey capital would host Olympic hockey if the Asian country wins its bid to host the 2036 Summer Games. Its stadium, Kalinga will undergo a refurbishment of its facilities to prepare for the occasion.







130 Years Ago - the first ever International hockey match takes place in Rhyl



By Phil Bailey







The first ever hockey international match took place on Saturday 26 January 1895 Wales v Ireland at Rhyl.



