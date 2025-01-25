Saturday 25 January 2025

2025 Indoor Test matches CRO v NAM (M)

Sveti Ivan Zelina



All times GMT +1



24 Jan 2025 20:15 CRO v NAM 5 - 5

25 Jan 2025 18:30 CRO v NAM

26 Jan 2025 18:30 CRO v NAM

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



Ranchi

24 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 5 - 3



25 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v Team Gonasika

25 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Hyderabad Toofans v UP Rudras



Standings



Women

Ranchi



24 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4 - 2



25 Jan 2025 is a rest day



Standings



Official HIL Website







Charlotte Englebert powers JSW Soorma Hockey Club to the Final with a 4-2 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Charlotte Englebert scored a hattrick while Hina Bano pitched in with a goal







Ranch: The last Pool stage match of the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 witnessed JSW Soorma Hockey Club defeat Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers by 4-2 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi today. With this victory, JSW Soorma Hockey Club have set up the Final clash against Odisha Warriors on 26 January.







Englebert hat-trick catapults Soorma into Women’s HIL final, Tigers maul Lancers in men’s game



Englebert flew off the blocks in the last fixture of the pool stage, losing her markers and pumping in the quickest goal of the tournament in 43 seconds. That was just the beginning.



Santadeep Dey





Charlotte Englebert celebrates with Hina Bano after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu



Charlotte Englebert scored the first hat-trick of the Women’s Hockey India League to catapult JSW Soorma Hockey Club into the final with a 4-2 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.







Soorma makes it to the final, thrashes Bengal Tigers 4-2 in final league match



Led by Charlotte Englebert's hattrick, Soorma was dominant in the do-or-die clash against Bengal Tigers.





Soorma Hockey Club defeated Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-2 in the final league match and advanced to the WHIL finals. (Photo Credit: HIL)



Soorma Hockey Club booked its spot in the final of the Women's Hockey India League with a dominant 4-2 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Friday.







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers roar back to beat Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 5-3 in a thriller



The match was a thrilling spectacle, full of goals and close moments, with the Tigers emerging as deserving winners.





Rarh Bengal Tigers rose to the second spot on the points table. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers claimed a crucial 5-3 victory over Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in a high-scoring, action-packed game in Ranchi, on Friday.







At the Hockey India League, business titans and novices mix in first women’s finale



By Rod Gilmour





Soorma Hockey Club will take on Odisha Warriors in inaugural final



Ranchi — This may be the home city of MS Dhoni, the showman of Indian cricket, but it’s also regarded as the cradle of women’s hockey and Sunday’s final of the Women’s Hockey India League aims to be more than just a showpiece for the sport.







Top Scottish teams at DISC for the final showdown







The top teams in the land will be at DISC on Saturday for the indoor Gala Day finals – Western Wildcats v Inverleith in the men's while Watsonians take on Clydesdale Western in the women's final.



