Sunday 26 January 2025

2025 Indoor Test matches CRO v NAM (M)

Sveti Ivan Zelina



All times GMT +1



24 Jan 2025 20:15 CRO v NAM 5 - 5

25 Jan 2025 18:30 CRO v NAM 5 - 4

26 Jan 2025 18:30 CRO v NAM

Croatia take lead in hockey series



By Helge Schutz



Cody van der Merwe on the attack against Croatia. Photo: Helge Schütz



Croatia beat Namibia 5-4 in their second men’s indoor hockey test in Zelina on Saturday night to take a 1-0 lead in their series.







Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



25 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v Team Gonasika 2 - 4

25 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Hyderabad Toofans v UP Rudras 3 - 1



26 Jan 2025 is a rest day



Standings



Women

Ranchi



25 Jan 2025 was a rest day



Women's Final

26 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Odisha Warriors



Standings



Official HIL Website







Arshdeep Singh’s twin strikes sink UP Rudras, Hyderabad Toofans win 3-1



Arshdeep’s two goals (28', 60’) came after Gonzalo Peillat scored the opener in the 25th minute, while Jobanpreet Singh (40’) pulled one back for the UP Rudras.







Rourkela: Arshdeep Singh proved to be the match-winner for the Hyderabad Toofans as his brace propelled them to a comprehensive 3-1 win against the UP Rudras in the Men’s Hero Hockey India League match on Saturday. Arshdeep’s two goals (28', 60’) came after Gonzalo Peillat scored the opener in the 25th minute, while Jobanpreet Singh (40’) pulled one back for the UP Rudras.







Team Gonasika came from behind to beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in Hero Hockey India League clash



Despite the loss, the Tamil Nadu Dragons held on to the top spot in the points table with 17 points from nine games







Rourkela: Team Gonasika put on an impressive performance to defeat the Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in a Pool B match of the Men’s Hero Hockey India League 2024-25, held at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. Gonasika’s goals came from Araijeet Singh Hundal (14’), Jack Waller (45’), Tim Howard (50’), and Chandanda Nikkin Thimmaiah (51’), while Amit Rohidas (8’) and Tom Craig (56’) found the net for the Dragons.







Hyderabad Toofans moves top with win over UP Rudras



It was an end-to-end affair which went Toofans’ way after two clinical finishes in the opening half. The victory took Toofans to the top of the standings and into the last four, while Rudras slipped to third.



Aashin Prasad





Arshdeep Singh (white jersey no 10) of Hyderabad scoring a goal against UP Rudras during Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



Hyderabad Toofans moved to the top of the Hockey India League (HIL) standings after a thrilling 2-1 win over UP Rudras in a Pool B encounter here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Dominant Gonasika secure resounding win against Tamil Nadu Dragons



Seventh-placed Gonasika beat league leaders TN Dragons 4-2.





Team Gonasika secured a 4-2 win over Tamil Nadu Dragons in the HIL. (Photo Credit: HIL)



Team Gonasika triumphed over league leaders Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League match at Rourkela, on Saturday.







Gonasika dominates Tamil Nadu Dragons in comfortable 4-2 win



Three goals in the final 15 minutes reflected on its overall dominant display against the Dragons, who struggled to find any sort of rhythm on the ball and will have to wait to confirm its semifinal berth.



Aashin Prasad





Nikkin Thimmaiah Chendanda (in blue, second from left) of Team Gonasika scoring a goal against Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League (HIL), at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan/The Hindu



Team Gonasika picked apart a hapless Tamil Nadu Dragons to garner a 4-2 win in their Hockey India League (HIL) Pool B game at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday.







JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors all set for the historic Hero Women’s Hockey India League final





JSW Soorma Hockey Club head coach Jude Menezes and Odisha Warriors’ Neha Goyal and Yibbi Jansen addressed the media ahead of the final



Ranchi: After two weeks of gripping and thrilling hockey action, Odisha Warriors and JSW Soorma Hockey Club are all set to lock horns in a historic clash at the first-ever Hero Women’s Hockey India League 2025 final on January 26 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.







Soorma and Warriors lock horns in quest for inaugural title



The head-to-head numbers aren’t enough to suggest a favourite for the historic contest. While Soorma had pipped the Warriors to a 2-1 win on January 15, the reverse leg saw the Warriors bag a 2-0 victory.



Santadeep Dey





Neha Goyal and Yibbi Jansen from Odisha Warriors address a press conference at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi, on January 25, 2025. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP



The battle lines are firmly drawn. Only one of either the Odisha Warriors or JSW Soorma Hockey Club will have its name engraved on the coveted silverware on Sunday as the inaugural edition of the Women’s Hockey India League draws to a close.







Why Yibbi Jansen, the game’s foremost drag-flicker, is central to Odisha Warriors’ quest for title



Yibbi, the 2024 FIH women's player of the year, has also been central to the Netherlands' success in international hockey, having scored 75 goals in 86 matches so far.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Odisha Warriors brought in Yibbi Jansen for her drag flicking expertise. (Photos: HIL)



When Yibbi Jansen was around 12 years old, she had a conversation with her father Ronald – a two-time Olympic champion with the Netherlands in 1996 and 2000 – that would play a significant role in her career.







Top five Indian players from the group stages The best of Indian talents were on display at the inaugural edition of the WHIL.



By Arjun Mylvahanan





There were many promising young Indians who showcased their talents at the WHIL. (Photo Credit: HIL)



There was no shortage of action at the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, with all four franchises competing fiercely for the coveted trophy.







Top five league matches of the group stage



In the group stage of the inaugural WHIL, 12 matches saw a total of 38 goals, with three matches decided by shootouts. Here’s a look at the best matches.



By Arjun Mylvahanan





Soorma Hockey Club were unable to reproduce the performance they displayed in their victory against the Delhi SG Pipers (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



The inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League has been a resounding success from a player and fan reception perspective.







Inverleith men and Watsonians women are Scottish indoor champions







A goal-laden Charlie Jack was the catalyst in Inverleith`s triumph after shoot-out victory in the men's final while Watsonians took the women's title with a 2-0 win over Clydesdale Western. In the play-offs Uddingston retained their top flight status in the men's while it was second tier Inverleith who gained promotion in the women's







Hockey India congratulates former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan



Sreejesh is only the second hockey player to receive the prestigious award after legendary Major Dhyan Chand







New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday extended its heartfelt congratulations to former Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest civilian award in India.







Padmabhusan returns to Indian hockey after 69 years as PR Sreejesh get the honour after Dhyan Chand



K. ARUMUGAM







Another honour for Indian hockey. Its huge. Our own PR Sreejesh, whom Hockey India branded as ‘God of Modern Hockey’ gets the nation’s second top most civilian award Padma Bhuan. He is only the second hockey player to get the honour after legend Dhyan Chand. The colonial India’s hockey maestro got Padmabhusan in 1956. The honour comes to hockey after a lull of seven decades.







Go by the book, Sports Commissioner tells KLHA



By Fadhli Ishak





Sports Commissioner Suhardi Alias.



KUALA LUMPUR: Sports Commissioner Suhardi Alias has urged parties involved in the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) annual general meeting-cum-elections to resolve their issues amicably.



