Monday 27 January 2025

Namibia draw series after late goal blitz



By Helge Schutz





JP Britz on the attack for Namibia against Croatia. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s men’s indoor hockey team beat Croatia 10-5 in their final test on Sunday night to draw their series 1-1.







Odisha Warriors crowned champions of the historic Women’s Hero Hockey India League



Ranchi: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 came to an end with Odisha Warriors lifting the title with a hard fought 2-1 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the Final at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi today. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (20’, 56’) gave the Warriors the lead in the second quarter but Penny Squibb (28’) equalised for Soorma soon after. However, Rutuja found the back of the net again as the game came to a close and sealed the victory for the Warriors.







Dutch star Yibbi Jansen on why she started doing drag flicks when she was 12



Yibbi, the 2024 FIH women's player of the year, has also been central to the Netherlands' success in international hockey, having scored 75 goals in 86 matches so far.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Odisha Warriors brought in Yibbi Jansen for her drag flicking expertise. (Photos: HIL)



When Yibbi Jansen was around 12 years old, she had a conversation with her father Ronald – a two-time Olympic champion with the Netherlands in 1996 and 2000 – that would play a significant role in her career.







From Netherlands to India via Germany: Pasha Gademan and the pursuit of the next ‘sporting high’ in hockey



Currently the head coach of HIL table-topper Hyderabad Toofans, Pasha Gademan has previously worked with the German men’s team during its triumphant campaign at the World Cup in 2023.



Aashin Prasad





Pasha Gademan (right), head coach of the Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League 2024-25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



“You could say I’m addicted to it [sports]. You start consuming it at a young age, more and more and then at some point, it’s like now you need it, and you’re at that point where you can’t live without it anymore,” Pasha Gademan puts it philosophically, when asked about what lies ahead for him.







England Hockey Super 6s: East Grinstead women, Old Georgians men defend titles





East Grinstead proved class act PIC: England Hockey



Old Georgians proved a cut above as they defended their men’s Super Sixes title following a 7-4 win over Wimbledon.







Monkstown, Cork C of I, and Portrane make winning starts in EY Hockey League Division 2, as Railway Union progress in AIG Irish Senior Cup







The opening weekend of the EYHL2 certainly didn’t disappoint with five exhilarating matchups surviving the carnage of Storm Eowyn.







Tenaga coach disappointed despite win in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga Nasional (in red) in action against UiTM during Sunday’s MHL match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil PIC FROM HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional outclassed Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 4-2 to register their fourth win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.







KLHA now a shadow of its former self



By Aftar Singh





Maninderjit Singh. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) was once regarded as one of the leading sports bodies in Malaysia, but it has since fallen from grace.







Inverleith victorious at Scottish U18 Boys Indoor Final



U18 Boys Indoor Finals



Inverleith capped off a fantastic weekend for the club by prevailing in the Boys U18 Indoor Cup at the PEAK.







On this day: 130 years ago, Ireland won the first ever Men’s International Hockey Match.







On Saturday, January 26th 1895, exactly 130 years ago today, the first-ever international field hockey match took place marking a historic moment for the sport. The match was played between Ireland and Wales in the town of Rhyl, located in North Wales. This pioneering encounter laid the foundation for the global development of field hockey as an organized sport.







Hockey in Vizag awaits a much needed 'forward pass'



The sport is struggling for momentum in the port city despite earnest intent.



By Arjun Mylvahanan





Deprived of a turf pitch, players in Vizag use ground like the Vizag Steel Hockey Field to hone their skills. (Photo credit: Rajkumar Jalli)



There is a growing buzz around hockey in India, thanks to success of the national team in the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, and other continental events.



