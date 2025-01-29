Wednesday 29 January 2025

Croatia set to shine at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025







As Croatia prepares to host its first-ever FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč from 3-9 February, the anticipation and excitement are palpable. This historic moment signifies a turning point for Croatian hockey, providing a platform to showcase the nation’s passion for the sport while inspiring the next generation of players.







SA Indoor Hockey Teams Set for Indoor World Cup Challenge







South African Hockey proudly bid farewell to the SA Indoor Men’s and Women’s teams as they embark on their journey to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. The official send-off event took place at Southern Sun, marking the final step before the teams take on the world’s best in their quest for glory.







NZ Women Ready for the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







Final preparations are underway for the New Zealand Women’s Indoor Hockey team’s attendance at the FIH World Cup in Croatia.







About the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







With less than a week to go before the seventh edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup takes place in Poreč, Croatia, let’s dive into the event and USA’s path to competing.







2025 Indoor Test matches CRO v NAM (W)

Sveti Ivan Zelina



All times GMT +1



27 Jan 2025 19:45 CRO v NAM 0 - 4

28 Jan 2025 17:30 CRO v NAM 1 - 1

29 Jan 2025 18:00 CRO v NAM

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Namibia rue missed chances



By Helge Schutz





Azaylee Philander in action for Namibia during their 1-1 draw against Croatia on Tuesday evening. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s women took an unbeatable lead in their indoor hockey series against Croatia after drawing their second test 1-1 in Zelina on Tuesday night.







Hockey India announces 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2024-25



Salima Tete will serve as Captain, while forward Navneet Kaur has been named her deputy







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium from 15th to 25th February. India will face off against visiting teams - England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, playing each team twice. Their campaign kicks off with a match against England on 15th February.







2025 U.S. Women’s National Team Named







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Following the recent tour, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore and his staff have named the 2025 U.S. Women’s National Team. This newly named 37-athlete squad features a depth of experience including 13 returning Olympians with the addition of six names.







Ntuli aims to transform men’s hockey into medal contenders



By Rowan Callaghan





New senior hockey men’s coach Sihle Ntuli has big plans for the team. | Supplied



Siphesihle Ntuli, the newly appointed men’s national hockey team coach, is determined to turn the team from also-rans into medal contenders and to build on the team’s showing at the Paris Olympics.







Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



28 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Team Gonasika v Hyderabad Toofans 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 1)



29 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

29 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Tamil Nadu Dragons



Standings



Official HIL Website







Jacob Anderson’s historic goal goes in vain, Oliver Payne’s inspired show powers Team Gonasika to shootout win vs Hyderabad Toofans



Brace from Victor Charlet (12’, 55') and a superb goal from Araijeet Singh Hundal (24') saw Team Gonasika draw level before winning the shootout.







Rourkela: Jacob Anderson scored the fastest goal in the Hero Hockey India League history, but it went in vain as the Hyderabad Toofans played out a 3-3 draw with Team Gonasika and then lost 1-3 in the resulting shootout. Jacob Anderson scored in the 20th seconds, and then Tim Brand (6’) and Amandeep Lakra (25') added to the tally, but a brace from Victor Charlet (12’, 55') and a superb goal from Araijeet Singh Hundal (24') saw Team Gonasika draw level before winning the shootout.







Gonasika edge Toofans in shootout after thrilling 3-3 draw



Toofans will rue their missed opportunities, especially after leading twice in the game.





Team Gonasika (Photo Credit: HIL)



Team Gonasika secured two points after a dramatic shootout victory over Hyderabad Toofans, who settled for one point, following a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time in their final pool-stage clash of the Hockey India League.







Toofans seal semifinal berth despite shootout loss against Gonaskia



Gonasika didn’t help itself when an early error allowed Jacob Anderson to race through the middle and score from a reverse hit after just 20 seconds on the clock to put Toofans 1-0 up, setting up for a goal-filled opening two quarters.



Aashin Prasad





Payen Oliver goalkeeper of Team Gonasika celebrates with teammates after winning the shootout against Hyderabad Toofansduring a Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



With 20 seconds left on the clock, Jack Waller slid to make a connection from a cross, but Dominic Dixon made a sprawling save to keep the scores level at 3-3, securing Hyderabad Toofans’ place in the Hockey India League (HIL) semifinals.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Hyderabad Toofans book semifinal spot; Gonasika stay at seventh



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Hyderabad Toofans booked its place in the Hockey India League (HIL) semifinals. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







HIL 2024-25 semifinal scenarios: Which teams can make the final four of Hockey India League?



Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (18 points) and Hyderabad Toofans (18 points) have already secured their berths, leaving the door open for the other contenders.





Harmanpreet Singh-led Soorma Hockey Club is third in the standings with one game to play. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



The semifinal race for the Hockey India League (HIL) is tantalizingly poised, with three teams - Soorma Hockey Club, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and UP Rudras - vying for the remaining two spots on the final league stage day.







Belgium’s Victor Wegnez feeling at home in India with Soorma Hockey Club



For Wegnez, life on and off the pitch is guided by a simple mantra: “You have to live the full experience; you have to do everything fully.”



Aashin Prasad





Victor Wegnez (left) has even made new friends outside the team – a few stray dogs around the hotel. Alongside Soorma assistant coach Sardar Singh (right), Wegnez has been looking after them, pleased that Sardar has decided to adopt one. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad



‘Ping-pong’ is how Victor Wegnez describes hockey in India.



Back in Europe, the Belgian midfielder isn’t accustomed to this style of play, which is little more structured and regimented. It is this philosophy that has helped Belgium become Olympic, European, and World champions over the last decade. With Craig Fulton now at the helm, India, too, is seeking more control and moving away from Graham Reid’s all-out attacking approach, which often bordered on chaos.







‘I think of Tasmanian hockey great Craig Keegan every time I score’



By Rod Gilmour





Hayden Beltz points to the sticker of the late Craig Keegan



Rourkela — Hayden Beltz was never coached by Craig Keegan, the late GB assistant coach, but his memory is etched into the Tasmanian’s stick.







‘What will girls do playing hockey?’ Pritam Rani Siwach’s journey from hearing taunts to producing champion women hockey players



A total of 12 players in the HIL learned their trade at former India captain Pritam and her husband Kuldeep's academy in Sonepat, Haryana.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





(From left); Kuldeep Siwach and Pritam Rani Siwach with Odisha's players from Sonepat academy (Special arrangement); Neha Goyal (c) lifting the Women's HIL trophy as Odisha Warriors captain (HIL); Jyoti, player of the tournament, from JSW Soorma HC (HIL)



More than two decades ago, former India hockey team captain Pritam Rani Siwach and her husband Kuldeep Siwach had a minor disagreement that would eventually go on to shape their lives. Pritam’s eyes fell on an unmaintained land in Sonepat, Haryana which she felt would be a good place to start coaching young girls in the area. Growing up in Jharsa, she faced innumerable hurdles on her way to becoming the leader of the national side. Now, she wanted to create a nursery for hockey that would help girls learn the basics easier than it was for her. Kuldeep, however, wasn’t sold initially but Pritam wouldn’t let it go, her mind was made up and the seeds were sown for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.







2025 Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifiers

Auckland



All times GMT +13



Men



30 Jan 2025 18:00 NZL v AUS (RR)

1 Feb 2025 14:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

2 Feb 2025 14:00 NZL v AUS (RR)



Women



30 Jan 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR)

1 Feb 2025 16:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

2 Feb 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR)



FIH Match Centre







OHF Junior World Cup Qualifier







The OHF Junior World Cup Qualifiers are arriving in Auckland, NZ. This will be a 3 game series played between Australia and NZ for both the men and the women January 20 – February 2.







Kampala Hockey Club Optimistic prior to 2025 women’s Africa Cup for Club Champions



by David Isabirye





Sarah Chelangat hands over the national flag to Kampala Hockey Club members | Credit: Don Mugabi



The 26th edition of the women’s Africa Cup for Club champions will take center stage between 31st January to 7th February 2025 in Egypt’s city of Ismailia.







Relive the Magic of the 2025 Sunshine Showcase







This year’s Sunshine Showcase at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, presented by Team IP, saw the gathering of 270 teams for a magical weekend of competition in Orlando, Fla. The three-day event kicked off on a chilly Friday morning and ended this past Sunday with the crowning of bracket winners under a balmy Florida sun.







2024 USA Field Hockey Humanitarian Award Winner: Amanda Janney Misselhorn







Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2024 Annual Awards, presented by AAE. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2024 Humanitarian Award winner, Amanda Janney Misselhorn.







Irish Men’s EY Hockey League: Lisnagarvey still lead the charge, with Three Rock and Banbridge in touching distance.







With the Men’s EY Hockey League set to resume after the winter break this Saturday, we take a look at how each side has fared thus far.







Irish Women’s EY Hockey League: Loreto remain in pole position, with Railway Union and Catholic Institute hot on their heels.







With the Women’s EY Hockey League set to resume after the winter break this Saturday with all ten teams in action, we take a look at how each side has fared thus far.







No Place to Call Home: Cornell Field Hockey’s Future Jeopardized by Delayed Home Field Project



By Zeinab Faraj





Marsha Dodson arena is where all of field hockey’s games were previously hosted. Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor



As Cornell’s field hockey team looks forward to the 2025 fall season, the future remains unknown due to renovation setbacks that may leave the team without a home field.



