Thursday 30 January 2025

2025 Indoor Test matches CRO v NAM (W)

Sveti Ivan Zelina



All times GMT +1



27 Jan 2025 19:45 CRO v NAM 0 - 4

28 Jan 2025 17:30 CRO v NAM 1 - 1

29 Jan 2025 18:00 CRO v NAM 1 - 4

Namibia win series after battling win



By Helge Schutz





Jerrica Bartlett in action for Namibia against Croatia. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s women’s indoor hockey team beat Croatia 4-1 on Wednesday evening to win their series 2-0.







32-member men’s team announced by Hockey India ahead of FIH Pro League 2024-25 matches in Bhubaneswar



Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh named Captain and Vice-Captain respectively







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced a 32-member Indian Men’s Hockey squad ahead of the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.







India’s hockey coach Craig Fulton on Paris 2024 and beyond: ‘Balancing goalkeepers important, looking for 6-7 goalies to fulfill need across teams’



In an interview with The Indian Express, Fulton talks about the impact of HIL and what's next for the national team



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India chief coach Craig Fulton at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (PHOTO: HIL)



After the hectic 2024 season, India chief coach Craig Fulton spent a well-earned break in Cape Town with his family. Among other things, he could watch his daughter Milla Fulton, who plays hockey for Ireland U-18s and U-21s, in an indoor tournament. He missed watching her play last year but could make up for it this time. But of course, that didn’t mean a complete break from hockey though as he kept a close eye on the Hockey India League. This week, with the tournament coming to a close in Rourkela, Fulton is in attendance in person. And with the FIH Pro League coming up, he’s been taking notes.







A decorated Olympic coach and two of Australia’s greatest players complete Hockeyroos’ and Kookaburras’ coaching lineups







A coaching lineup that boasts five Olympic gold medals and four bronze, will lead the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras into a new era ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, as the team to guide the Australian national sides was announced today.







Squad selected for Scotland men’s Nations Cup 2 trip to Oman







The Scotland men’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 squad has been announced for the upcoming tournament in Muscat, Oman, from 17 to 23 February 2025.







Scotland women’s squad named for Nations Cup in Chile







The Scotland women’s squad has been announced to compete at the upcoming FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile, from 23 February until 2 March.







2025 Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifiers

Auckland



All times GMT +13



Men



30 Jan 2025 18:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 4 - 3

1 Feb 2025 14:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

2 Feb 2025 14:00 NZL v AUS (RR)



Women



30 Jan 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 1 - 3

1 Feb 2025 16:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

2 Feb 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR)



Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



29 Jan 2025 06:00 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 0)

29 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Tamil Nadu Dragons 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)



30 Jan 2025 is a rest day



Final Standings



JSW Soorma Hockey Club secure Semi Final spot with 1 - 1 (3 - 0 SO) penalty shootout victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Gurjant Singh scored for Soorma while Jugraj Singh equalised for the Tigers







Rourkela JSW Soorma Hockey Club advanced to the Semi Final with a 1 - 1 (3 - 0 SO) penalty shootout victory against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in their last Pool stage match of the Men’s Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. Gurjant Singh (10’) gave Soorma the lead early in the game while Jugraj Singh (56’) equalised for the Tigers towards the end of the game.







Tamil Nadu Dragons beat UP Rudras to last semifinal spot in Men’s Hero Hockey India League clash



The Tamil Nadu Dragons held UP Rudras to a draw to qualify for the Hero Hockey India League semifinals







Rourkela,: In a thrilling Men’s Hero Hockey India League match at Rourkela’s Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the Tamil Nadu Dragons came back from two goals down to secure a draw against the UP Rudras. In the process, the Tamil Nadu Dragons secured their place in the semifinals at the UP Rudras’ expense.







Dragons survive Rudras’ scare to enter the semis



K. Arumugam







Two semifinals were identified after the last two pool matches held yesterday. That it happened only in the 39th and 40th matches speak volume about the competitive success of the renewed Hockey India League. Dragons needed a point while Rudras an outright victory when they met for their 10th and last pool match at the Birsa Munda stadium at Rourkela. Despite taking early 2-0 lead, even the first goal within 20 seconds, Rudras lost the initiative while the Dragons, with two innovative penalty corner drills, dragged them to shoot out. In the process, they got the much needed point to finish fourth in the table and thus became eligible to meet table topper Tigers in the semis. Toofans will engage Soorma in the other semis.







Soorma wins Bengal Tigers in shootout, advances to the semifinals



Bengal Tigers too made it to the final four of the HIL thanks to the 1-1 draw in regulation time.







Soorma Hockey Club secured a shootout win against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the penultimate league match of the HIL, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday.







UP Rudras win shootout but miss out on playoffs as Dragons advance



Tamil Nadu Dragons, earning a point from the shootout, secured their spot in the knockout stages.





Tamil Nadu Dragons (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



UP Rudras won a nerve-wracking penalty shootout 3-2 against the Tamil Nadu Dragons after a 2-2 draw in regulation time, but despite the victory, their playoff hopes were dashed as they fell short of qualifying for the semifinals.







Tamil Nadu Dragons force 2-2 draw against UP Rudras to reach semifinals



Dragons conceded two goals in the opening quarter, but strikes from Jip Janssen and Thomas Sorsby in the second half ensured a draw and a passage into the final four.



Aashin Prasad





Tamil Nadu Dragons celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



In a straight shoot-out for the last semifinal place, Tamil Nadu Dragons came from behind to hold UP Rudras 2-2 in a tantalising final Hockey India League (HIL) Pool B fixture, and booked its spot here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.







"It's rare that both genders are getting equal treatment": Savita Punia



Indian veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia expressed her views after the inaugural edition of the women's hockey India league.



By Deepanshu Jain





Savita Punia (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Savita Punia, the former India captain, was adjudged as the best goalkeeper of the inaugural edition of the 2025 Women's Hockey India League in Ranchi last week.







Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: Want to increase women's HIL teams, match venues



Anish Anand in Rourkela





Hockey India



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has confirmed the board's intention to expand the Hockey India League, increasing the number of teams in the Women's HIL from four to six and possibly adding more match venues next season onwards.







Mannheim shine in German indoor final







Mannheimer HC retained the German women’s indoor title at the Volvo ERG FINAL4 in Frankfurt, getting the best of Berliner HC 3-2.







Léo continue Belgian winning streak







Royal Leopold landed the Belgian men’s indoor title for the fourth season in a row with a 6-5 final victory over White Star at the Belleheide Centre in Roosdaal.







Old Georgians retain English indoor title







Old Georgians won back-to-back English indoor Super 6s title as they blew Wimbledon away in the final with a 7-4 success.







Weekend Preview: EY Hockey League returns as sides make final push for league dominance.







This Saturday, February 1, the Irish EY Hockey League will return following the winter break, with 18 of the twenty teams active across the weekend.







‘I value my life too much not to wear a face mask at PCs’





The FIH have made face masks mandatory at PCS PIC: Samuel Rajkumar / aceimages for HIL



Tom Sorsby scored a crucial goal to keep his franchise in the running for the Hockey India League title — and then called on hockey players from the elite game down to grass roots to wear a face mask.




