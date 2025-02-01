Saturday 01 February 2025

Trinidad and Tobago hockey coach upbeat despite warm-up loss to South Africa



Roneil Walcot





TT men's hockey player Teague Marcano, right is congratulated by teammate Caleb Guiseppi during their Pan American Challenge win over Peru at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex, Lima, Peru on September 10, 2024. - Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation



Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey coach Raphael Govia is keeping a positive mindset and attitude after the "Calypso Stickmen" fell to an 8-4 loss in a warm-up match against South Africa on January 31 in the buildup to the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia.







Three American Teams Seek Glory at the Indoor World Cup







Indoor hockey is the high-speed counterpart to field hockey. Of the two, it’s the faster and more intense version—so quick that if you blink, you might miss the action. The speed of the ball in a smaller space makes everything spectacular, and the sideboards that keep the ball in play add to the excitement. In the pinnacle event of this discipline, the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup—both men's and women's—three Pan American nations will strive to make their countries and the continent proud. In the men's tournament, Argentina and Trinidad & Tobago will compete, while in the women's competition, the United States will represent the region. The most important event of this hockey variant will take place from February 3 to 9 in Croatia.







Indoor Hockey: Fast, Intense, and Packed with Skill







With the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025 about to burst into action from 3-9 February, we present a quick study on indoor hockey, a dynamic, high-speed variation of traditional outdoor hockey that demands quick thinking, precise execution, and rapid decision-making. Played on a smaller, walled pitch with six players per team, indoor hockey offers a thrilling spectacle where speed and technical ability take center stage. While sharing many similarities with outdoor 11-a-side hockey, indoor hockey has unique rules and strategies that set it apart.







SA men’s indoor hockey take aim at glory in World Cup in Croatia





The SA men’s indoor hockey side will do battle at the World Cup in Croatia. Photo: Karl Seebach



SA men’s indoor hockey coach Justin Rosenberg is ready to give other teams stick when they start their FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign against hosts Croatia on Monday.







SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast the Indoor Hockey World Cup Live from Croatia



Your World of Champions, SuperSport is rearing to broadcast FIH Indoor World Cup games with teams from South Africa and Namibia in action.







The seventh edition of the FIH Indoor World Cup kicks off in Croatia on Monday 03 February 2025 with Africa’s biggest broadcaster poised to broadcast the game for hockey-lovers continent-wide.









2025 Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifiers

Auckland



All times GMT +13



Men



30 Jan 2025 18:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 4 - 3

1 Feb 2025 14:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

2 Feb 2025 14:00 NZL v AUS (RR)



Women



30 Jan 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 1 - 3

1 Feb 2025 16:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 2

2 Feb 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR)



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



31 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Tamil Nadu Dragons (SF1) 2 - 2 (SO 6 - 5)

31 Jan 2025 08:15 PM JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Hyderabad Toofans (SF2) 1 - 3



01 Feb 2025 06:00 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2 - 3

01 Feb 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v 01 Feb 2025 Hyderabad Toofans



Final Standings



Official HIL Website







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat Tamil Nadu Dragons via penalty shootout to reach Hero Hockey India League final



Player of the Match Jamie Carr starred in the penalty shootouts for the Bengal Tigers







Rourkela: The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers booked their place in the final of the Hero Hockey India League (2024-25) after beating the Tamil Nadu Dragons 2 (6) - (5) 2 on penalty shootouts at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.







Hyderabad Toofans outclass JSW Soorma Hockey Club 3-1, to face Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for the Hero HIL title







Rourkela: The Hyderabad Toofans delivered their strongest performance of the season to outclass JSW Soorma Hockey Club 3-1 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and soar into the final of the Hero Hockey India League. The Hyderabad Toofans will face Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for the Hero HIL title on Saturday, February 1 at 8:15 PM IST.







Tenacious Tigers overcome Dragons to enter the HIL final



K. ARUMUGAM







A field umpire rejected the video umpire’s admission penalty corner. The team played 10 minutes with a player less on account of harsh yellow card suspension. And then to add salt to the wound, a goal that was struck off a penalty corner by Jugraj did not stand video umpires’ scrutiny. Yet, the tenacious Tigers levelled the score 2-2 from 0-2 just seven minutes before stipulation time to drag Dragons to shootout where they emerged successful (6-5). Tigers did not roar to enter the final but worked politely and patiently to do the near impossible. Dragons’ forte David Harte, often falling off balance, could not rescue the team unlike on many other occasions.







Toofans in the final as Bikramjit Singh outperform Harmanpreet Singh



K ARUMUGAM







It was a surprise when Hyderabad Toofans’ chief coach Gademan Pasha preferred young Bikramjit Singh as custodian of the bar for the semifinal ahead of Jr World Cup goldie Vikas Dahiya and Olympian Dominic Dixon. His gamble to give a novice the crucial role clicked, as the youngster with awesome acrobatics and anticipation frustrated penalty corner exponent Harmanpreet Singh, not once but a dozen times to take his side to the HIL final. The Soorma’s captain, and top sell in the renewed HIL, failed to beat the wall of Bikramjit at least a dozen times, leaving the Toofans to maintain their 3-0 lead till last minute. He converted only once when the hooter almost had gone and then the fight was not with the Soorma’s. The 3-1 verdict for Toofans tell the story of how the HIL churned out heroes. The final penalty corner count of Soorma’s (1 out of 15) — 9 of them in the last quarter- explains the heroic role hemmed by Bikramjit who had excellent support in the defence from Sumit, Gonzalo and Devindar Walmiki.







Rarh Bengal Tigers beats Tamil Nadu Dragons in shootout to reach final



Rarh Bengal Tigers came back from a goal down twice before forcing a penalty shootout in a thrilling semi-final.





Rarh Bengal Tigers (Photo credit: Hockey India)



he Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers booked their place in the final of the Hero Hockey India League (2024-25) after beating the Tamil Nadu Dragons (2(6) - 2(5)) on penalty shootouts at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.







Hyderabad Toofans beats Soorma in semis, to face Rarh Bengal Tigers in final



The Hyderabad Toofans will take on the Rarh Bengal Tigers in the final on Sunday.







The Hyderabad Toofans reached the final of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 after it beat Soorma Hockey Club 3-1 in the second semifinal at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.







Rarh Bengal Tigers pips Tamil Nadu Dragons to set title-decider against Hyderabad Toofans



Rarh Bengal Tigers beats Tamil Nadu Dragons 6-5 in the penalty shootout while Hyderabad Toofans got the better of Soorma Hockey Club in the semifinals of Hockey India League 2024-25.



Aashin Prasad





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers celebrate qualifying for the finals of the Hockey India League (HIL), beating Tamil Nadu Dragons. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu



In a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out, Rarh Bengal Tigers was 0.2 seconds from missing out on the Hockey India League (HIL) final when Florent van Aubel’s reverse flick in the sudden death, barely beat the buzzer.







In-form Hyderabad Toofans takes on Rarh Bengal Tigers for Hockey India League crown



Toofans’ attack is led by the experienced Tim Brand and young Arshdeep Singh, who earned his maiden call-up to the Indian senior team.



Aashin Prasad





File photo: Rarh Bengal Tigers has the most effective drag-flicker in Jugraj Singh, who tops the charts with nine. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



And then there were two – the table-topper against possibly the best team in the tournament. There won’t be much time in the turnaround for the finalists after two intensely contested semifinal tussles, just the day before. Rarh Bengal Tigers will go head-to-head with Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League (HIL) final here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







USIU-A Spartans march on in ACCC tourney



By Elizabeth Mburugu





USIU’s Rhoda Kuria in a past match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans on Friday edged Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) 1-0 in their second Group B match of the ongoing hockey Africa Cup for Club championships (ACCC) in Ismailia Egypt.







Den Bosch aims to get Brabant moving with EHL FINALS







Den Bosch chairman Rob Almering says the ABN AMRO EHL FINALS will provide a spectacle which “we hope will inspire all of Brabant to get moving”.







Nottingham Hockey Centre unveiled as hosts of the Premier Division Finals







England Hockey has announced Nottingham Hockey Centre as the hosts of the prestigious Premier Division Finals weekend which take place from 3 – 4 May.







Sheila Morrow to step down as President of Great Britain Hockey







Great Britain Hockey announced today that Sheila Morrow will step down as President at the conclusion of her term in March. Morrow, who has served in the role since 2017, has been a pivotal figure in the sport, bringing a wealth of experience and dedication to the development of hockey in Great Britain.



