Sunday 2 February 2025

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025

Porec



All times GMT +1



Men



3 Feb 2025 08:30 IRI v ARG (B)

3 Feb 2025 09:40 GER v MAS (B)

3 Feb 2025 13:10 BEL v NAM (C)

3 Feb 2025 14:20 AUS v TTO (C)

3 Feb 2025 17:50 AUT v POL (A)

3 Feb 2025 19:20 RSA v CRO (A)



Pool Standings



Women



3 Feb 2025 10:50 AUT v POL (B)

3 Feb 2025 12:00 RSA v THA (B)

3 Feb 2025 15:30 AUS v NAM (C)

3 Feb 2025 16:40 GER v NZL (C)

3 Feb 2025 20:30 BEL v CRO (A)

3 Feb 2025 21:40 CZE v USA (A)



Pool standings

Malaysia take on mighty Germany in Porec



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia face an uphill task in their opening Group B match against three-time world champions Germany in the Indoor Hockey World Cup which begins tomorrow in Porec, Croatia. — PIC FROM MALAYSIAN HOCKEY CONFEDERATION’S FB



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia face an uphill task in their opening Group B match against three-time world champions Germany in the Indoor Hockey World Cup which begins tomorrow in Porec, Croatia.







Calypso Stickmen touch down in Porec



by Nigel Simon





T&T senior men’s indoor hockey on arrival at their hotel in Porec, Croatia on Wednesday night after almost two days of travelling ahead of the ahead of the start of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup from February 3-9.



T&T senior men’s indoor hockey arrived in Porec, Croatia on Wednesday night after almost two days of travelling and had their first training session yesterday ahead of the start of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on February 3 and runs until February 9.







2025 Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifiers

Auckland



All times GMT +13



Men



30 Jan 2025 18:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 4 - 3

1 Feb 2025 14:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

2 Feb 2025 14:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)



Women



30 Jan 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 1 - 3

1 Feb 2025 16:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 2

2 Feb 2025 16:00 NZL v AUS (RR) 2 - 2



Hockey India League 2025



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



01 Feb 2025 06:00 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2 - 3

01 Feb 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v 01 Feb 2025 Hyderabad Toofans 4 - 3



Final Standings



JSW Soorma Hockey Club beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 3-2 in thrilling Bronze medal match of the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25



Rourkela:JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons in a 3/4thplace match of the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 to claim the Bronze medal and a prize of INR 1 crore at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium here.







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned champions of the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25



Rourkela: The exhilarating Men’s Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 season came to a close today as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeated Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the Final, in front of a jam-packed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. Gonzalo Peillat (9’, 39’) and Amandeep Lakra (26’) scored for Hyderabad Toofans while Jugraj Singh (25’, 32’, 35’) and Same Lane (54’) found the back of the net to secure the title for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.







Its Tigers all the way, the title and coveted individual awards



s2h team







The Same Lane’s 54th minute goal — the Tigers’ fourth — gave the Tigers the crown and also many financially rewarding Individual awards. As expected, the final was a superb befitting engagement between two super teams. The Tigers and Toofans fought intensely to keep the 20k crowd on edge of the seat. With this victory, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers also claimed the INR 3 crore prize money, while the Hyderabad Toofans received INR 2 crore for finishing as a runner-up.







Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned champions of Hockey India League 2024-25



Tigers maul Toofans, lay claim to Hockey India League 2024-25 title



Jugraj Singh starred with a treble while Sam Lane, who had a quiet tournament until the knockouts, struck the decisive goal, handing Tigers their maiden HIL title.



Aashin Prasad





The Rarh Bengal Tigers team with the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-2025 trophy after beating Hyderabad Toofans in the final to become the inaugural champion at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



In an evening of penalty corner masterclass from both sides, Rarh Bengal Tigers prevailed 4-3 over Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League (HIL) final at a packed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







‘It was our belief that carried us to the title,’ says Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Captain Rupinder Pal Singh on winning Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 trophy



New Delhi: The thrilling Men’s Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 season concluded in spectacular fashion as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers edged out Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in a gripping final at a packed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.







Jugraj Singh’s ‘Olympics’ - How India drag-flicker made HIL stage his own



Jugraj finished the tournament as the leading scorer with 12 goals and four more than the next best from penalty corners.



Aashin Prasad





For Rarh Bengal Tigers Jugraj Singh (right) was the no.1 flicker from behind the 23-yard circle, ahead of Sam Lane and veteran Rupinder Pal Singh. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



“This was Jugi’s Olympics,” said India coach Craig Fulton after the Hockey India League (HIL) final.







Tamil Nadu Dragons ‘robbed’ after semi-final backstick controversy





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers celebrate their shoot-out win PIC: Tamal Das / aceimages for HIL



Tamil Nadu Dragons’ goalkeeper David Harte poured scorn on Hockey India League rules and officials after a controversial backstick review in the semi-finals which left his side “robbed” of reaching Saturday’s showpiece final.







Crowd trouble at final, people injured in minor stampede



Nearly six people were injured in a minor stampede outside the gates with as many as 4000 people, several with tickets, waiting outside eager to get in to watch the final and movie actor Sara Ali Khan, heading the closing ceremony.



Aashin Prasad





The majority of the month-long HIL was played in front of empty stands but on the day of the final, the stadium was overflowing with people. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad



Ticketing issues and crowd trouble marred the final day of the Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.



