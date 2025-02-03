Monday 3 February 2025

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025

Porec



All times GMT +1



Men



3 Feb 2025 08:30 IRI v ARG (B) 5 - 3

3 Feb 2025 09:40 GER v MAS (B)

3 Feb 2025 13:10 BEL v NAM (C)

3 Feb 2025 14:20 AUS v TTO (C)

3 Feb 2025 17:50 AUT v POL (A)

3 Feb 2025 19:20 RSA v CRO (A)



4 Feb 2025 09:30 ARG v MAS (B)

4 Feb 2025 10:50 GER v IRI (B)

4 Feb 2025 17:00 RSA v AUT (A)

4 Feb 2025 18:20 POL v CRO (A)



Pool Standings



Women



3 Feb 2025 10:50 AUT v POL (B)

3 Feb 2025 12:00 RSA v THA (B)

3 Feb 2025 15:30 AUS v NAM (C)

3 Feb 2025 16:40 GER v NZL (C)

3 Feb 2025 20:30 BEL v CRO (A)

3 Feb 2025 21:40 CZE v USA (A)



4 Feb 2025 12:10 POL v THA (B)

4 Feb 2025 13:30 RSA v AUT (B)

4 Feb 2025 19:40 USA v CRO (A)

4 Feb 2025 21:00 BEL v CZE (A)



Pool standings

Indoor Hockey World Cup spectacle set to start



By Helge Schutz





Cody van der Merwe in action against Croatia. Photo: Helge Schütz



The Indoor Hockey World Cup finally gets underway in Porec, Croatia today with Namibia involved in two blockbuster matches this afternoon.







FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025: What the teams say







With just a few hours left till the start of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025, we spoke to the players and coaches of the participating teams about their aims and aspirations for the event. Listen in to what they had to say on the cusp of the tournament start:







Poland aims high at Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia



Poland is looking to make its mark at the Indoor Hockey World Cup, which begins in Poreč, Croatia on Monday.





Dariusz RachwalskiPAP/Paweł Jaskółka



The Polish men's team will open its group-stage campaign on Monday with a tough clash against defending champions Austria.







SA hopes rest on women’s indoor hockey team at World Cup in Croatia



Rowan Callaghan





Daniella de Oliveira will once against represent South Africa at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup this week. Photo: Anton Geyser



The South African women’s indoor hockey team is poised for a formidable challenge as they embark on their journey in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025, set to unfold in Croatia. The team, which achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish on home turf last year, faces a high-stakes group round that could lead to an extra African slot in the next tournament — an incentive that adds further intensity to their quest for glory.







Meet the Namibian women’s hockey team



By Limba Mupetami





Head Coach: Shayne Cormack



The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup kicks off today, and Namibia is ready to face Australia at 16h30. On 5 February, Namibia will play against New Zealand at 13h10, followed by a match with Germany on 6 February at 14h30.







FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup - Records and Statistics



By Tariq Ali



The seventh edition of the Men's and Women's FIH Indoor Hockey Wrld Cup to be held at the Zatika Sports Centre in Porec, Czech Republic from 3 to 9 February, 2025







Hockey India announces free tickets for FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 matches in Bhubaneswar



Kalinga Hockey Stadium will host FIH Hockey Pro Leaguemen’s and women’s matches from 15th to 25th February







New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, Hockey India has announced that all tickets for the men’s and women’s matches in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, scheduled from 15th to 25th February will be free of charge for fans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. This gesture underscores Hockey India’s commitment to promoting the sport and creating an inclusive, fan-friendly environment.







Hockey India League: 6 takeaways from Rourkela and Ranchi



By Rod Gilmour





The Hero Hockey India League trophy PIC: Tamal Das_Photography / aceimages for HIL



We run the rule over the lucrative Hockey India League as the first dual gender tournament ends in Rourkela







Making Hockey India League better: Reducing referee errors, making league more compact



Increasing auction purse and improving broadcast quality are necessary to elevate the hockey experience



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Bengal Tigers beat Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in a thriller in the Hockey India League final in what was the league's return after 7 years. (PHOTO: HIL)



On the final day of the men’s Hockey India League in Rourkela, the magnificent Birsa Munda Stadium was nearly jam-packed, with the fan count estimated to have crossed 20,000. The craze to get inside was so much, that there were thousands of fans who had to be turned away at the gates, even leading to a bit of a security concern at one point during the evening. The quality of the final, where Bengal Tigers beat Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in a thriller, made it a grand closing act for the league’s return after 7 years.







From reserve to star: Drag-flicker Jugraj Singh's HIL transformation



Jugraj Singh’s HIL performance marks his rise from a reserve player to a world-class drag-flicker, showcasing power, precision, and maturity.



By Sudipta Biswas







Jugraj Singh's game is built on brute power, a characteristic that has always been his signature.







Prolific Writer Navdeep Gill’s 14th book released in Lahore



K. ARUMUGAM







Lahore, January 23: Popular field hockey doyens of Pakistan today unveiled a literary masterpiece entitled ‘Punj-Aab De Shah Aswaar’ penned by prolific writer Navdeep Singh Gill here at the University of Management and Technology (U.M.T.). The book unravels the life and times of sporting heroes of both Charhda and Lehnda regions of Punjab.



