Tuesday 4 February 2025

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025

Porec



All times GMT +1



Men



3 Feb 2025 08:30 IRI v ARG (B) 5 - 3

3 Feb 2025 09:40 GER v MAS (B) 12 - 4

3 Feb 2025 13:10 BEL v NAM (C) 7 - 4

3 Feb 2025 14:20 AUS v TTO (C) 7 - 2

3 Feb 2025 17:50 AUT v POL (A) 6 - 2

3 Feb 2025 19:20 RSA v CRO (A) 8 - 6



4 Feb 2025 09:30 ARG v MAS (B)

4 Feb 2025 10:50 GER v IRI (B)

4 Feb 2025 17:00 RSA v AUT (A)

4 Feb 2025 18:20 POL v CRO (A)



Pool Standings



Women



3 Feb 2025 10:50 AUT v POL (B) 1 - 1

3 Feb 2025 12:00 RSA v THA (B) 4 - 4

3 Feb 2025 15:30 AUS v NAM (C) 2 - 3

3 Feb 2025 16:40 GER v NZL (C) 9 - 1

3 Feb 2025 20:30 BEL v CRO (A) 7 - 1

3 Feb 2025 21:40 CZE v USA (A) 5 - 3



4 Feb 2025 12:10 POL v THA (B)

4 Feb 2025 13:30 RSA v AUT (B)

4 Feb 2025 19:40 USA v CRO (A)

4 Feb 2025 21:00 BEL v CZE (A)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Namibian women edge Australia on thrilling opening day of FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







An intense, action-packed and utterly thrilling spectacle was promised ahead of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup and the teams duly delivered on the opening day in Poreč, Croatia. An impressive total of 107 goals were scored across the opening 12 matches with Namibia’s women claiming a memorable victory over Australia and two-time defending men’s champions Austria having to dig deep to beat fellow title contenders Poland.







Great start for Namibia’s women



By Helge Schutz





Jivanka Kruger in action for Namibia against Australia. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s women opened their Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign with a stunning 3-2 victory against Australia in Porec on Monday.







Iran start 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on high







TEHRAN – Iran defeated Argentina 5-3 in their opening match of the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on Monday.







Malaysia demolished by Germany in Porec



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in blue) tries to get the ball from a German player in the Indoor Hockey World Cup in a Group B match in Porec, Croatia. Pic from FIH / World Sport Pics



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia began their Group B campaign in the Indoor Hockey World Cup with a 12-4 defeat to three-time world champions Germany at Zatika Sport Centre in Porec, Croatia today.







South Africa and Thailand share the spoils in opener







The SPAR South African Indoor Women’s Team and Thailand began their Indoor World Cup journey on Monday in Poreč facing off in their first ever indoor hockey meeting. Having seen the other Pool game between Poland and Austria end in a draw, the winner would top the pool in the early stages.







South Africa win thriller against hosts Croatia







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, powered by Tops at SPAR, produced a sublime performance to overturn an early deficit into victory against hosts Croatia on the opening night of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč.







Positive start for South Africa at Indoor Hockey World Cup



MORGAN PIEK





Hans Neethling - FIH



It was a positive opening day for both the men’s and women’s teams at the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec, Croatia, on Monday.







Aussies whip Calypso Stickmen 7-2





Raphael Govia



T&T senior men’s indoor hockey team got off to a slow start and paid the price as Australia ran out comfortable 7-2 winners in their Group B opener at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Plava Resort Sports Centre in Porec, Croatia, Monday (February 3).







Indoor USWNT Fall in Opening FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Match to Czechia





15 year old Reece D'Ariano in her 2nd World Cup.



POREČ, Croatia – In their opening game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup the No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team took on higher-ranked No. 2 Czechia at the Žatika Sport Centre in Poreč, Croatia. Although USA came out to a quick start, Czechia fought back and capitalized when it mattered, as the red, white and blue fell 3-5.







2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Sydney, Australia

All times GMT +11



4 Feb 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 2

5 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

6 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

7 Feb 2025 17:30 ESP v NED (RR)

8 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

9 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

Pool Standings



Women

4 Feb 2025 19:30 CHN v ESP (RR)

5 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

6 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

7 Feb 2025 19:30 ESP v CHN (RR)

8 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

9 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Hotly anticipated Olympic quarter-final rematches headline FIH Pro League’s return to Australia







The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are just days away from entering a new era, as they prepare to take on the world’s best when the FIH Pro League returns to Australia for the first time in two years.







USIU-A target final as African Championship heats up



Varsity side currently sit second in Pool "B" with 6 points



By Agnes Makhandia



United States international University Africa (USIU-A) women's hockey coach John Kabul is impressed with his team's performance in the ongoing Africa Cup for Clubs Championship at the Youth City Hockey Stadium in Port Said, Egypt.







Carr and Boccard help Tigers win HIL title







Gantoise’s Jaime Carr and Royal Léopold’s Gauthier Boccard were part of the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers who defeated Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the Hockey India League final.







Matador back to fully charged with foreign power



By Aftar Singh





Matador, who have only three points from one win, need to win their remaining matches to finish among the top eight in the 10-team league to qualify for the quarter-finals. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Debutants Matador Club hope to charge back after suffering four consecutive defeats when they meet Armed Forces in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Education Ministry Stadium tomorrow.







Week 12 Review of the England Hockey League







Men's Division One North saw the form guide almost completely torn up with a number of surprise results. Leaders Loughborough Students had Tom Ferris to thank for a later equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Olton & West Warwicks, while second placed Brooklands MU were unable to take advantage losing 2-1 at Harborne. Ninth placed Lindum earned a point in a 3-3 draw with Durham University whilst bottom of the table Stourport beat Deeside Ramblers 4-3. The only game to go to form saw Nottingham triumph 3-2 in the University battle with Birmingham.







ONE Sports Warehouse announced as Scotland women’s front of shirt sponsor







Scottish Hockey is delighted to welcome ONE Sports Warehouse on board as the Principle Sponsor of the Scotland Women’s National Team. The company’s logo will appear on the front of the Scotland women’s team’s shirt.



