Wednesday 5 February 2025

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025

Porec



All times GMT +1



Men



4 Feb 2025 09:30 ARG v MAS (B) 5 - 2

4 Feb 2025 10:50 GER v IRI (B) 8 - 3

4 Feb 2025 17:00 RSA v AUT (A) 6 - 8

4 Feb 2025 18:20 POL v CRO (A) 8 - 2



5 Feb 2025 09:30 NAM v TTO (C)

5 Feb 2025 10:50 AUS v BEL (C)

5 Feb 2025 19:40 IRI v MAS (B)

5 Feb 2025 21:00 ARG v GER (B)



Pool Standings



Women



4 Feb 2025 12:10 POL v THA (B) 1 - 0

4 Feb 2025 13:30 RSA v AUT (B) 0 - 10

4 Feb 2025 19:40 USA v CRO (A) 6 - 3

4 Feb 2025 21:00 BEL v CZE (A) 2 - 6



5 Feb 2025 12:10 NAM v NZL (C)

5 Feb 2025 13:30 GER v AUS (C)

5 Feb 2025 17:00 USA v BEL (A)

5 Feb 2025 18:20 CZE v CRO (A)



Pool standings

Austrian men survive South African scare as quarterfinals start to take shape







There was plenty more excitement on the second day of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia on Tuesday, with some teams starting to lock in their quarterfinal places while others worked desperately to keep their tournament aspirations alive. Another 70 goals were scored across the 10 matches, taking the tournament tally to 177 from 22 matches in total.







Malaysia beaten 5-2 by Argentina in Porec



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (in yellow) tries to get the ball from an Argentina player in an Indoor Hockey World Cup match in Porec, Croatia. - Pic courtesy of FIH World Sports



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia suffered their second straight defeat in the Indoor Hockey World Cup, losing 5-2 to Pan American champions Argentina in Group B at the Zatika Sport Centre in Porec, Croatia, today.







Iran fall short to Germany at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by Germany 8-3 at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on Tuesday.







South Africa push World Champions Austria all the way in tight defeat







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, Powered by Tops at SPAR, produced a scintillating performance to push the double defending champions Austria all the way in a 8-6 defeat at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia. The game was arguably one of the games of the tournament so far as the Austrians had to dig deep to finally secure a win.







Brave BlitzStoks push defending champs Austria in Indoor Hockey World Cup thriller



Rowan Callaghan





SA star Mustaphaa Cassiem on the dribble against Austria in Tuesday night’s thrilling FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025 clash in Porec. Cassiem scoredfour goals as his team lost 8-6 to the defending champions. Picture: FIH



The SA men’s team gave defending champions Austria an almighty scare in a thrilling FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025 clash on Tuesday night, before eventually going down 8-6.







South Africa Faces Tough Defeat Against Austria at FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







SPAR South Africa endured a difficult evening at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, falling to a 10-0 defeat against an impressive Austrian side. The result leaves South Africa’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinals hanging by a thread, with a crucial encounter against Poland awaiting on Thursday.







South Africa’s hopes dashed by Austria in Indoor Hockey World Cup



by Rowan Callaghan





The 2023 Indoor Hockey World Cup women’s semi-finalists South Africa were taught a harsh lesson by Austria at this year’s edition in Croatia on Tuesday.







Indoor USWNT Tops Hosts at FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







POREČ, Croatia – No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team took on No. 26 Croatia in their second pool game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup. Behind a solid first half performance, USA topped the hosts 6-3.







Historic win galvanises the nation



By Helge Schutz





Tara Myburgh celebrates one of her goals against Australia. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s brilliant 3-2 victory against Australia at the Indoor Hockey World Cup on Monday has galvanised the hockey fraternity and nation at large, and strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament.







Namibian women’s hockey team gears up for New Zealand … after defeating Australia in first clash



Limba Mupetami







The Namibian senior women’s national hockey team is set to face New Zealand today in their second match of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor World Cup in Poreč, Croatia. The highly-anticipated clash will kick off at 13h10.

Namibia makes waves at FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup



Maria David



THE FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is underway in Poreč, Croatia, and Namibia is making its presence felt.







2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Sydney, Australia

All times GMT +11



4 Feb 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 2

5 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

6 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

7 Feb 2025 17:30 ESP v NED (RR)

8 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

9 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

Pool Standings



Women

4 Feb 2025 19:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

5 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

6 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

7 Feb 2025 19:30 ESP v CHN (RR)

8 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

9 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

Pool standings

Spain’s men fall to Netherlands, women triumph v China in shootout thriller in Sydney







It was a day of mixed fortunes for the Spanish teams as FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre in Australia on Tuesday. The men’s side put up an impressive fight but ultimately succumbed to the Netherlands while the women edged China in a shootout.







Women's Vantage Black Sticks squad announced for Nations Cup in Chile







With just over two weeks to go until the third edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Squad that will travel to Santiago, Chile has been announced. The side is looking particularly strong, welcoming back some of its key players who have been competing overseas in the Hockey India League, including Captain Olivia Shannon, Hannah Cotter, and Goalie Grace O'Hanlon.







England and GB Men’s captain Ames bids farewell to international hockey







After over 15 years in the sport, David Ames has made the decision to retire from representing his country at the top level.







Team GB captain Ames retires from internationals





David Ames in action at the Paris Olympics. Image source, Getty Images



Team GB captain David Ames, who played at three Olympics, has announced his retirement from international hockey.







Indian Women's Hockey Team Prioritizes Skills Training



Innovative biomechanics tests aim to improve performance and scoring effectiveness as Punjab prepares for championship trials.



KOLKATA: The Indian women's hockey team is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for future international competitions after their failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year, primarily due to their shortcomings in scoring from penalty corners. Under the guidance of coach Harendra Singh, the team is undertaking significant measures to refine their strategy and skills.







From selling water bottles at Attari-Wagah border to becoming Hero Hockey India League top scorer: Jugraj Singh reflects on his inspirational journey



Jugraj netted 12 goals and played a pivotal role in his team’s Hero HIL title triumph







New Delhi: In an inspiring turn of events, Indian Men's Hockey team player Jugraj Singh, who once sold Indian flags and water bottles at the Attari-Wagah border to support his family, emerged as the top-scorer in the recently concluded Men’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, while playing for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, the newly crowned champions of the elite tournament.







Hockey India League review: The hits, the misses and how it can get better



The Hockey India League’s return highlighted emerging talent, tactical growth, and intense competition. However, the tournament’s success was somewhat marred by concerns over low attendance and scheduling issues.



Aashin Prasad





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers was crowned champion of the 2024-25 Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN



The much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL) lived up to expectations, providing a crucial platform for emerging talent. New stars made their mark, fresh faces found an opportunity to shine, and young players tested themselves alongside some of the world’s best.







Delta Queens face Ghanaian test at club hockey tourney



By Gowon Akpodonor



The sports rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana will again play out today in the Egyptian city of Ismailia where one of the country’s flagbearers at the 2025,African Cup for Club Hockey Championships, Delta Queens of Asaba, will clash with Ghana’s Revenue Authority.







Matador overpower Armed Forces



By Aftar Singh





A Matador player (in white) in action against Armed Forces in a Malaysia Hockey League match at Education Ministry Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. - Pic courtesy of Matador Hockey Club



KUALA LUMPUR: Debutants Matador Club outplayed Armed Forces 5-2 at the Education Ministry Stadium in Kuala Lumpur today to keep their hopes alive for a place in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) knockout stage.







Special 2025 EuroHockey awaits for Mönchengladbach’s 50th anniversary





Germany will host the 2025 EuroHockey PIC: Worldsportpics



Germany is gearing up to host the 2025 EuroHockey Championships, an event set to cost an estimated €3 million, according to the German Hockey Federation (DHB).



