Friday 7 February 2025

Men



6 Feb 2025 17:50 POL v RSA (A) 2 - 5

6 Feb 2025 19:00 AUT v CRO (A) 4 - 2

6 Feb 2025 20:10 BEL v TTO (C) 7 - 2

6 Feb 2025 21:20 NAM v AUS (C) 5 - 5



7 Feb 2025 08:30 ARG v MAS (9th/12th) 6 - 2

7 Feb 2025 09:40 CRO v TTO (9th/12th) 12 - 3

7 Feb 2025 13:10 GER v POL (Quarter Final) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 1)

7 Feb 2025 14:20 RSA v IRI (Quarter Final) 6 - 0

7 Feb 2025 15:30 BEL v NAM (Quarter Final) 7 - 6

7 Feb 2025 16:40 AUT v AUS (Quarter Final) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)



8 Feb 2025 11:20 POL v IRI (5th/8th)

8 Feb 2025 12:30 AUS v NAM (5th/8th)

8 Feb 2025 16:00 GER v RSA (Semi Final)

8 Feb 2025 17:10 AUT v BEL (Semi Final)

Women



6 Feb 2025 09:30 AUT v THA (B) 1 - 2

6 Feb 2025 10:50 POL v RSA (B) 4 - 2

6 Feb 2025 12:10 AUS v NZL (C) 2 - 0

6 Feb 2025 13:30 NAM v GER (C) 1 - 8



7 Feb 2025 10:50 AUS v NZL (9th/12th) 3 - 1

7 Feb 2025 12:00 RSA v CRO (9th/12th) 6 - 0

7 Feb 2025 17:50 NAM v AUT (Quarter Final) 1 - 5

7 Feb 2025 19:00 CZE v USA (Quarter Final) 4 - 2

7 Feb 2025 20:10 POL v BEL (Quarter Final) 2 - 1

7 Feb 2025 21:20 GER v THA (Quarter Final) 7 - 1



8 Feb 2025 09:00 NZL v CRO (11th/12th)

8 Feb 2025 10:10 AUS v RSA (9th/10th)

8 Feb 2025 13:40 THA v NAM (5th/8th)

8 Feb 2025 14:50 BEL v USA (5th/8th)

8 Feb 2025 18:20 GER v AUT (Semi Final)

8 Feb 2025 19:30 POL v CZE (Semi Final)

Thai women book surprise quarterfinal spot after stunning victory over Austria







The quarterfinal line-up was completed after an adrenaline-charged final day of pool matches at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia on Thursday, with several sides springing a few surprises.







Sublime South Africa defeat three-time silver medallists Poland to march into the Quarter Finals.







In front of a wonderful crowd the South African Indoor Hockey Men, powered by Tops at SPAR, produced a sublime display to defeat three time silver medallists Poland and qualify for the FIH Indoor World Cup Quarter Finals for the second time.







Namibia, Australia draw thriller



By Helge Schutz





David Britz and Ernest Jacobs celebrate Britz’s second goal against Australia. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s men and Australia drew 5-5 in a thrilling match at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec on Thursday night.







Improved performance from South Africa ends in tight defeat







The SPAR South African Indoor Hockey Women took to the court playing much fancied Poland knowing that they needed a massive win to secure an unlikely place in the quarter finals. The South Africans, hurting from their big defeat, produced a spirited performance but ultimately fell short in an enthralling battle in Porec.







Namibia lose 8-1 to Germany



By Helge Schutz





Sunelle Ludwig in action for Namibia against Germany. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s women lost 8-1 to Germany in their final pool match at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec on Thursday.







Namibian women’s team advances despite heavy loss



By Limba Mupetami







Despite suffering a crushing 8-1 defeat to Germany in their final pool match at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia, the Namibian women’s team has managed to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious competition.







Namibia’s women’s hockey team faces tough loss



Maria David



THE Namibian women’s hockey team faced a tough challenge during their Thursday match against Germany, ultimately falling 8-1.





2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Sydney, Australia

All times GMT +11



4 Feb 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 2

5 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

6 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 4 - 2

7 Feb 2025 17:30 ESP v NED (RR) 1 - 2

8 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 0 - 3)

9 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

Women

4 Feb 2025 19:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

5 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

6 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 1)

7 Feb 2025 19:30 ESP v CHN (RR) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR)

9 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

Young Aussies stun Olympic champions as Hockeyroos edge China in shootout







Australia’s inexperienced young team rallied from a defeat at the hands of Spain a day earlier to claim an unexpected 4-2 victory over Olympic champions the Netherlands in a FIH Hockey Pro League clash in Sydney on Thursday.







Dual redemption! Kookaburras and Hockeyroos down Olympic medallists







The Kookaburras have fired a warning shot in their bid to retain the FIH Pro League title, upsetting the Olympic gold medallists, the Netherlands, 4-2 in Sydney.







Save The Shoot Out?



By Ashley Morrison



When it comes to sport the rest of the world knows that America stands alone. They have named their national champions, World Champions and frequently make adaptions to the rules by which the rest of the world competes.







Women's and men’s squad unveiled for FIH Hockey Pro League India







The English women’s and men’s squad are travelling to India in the coming days for their second legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







U-21 Women’s Athletes Selected to Advance to March US Junior National Camp







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 3-day training camp held in Charlotte, N.C., the women’s Junior High Performance Staff have evaluated and finalized the list of U-21 women’s athletes invited to attend the March Junior National Camp (JNC).







Stingers sting Nurinsafi for maiden MHL win





PIC CREDIT TO MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Debutants Territory Stingers recorded their first victory in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with a 3-1 win over Nurinsafi Sporting at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.







Tributes paid to Dursley ladies hockey legend Ralph Darby



By Alice Knight







HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to an ‘inspirational’ and ‘remarkable’ Dursley community hero.



