Saturday 8 February 2025

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025

Porec



All times GMT +1



Men



7 Feb 2025 08:30 ARG v MAS (9th/12th) 6 - 2

7 Feb 2025 09:40 CRO v TTO (9th/12th) 12 - 3

7 Feb 2025 13:10 GER v POL (Quarter Final) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 1)

7 Feb 2025 14:20 RSA v IRI (Quarter Final) 6 - 0

7 Feb 2025 15:30 BEL v NAM (Quarter Final) 7 - 6

7 Feb 2025 16:40 AUT v AUS (Quarter Final) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)



8 Feb 2025 11:20 POL v IRI (5th/8th) 9 - 1

8 Feb 2025 12:30 AUS v NAM (5th/8th) 4 - 3

8 Feb 2025 16:00 GER v RSA (Semi Final) 6 - 1

8 Feb 2025 17:10 AUT v BEL (Semi Final) 4 - 2



9 Feb 2025 09:00 MAS v TTO (11th/12th)

9 Feb 2025 12:30 IRI v NAM (7th/8th)

9 Feb 2025 13:40 POL v AUS (5th/6th)

9 Feb 2025 16:00 RSA v BEL (Bronze Medal)

9 Feb 2025 17:10 ARG v CRO (9th/10th)

9 Feb 2025 19:30 GER v AUT (Gold Medal)

Final Pool Standings



Women



7 Feb 2025 10:50 AUS v NZL (9th/12th) 3 - 1

7 Feb 2025 12:00 RSA v CRO (9th/12th) 6 - 0

7 Feb 2025 17:50 NAM v AUT (Quarter Final) 1 - 5

7 Feb 2025 19:00 CZE v USA (Quarter Final) 4 - 2

7 Feb 2025 20:10 POL v BEL (Quarter Final) 2 - 1

7 Feb 2025 21:20 GER v THA (Quarter Final) 7 - 1



8 Feb 2025 09:00 NZL v CRO (11th/12th) 3 - 2

8 Feb 2025 10:10 AUS v RSA (9th/10th) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 13:40 THA v NAM (5th/8th) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 14:50 BEL v USA (5th/8th) 6 - 5

8 Feb 2025 18:20 GER v AUT (Semi Final) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 3)

8 Feb 2025 19:30 POL v CZE (Semi Final) 3 - 1



9 Feb 2025 10:10 THA v USA (7th/8th)

9 Feb 2025 11:20 NAM v BEL (5th/6th)

9 Feb 2025 14:50 GER v CZE (Bronze Medal)

9 Feb 2025 18:20 AUT v POL (Gold Medal)



Final Pool standings

Semifinal stage set after day of high drama and history in Croatia







History was made by South Africa, Belgium and Poland at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia on Friday as their respective sides progressed to the semifinals of the tournament for the first time.







Malaysia fight to avoid Indoor Hockey World Cup wooden spoon



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Najmi Farizal Jazlan (in yellow) in action against Argentina at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec, Croatia, on Friday. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will battle to avoid finishing bottom at the Indoor Hockey World Cup when they take on Trinidad and Tobago in Porec, Croatia, on Sunday.







Historic South Africa seal first Indoor World Cup Semi-Final birth







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, powered Tops at SPAR, created history as they produced a perfect performance to defeat World number 2 Iran and secure a historic first semi-final in any FIH World Cup.







SA to face Germany in Indoor Hockey World Cup semi-finals



MORGAN PIEK





Mustapha Cassiem. Photo: FIH



The South African Indoor Hockey men, etched their names in history by delivering a flawless performance on Friday (7/2) to defeat the world’s second ranked Iran and by doing so, secured an historic semi-final berth at an FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.







Iran lose to S. Africa at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







TEHRAN – Iran lost to South Africa 6-0 at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.







Namibia out despite great comeback



By Helge Schutz





JP Britz in action for Namibia against Belgium. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s men launched a great comeback but it was not enough as they lost their quarterfinal 7-6 against Belgium at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec on Friday.







South Africa bounce back in win against hosts







The SPAR South African Indoor Hockey Women faced off against the hosts of the FIH Indoor World Cup Croatia in the 9-12 Playoffs looking to end a frustrating tournament on a high. It was a wonderful crowd as the hosts looked to spur their team on to a first ever victory against the African champions.







Namibia women lose 5-1 to Austria



By Helge Schutz





Jivanka Kruger in action during Namibia’s 5-1 defeat to Austria at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec on Friday. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s women bowed out of the race for honours at the Indoor Hockey World Cup when they lost lost 5-1 to Austria in their quarterfinal match on Friday.







Indoor USWNT Drops FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Contest to Czechia







POREČ, Croatia – In the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Quarterfinals, the No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team met a familiar opponent in No. 2 Czechia. USA found themselves trailing after the first quarter but put up a valiant fight, eventually falling 2-4. The United Eagles now shift to the 5th-8th place games.







2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Sydney, Australia

All times GMT +11



4 Feb 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 2

5 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

6 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 4 - 2

7 Feb 2025 17:30 ESP v NED (RR) 1 - 2

8 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 0 - 3)

9 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR)

Pool Standings



Women

4 Feb 2025 19:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

5 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

6 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 1)

7 Feb 2025 19:30 ESP v CHN (RR) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3- 1

9 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR)

Pool standings

Chinese women break seven-year drought against Spain in sensational style







China came from behind twice to clinch an incredible 3-2 win over Spain as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Sydney on Friday, their first over the Spanish in seven years.







Classy captain David Ames leaves international hockey with humility and respect



By Rod Gilmour





David Ames leads out England PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)



And if the hockey gods had twice been rallying England men from the touchlines above in 2023? Well, the ending to David Ames’ outstanding career as an international captain would have been heightened no doubt, yet the Cookstown native still leaves the game as one of the sport’s finest, most respected players.







Dull ending as Kenya misses Africa hockey podium finish



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Mombasa Sports Club and Kada Queens of Nigeria players in action during their 2025 Africa Cup for Club Championships (ACCC) third place play-offs match in Ismailia, Egypt. [African Hockey Federation]



Kenya’s medal hunt at the hockey Africa Cup for Club Championships ended on an anticlimax on Friday as Sikh Union and Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) lost their respective third-place play-offs in Ismailia, Egypt.







Fitri: No room for complacency in MHL title race



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu’s Fitri Saari (centre) in action during last year’s Malaysia Hockey League edition. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Fitri Saari is determined to steer Terengganu to Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) glory as they edge closer to the title.







How Bengal Tigers won Hockey India League: Ageing but inspirational captain, coach seeking redemption, on-fire Indian-core



In Rupinder and Colin Batch, they had an India-Australia captain-coach combination that doesn't fluster easily. And both of them had a point to prove.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Rupinder Singh with Jugraj Singh (L), coach Colin Batch, captain Rupinder and team Tigers (Photos: HIL)



An ageing captain, who had announced his retirement from international hockey more than three years back. A head coach who had to step down from his long-standing role with the Australian men’s national team after a shock quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics. A squad with an average age of 27.5, with half of the overseas contingent well past 30. And 40.5 per cent of their Rs 4 crore purse to build a squad of 24 players spent on just three Indian stars. It’d be fair to say that before the Hockey India League 2024-’25 season began, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers wouldn’t have been considered overwhelming favourites for the title.







Field Hockey Canada Inducts John De Souza into Hall of Fame



A successful coach at all levels of the game, De Souza gets the nod as sole inductee in class of 2024







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the induction of John De Souza into the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame. John is inducted in the category of Coach. He is the sole-inductee in this year’s 2024 class of the Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame. With a coaching career spanning over four decades, De Souza’s contributions to the Canadian hockey community have been extraordinary.







Maureen and Sandeep Chopra’s Legacy in Ottawa Field Hockey



Chopras and Nepean Nighthawks Recognized at the Ottawa Sports Awards







Field Hockey Canada is delighted to celebrate the recognition of service by Maureen and Sandeep Chopra, from the Nepean Nighthawks Hockey Club. The Chopras were awarded the Mayor’s Cup this week at the Ottawa Sports Award ceremony for their many years of dedication and service to the Ottawa sporting community. Nepean Nighthawks were also awarded the Ottawa Sports Endowment for their Stick Together program, providing free access to hockey for indigenous peoples.







USA Field Hockey's Statement on Defensive Penalty Corner Face Masks







On January 27, 2025 the International Hockey Federation (FIH) informed all Continental and National Federations of an addition to the FIH Regulations, with immediate effect, making it mandatory to wear face masks when defending penalty corners in all FIH competitions. The FIH decision followed a recommendation from the FIH Health and Safety Committee, based on protecting athlete welfare and safety and given the evolution in the speed and power of the game, particularly during penalty corners.







Morin Dawa: hometown of field hockey in China



By Wu Yong





Photo shows teenagers playing field hockey on open ground in Morin Dawa Daur autonomous banner, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, in the 1980s. (Photo provided by the publicity department of CPC Morin Dawa Daur autonomous banner committee)



Hasen, an 80-year-old woman of China's Daur ethnic group, has learned how to use her smartphone to watch live sports events.



