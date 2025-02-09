Sunday 9 February 2025

Men



8 Feb 2025 11:20 POL v IRI (5th/8th) 9 - 1

8 Feb 2025 12:30 AUS v NAM (5th/8th) 4 - 3

8 Feb 2025 16:00 GER v RSA (Semi Final) 6 - 1

8 Feb 2025 17:10 AUT v BEL (Semi Final) 4 - 2



9 Feb 2025 09:00 MAS v TTO (11th/12th) 6 - 4

9 Feb 2025 12:30 IRI v NAM (7th/8th) 5 - 4

9 Feb 2025 13:40 POL v AUS (5th/6th) 6 - 2

9 Feb 2025 16:00 RSA v BEL (Bronze Medal)

9 Feb 2025 17:10 ARG v CRO (9th/10th)

9 Feb 2025 19:30 GER v AUT (Gold Medal)

Women



8 Feb 2025 09:00 NZL v CRO (11th/12th) 3 - 2

8 Feb 2025 10:10 AUS v RSA (9th/10th) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 13:40 THA v NAM (5th/8th) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 14:50 BEL v USA (5th/8th) 6 - 5

8 Feb 2025 18:20 GER v AUT (Semi Final) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 3)

8 Feb 2025 19:30 POL v CZE (Semi Final) 3 - 1



9 Feb 2025 10:10 THA v USA (7th/8th) 3 - 5

9 Feb 2025 11:20 NAM v BEL (5th/6th) 1 - 6

9 Feb 2025 14:50 GER v CZE (Bronze Medal)

9 Feb 2025 18:20 AUT v POL (Gold Medal)



Austrian men target three-peat as first-time women’s champion guaranteed







Austria’s men will be gunning for a third straight crown at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup when they come up against Germany in the final on Sunday while there will be a guaranteed first-time winner of the women’s title as the Austrian women’s team take on Poland.







Namibia lose 4-3 to Australia



By Helge Schutz





Dakota Hansen in action against Australia. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s men lost 4-3 to Australia at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec on Saturday and will now play out for 7/8th positions on Sunday.







South Africa bow out in defeat to Germany in World Cup Semi-Final







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, powered by Tops at SPAR, played their first ever FIH World Cup semi-final (in any format) at the FIH Indoor World Cup in Croatia. They took on a team that has made the semi-final in every edition they have participated in, including three-time World Champions Germany.







BlitzStoks fall to Germany in FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup semi-final





Mustaphaa Cassiem of South Africa endured a frustrating evening at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025 on Saturday. Picture: World Sport Pics for FIH



South Africa’s men’s indoor hockey team was denied a place in the final of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025 on Saturday after a 6-1 defeat against a clinical German team.







South Africa Women end Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign on a high







The SPAR South African Indoor Hockey Womens side completed their FIH Indoor World Cup campaign with a match against Australia to decide their 9th place.







Namibia women beat Thailand to qualify for 5/6th place



By Helge Schutz





Kiana Cormack in action for Namibia against Thailand. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s women made history on Saturday when they beat Thailand 3-2 to qualify for the 5/6th playoff match on Sunday.







Indoor USWNT’s Late Push Fell Short to Belgium at FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup





Reese D'Ariano scored a hattrick for the USA



POREČ, Croatia – The second meeting between the No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team and No. 8 Belgium at the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup was a battle until the end. The Red Panthers started strong and held a significant lead after the third quarter. USA fought back to bring it within one, but their late push fell short as time expired, 5-6. The United Eagles will play in the 7th-8th place contest, searching for their highest finish ever at the event.







Indoor hockey coach: 'Go all out, we must not finish last'



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Argentina during an Indoor Hockey World Cup match in Porec, Croatia. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may not be known for indoor hockey, but losing to Trinidad and Tobago in Sunday's World Cup classification match would still be a shock.







4 Feb 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 2

5 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

6 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 4 - 2

7 Feb 2025 17:30 ESP v NED (RR) 1 - 2

8 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 0 - 3)

9 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 4 - 4 (SO 1 - 3)

Women

4 Feb 2025 19:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

5 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

6 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 1)

7 Feb 2025 19:30 ESP v CHN (RR) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3- 1

9 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3

Hockeyroos keep home fans entertained in soggy Sydney







Australia’s women came out tops in a high-paced 3-1 win over Spain, much to the delight of a big home crowd who braved the rain to watch some high-quality FIH Hockey Pro League action.







Unbeatable Hockeyroos triumph, Kookaburras buoyant after nail-biting defeat







The Hockeyroos are one win away from achieving a clean sweep to start 2025, after another dominant 3-1 win over Spain.







England’s Women’s Team touches down in India ahead of the FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar



England will take on host nation India in their opening match on February 15







Bhubaneswar, 9 February 2024: The England Women’s Hockey Team arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League 202/25 India leg matches.







Faizal double fires Terengganu past Matador to extend MHL lead



By Aftar Singh





East Coast side Terengganu extended their unbeaten run in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with a dominant 4-0 win over Matador Club at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday (Feb 8). — NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu extended their unbeaten run in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with a dominant 4-0 win over Matador Club at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday (Feb 8).







Huge celebrations at the Scottish Hockey Awards







The Scottish Hockey Awards was a night of fantastic celebration at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow, as the hockey community came together to celebrate the brilliant contributions of players, officials, coaches and volunteers across Scotland.



