Monday 10 February 2025

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025

Porec



All times GMT +1



Men



9 Feb 2025 09:00 MAS v TTO (11th/12th) 6 - 4

9 Feb 2025 12:30 IRI v NAM (7th/8th) 5 - 4

9 Feb 2025 13:40 POL v AUS (5th/6th) 6 - 2

9 Feb 2025 16:00 RSA v BEL (Bronze Medal) 6 - 5

9 Feb 2025 17:10 ARG v CRO (9th/10th) 1 - 7

9 Feb 2025 19:30 GER v AUT (Gold Medal) 6 - 6 (SO 2- 1)

Final Pool Standings



Women



9 Feb 2025 10:10 THA v USA (7th/8th) 3 - 5

9 Feb 2025 11:20 NAM v BEL (5th/6th) 1 - 6

9 Feb 2025 14:50 GER v CZE (Bronze Medal) 3 - 3 (SO 2 - 3)

9 Feb 2025 18:20 AUT v POL (Gold Medal) 0 - 1



Final Pool standings



Poland women claim first-ever indoor crown as German men thwart Austria’s three-peat ambitions







The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup came to an exhilarating conclusion on Sunday with Poland’s women getting their hands on the trophy for the first time and Germany’s men defeating Austria in a shootout to reclaim the title they last won 14 years ago.







Historic Bronze Medal for South Africa







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, powered by Tops at SPAR, secured their first medal in history as they defeated Belgium 6-5 in the Bronze Medal Match of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec on Sunday.







HISTORY MADE: South Africa win first-ever medal at Hockey World Cup



by Mariette Adams





The South African men’s hockey team clinched bronze at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia. Image: Via X/@SA_Hockey.



South Africa clinched their first medal in history as they defeated Belgium 6-5 in the third-place playoff of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec on Sunday.







Iran come seventh at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







TEHRAN - Iran defeated Namibia 5-4 on Sunday to finish in seventh place at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.







Namibia’s men finish eighth after losing 5-4 to Iran



By Helge Schutz





Brynn Clean the attack for Namibia against Iran. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s men’s team finished eighth at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec after losing 5-4 to Iran on Sunday morning.







Malaysia finally break the duck in Porec



By Aftar Singh





POREC - FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 202519 Argentina v Malaysia (9th-12th)Picture: goalkeeper Alan Frias of Argentina makes a save



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia fought back from two goals down to beat Trinidad and Tobago 6-4 and finish 11th among 12 teams in the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec, Croatia today.







Calypso Stickmen finish 12th at Indoor World Cup



by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Teague Marcano, left, captain Darren Cowie and Jordan Vieira celebrate a goal in their 11th to 12th playoff versus Malaysia in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Plava Resort Sports Centre in Porec, Croatia, yesterday. Malaysia won 6-4. Courtesy FIH



T&T’s senior men’s indoor hockey team dubbed the 'Calypso Stickmen' surrendered a 2-0 first-quarter lead in a 6-4 loss to Malaysia in their 11th to 12th playoff to end the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Plava Resort Sports Centre in Porec, Croatia, on Sunday.







Calypso Stickmen finish 12th at Indoor Hockey World Cup



Roneil Walcott





TT men's hockey player Nicholas Siu Butt is closed down by three Malaysian players during the 11th-place playoff at the FIH Indoor World Cup at th Zatika Sport Centre, Porec, Croatia on February 9. Photo courtesy FIH



Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team had a disappointing end to their campaign at the FIH Indoor World Cup in Porec, Croatia on February 9 when they fell to a 6-4 loss in their 11th-place playoff with Malaysia at the Zatika Sport Centre.







Mustapha Cassiem named Play of the Tournament as South Africa makes history at the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup







South African indoor hockey superstar Mustapha Cassiem has been named Player of the Tournament at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025, after leading South Africa to their first-ever World Cup medal, securing bronze in a historic campaign.







Namibia’s women sixth after losing to Belgium



By Helge Schutz





Gillian Hermanus in action against Belgium. Photo: Helge Schutz



Namibia’s women finished sixth at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec after losing 6-1 to Belgium on Sunday morning.







Indoor USWNT Defeats Thailand to Claim Highest Ever Finish at FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup





15 year old Reese D'Ariano scored her second hat trick in 2 days winning Player of the Match and Best Junior player of the Tournament and third highest goal scorer on 11. World Sport Pics



POREČ, Croatia – It was a successful day for the No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team as they finished their campaign at the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia. Taking on No. 18 Thailand in the 7th-8th place match, USA came out strong and held a significant lead at the half. Thailand fought back but the United Eagles held on for the 5-3 victory and to earn their highest finish ever at the event.







Namibia’s Class of 25 the best ever



By Helge Schutz





Jivanka Kruger in action against Belgium. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia concluded their best-ever campaign at the Indoor Hockey World Cup when the women’s team finished sixth and the men eighth in Porec yesterday.







Govia calls for more support for hockey



by Nigel Simon





Raphael Govia



Raphael Govia, T&T men's indoor hockey coach, is calling for more to be done for the sport locally if they are to make an impact on the international stage.







2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Sydney, Australia

All times GMT +11



4 Feb 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 2

5 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

6 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 4 - 2

7 Feb 2025 17:30 ESP v NED (RR) 1 - 2

8 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 0 - 3)

9 Feb 2025 17:30 AUS v NED (RR) 4 - 4 (SO 1 - 3)

Pool Standings



Women

4 Feb 2025 19:30 CHN v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

5 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

6 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 1)

7 Feb 2025 19:30 ESP v CHN (RR) 2 - 3

8 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v ESP (RR) 3- 1

9 Feb 2025 19:30 AUS v CHN (RR) 1 - 3

Pool standings



Dutch men snatch shootout win after dramatic fourth-quarter fightback in Sydney







The curtain came down on the Sydney leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League with two high-quality matches, but disappointment for the passionate home fans. In the men’s tournament, it was reigning Olympic gold medallists the Netherlands who got the better of current FIH Hockey Pro League champions Australia, coming from three goals down to draw 4-4 before clinching a bonus point with a 3-1 shootout win. In the final women’s match Olympic silver medallists China got the better of Australia with a convincing 3-1 win to extend their clear lead at the top of the table.







Shootout heartache as Kookaburras and Hockeyroos fall to Olympic medallists







The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are heading to the next stage of the FIH Pro League in Argentina on a high after debuting their next gen of exciting talent in front of record-breaking crowds in Sydney.







Spain’s Men’s and Women’s Teams arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League matches



Captains Iglesias and Jiminez shared their excitement ahead of the FIH Pro League matches in India







Bhubaneswar: Both the Men’s and Women’s teams of Spain have arrived together at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Monday as they gear up for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 matches in India.







Tenaga Nasional overpower Armed Forces in MHL



By Aftar Singh





A Tenaga Nasional player (in red) in action against Armed Forces in the Malaysia Hockey League match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional defeated Armed Forces 3-1 to record their seventh win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.



