Tuesday 11 February 2025

Poreć 2025 – What a Spectacle!



By Helge Schutz





Germany and Poland players celebrate after being crowned the Indoor Hockey World champions. Photo: Helge Schutz



Germany and Poland were crowned champions of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreć on Sunday, but the emergence of Africa as a major force was also an important takeaway from a magnificent event.







Mustapha Cassiem shines bright as SA men’s indoor hockey team win bronze



The SA striker helped the team finish in third place for a first World Cup medal.





Mustapha Cassiem in action at an earlier FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images



South African indoor hockey player Mustapha Cassiem has been named Player of the Tournament at the recently held Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia after leading the country to their first-ever World Cup medal, securing bronze in a historic campaign.







Namibia secures sixth, eighth-place finishes



By Limba Mupetami







The International Hockey Federation’s Indoor Hockey World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, with Poland’s women’s team making history by claiming their first-ever title.







Last Year’s runners-Up, Germany Women’s Team, arrives in Bhubaneswar Ahead of FIH Pro League matches



Led by Co-Captains Linnea Wiedemann and Sarah Strauss, Germany will take on Spain on 15 and 16 February before facing hosts







Bhubaneswar: The German Women's Hockey Team arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 fixtures in India.







‘Voice of hockey’ leads media recognition at Hockey Writers’ awards





Nick Irvine has commentated on hundreds of hockey matches worldwide PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



‘Voice of Hockey’ Nick Irvine was awarded the prestigious Graham Wilson Award for Services to Hockey Media at the 41st annual awards lunch held last week.







Lee Morton and Sophie Hamilton win Hockey Writers’ Club players of the year





Lee Morton, right, receives his award in London PIC: Andy Mair/Umpire Cam



Lee Morton and Sophie Hamilton were awarded men’s and women’s players of the year for 2024 at the Hockey Writers’ Club 41st annual awards on Friday.







Remember the names! Juniors recognised at Hockey Writers’ Club awards





Tess Howard with Liv Breed, left, and Biba Mills PIC: Andy Mair



Four new rising talents of the game were recognised as winners of the Hockey Writers’ Club youth and junior awards 2024 after presentations were made at the 41st annual awards lunch at the Union Jack Club, London.







Hoci Cymru announce 2025 National Age Group Squads







Hoci Cymru are delighted to announce the 48 players selected to participate in the National Age Group (NAG) training squads for 2025.







Banbridge and Three Rock leapfrog Lisnagarvey, and Ulster Elks pick up another statement win in the EY Hockey League







There have been some major moves in the Irish League tables following the weekend’s action as crunch time begins in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions.



