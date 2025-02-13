Thursday 13 February 2025

Squad Announcement: Stars return to bolster Kookaburras’ charge in Argentina







The Kookaburras have announced the return of star players for the next FIH Pro League stage in Argentina to bolster the eight powerful debutants that pulled off a 4-2 win over the Olympic champions, the Netherlands, during the Sydney stage last week.







Indian Women’s Team banks on home support ahead of the FIH Pro League matches



India are led by Arjuna Awardee Salima Tete with deputy Navneet Kaur by her side.







Bhubaneswar: After the remarkable Women's Asian Champions Trophy title win in November last year, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is all set to continue its run of form into the FIH Pro League matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 15 to 25.







Tete says India well-trained after dismal last season ahead of Bhubaneshwar leg



India scored only 16 goals last season in comparison to champion Netherlands, which smashed a mind-boggling 63 goals.





FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete celebrates scoring the opening goal during the bronze medal match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES



India’s women’s hockey captain Salima Tete is confident that her team will give an improved performance when the Bhubaneswar leg of FIH Pro League commences on Saturday and will not be pulled back by its disastrous showing in the previous season.







Week 13 Review of the England Hockey League







Men's Division One North leaders Loughborough Students were made to work hard for the points at struggling Lindum finally coming out 4-3 winners despite a hat trick for the home team’s Sam Dixon. They stay four points clear of Brooklands MU who beat Durham University 4-0. Nottingham University are third after their 3-1 win over Olton & West Warwicks. Olton are one of four teams on 15 points. The others are Harborne and Deeside Ramblers who drew 4-4 and Birmingham University who won 4-2 at tenth placed Stourport.







The AIG Irish Senior Cup, the world’s oldest club hockey cup, set to commence with Knockout 16 Round.



Wednesday, February 12: The world’s oldest club hockey cup, the AIG Irish Senior Cup, is set to commence fully this Saturday as the Women’s and Men’s competitions Knockout 16 round will see 15 matches take place across the provinces.







“The Women In Sport High-performance (WISH) training programme is a transformative experience”







On 16 January, 28 coaches graduated from cohort 4 of the Women in Sport High-Performance (WISH) training programme, bringing the total to 120 female coaches from 22 sports disciplines – including hockey – who have not completed the programme. Backed by Olympic Solidarity funding, this initiative aims to address the underrepresentation of women in elite coaching.







Olympian Jiwa's twin sons want to play for Australia



By Aftar Singh





Jiwa Mohan’s twin sons, Kriish (left) and Kryshant (right). - PIC COURTESY: Jiwa Mohan



KUALA LUMPUR: The saying "a chip off the old block" doubly applies to Malaysia's hockey Olympian Jiwa Mohan.



