Friday 14 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



15 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

16 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v ESP (RR)

18 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v GER (RR)

19 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

19 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



15 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v ESP (RR)

15 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR)

16 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v GER (RR)

16 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ESP (RR)

19 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool standings





Squad Announcement: Hockeyroos unleash new electric talent for FIH Pro League in Argentina







The Hockeyroos are motivated to continue their winning start for 2025, naming a dynamic 18-strong squad to take on world number two Argentina and world number three Belgium at the next stage of the FIH Pro League in Argentina.







Indian National Games 2025: Haryana and Karnataka secure Gold in women's and men's Hockey



Jharkhand and Maharashtra claimed bronze.







Haryana claimed the women's hockey gold medal at the National Games, avenging their previous edition's defeat by overcoming Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final on Thursday.







Rani Rampal juggles dual roles to inspire Haryana’s National Games triumph



While Rani has decided to call time on her international career, she is still looking to play hockey in the domestic circuit along with her new role in coaching and mentoring.



by Pritish Raj





Recently, Rani was seen in a different role in the inaugural women's Hockey India League where she served as the mentor for the Soorma Hockey Club. (Express photo by Pritish Raj)



The start wasn’t ideal for the Haryana women’s hockey team in the final of National Games final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium in Haridwar. They trailed 0-1 at halftime in the gold medal match and were struggling. However, their captain and Indian hockey legend Rani Rampal inspired the team to a fine comeback, as Haryana banged four goals past Madhya Pradesh to clinch gold. And after the game ended, another huddle talk followed where Rani asked her players to soak in the moment and enjoy the medal.







Saari brothers shine for Terengganu



By Aftar Singh





Faizal Saari. - NSTP/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu outplayed Nurinsafi Sporting 5-1 to register their eighth consecutive win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Bertram Hockey Stadium in Penang on Thursday.







Blue Warriors beat Aussies on the way to MHL title



By Aftar Singh





The victorious Blue Warriors



KUALA LUMPUR: Blue Warriors edged debutants Territory Stingers of Australia 1-0 to win the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) women's league title at the Education Ministry Stadium in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.



