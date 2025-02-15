Saturday 15 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



15 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 1 - 3

16 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v ESP (RR)

18 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v GER (RR)

19 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

19 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



15 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

15 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR) 3 - 2

16 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v GER (RR)

16 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ESP (RR)

19 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Indian men, women set to begin campaign with eye on World Cup 2026



In their opening fixtures, the Salima Tete-led Indian women’s team will face England, while the Harmanpreet Singh-led men’s side will take on Spain in Bhubaneswar.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s men team captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference on the eve of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025 match against Spain at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



A fortnight after the glamour and glory of the Hockey India League that saw old rivals reunite and new equations form, world hockey will return to international competition as the India leg of the FIH Pro League kicks off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.







Indian Men's Hockey team ready for litmus test at FIH Pro League 2024-25



India’s Pro League campaign will open at home, thus offering a prime opportunity for the team to showcase their recent momentum







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, currently ranked fifth in the world, is all set to kickstart their highly anticipated FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium here. Led by Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian squad will open their campaign with two thrilling matches against World No. 7 Spain on 15th and 16th February, followed by intense clashes against World No. 4 Germany on 18th and 19th February.







‘Target is to win every game in FIH Pro League’: Harmanpreet Singh



India will begin their FIH Pro League campaign against Spain on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.





The Indian men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh scored 12 goals in the FIH Pro League last season. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, emphasized that his team aims to win every match in the FIH Pro League and top the league to secure a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup.







FIH Pro League preview: Indian players set to return to the international circuit



Here are all the details you need to know about the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25.



After a successful Hockey India League, the top Indian players will now head for an international challenge on their home field at the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League, starting on January 15.







Watsonians women in Europe and Scottish Cup action overview



Watsonians women are back in European mode this weekend, they travel to the lovely city of Porto in Portugal for the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy with an interesting challenge awaiting them.







Scottish officials in action in February



As international teams head off to much warmer climes, our technical officials and umpires are staying indoors in the European winter.







Field Hockey Canada Launches the Young Umpire Program



New program supports and develops young officials







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of the Young Umpire Program, a new initiative designed to target, support, and develop young officials from across Canada. This two-year program will provide participants with mentorship, training, and opportunities to officiate at national and potential international levels, shaping the next generation of Canadian umpires.







2025 Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge Dates Announcement





Stick to it! Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge, Nomfundo Shezi (Sponsorship Controller and Events), Nozipho Mkhize (Advertising and Sponsorship Manager, Spar KZN) and Les Galloway (Tournament Director and Head of Hockey, SchoolGirl Sport) are pictured at the 2025 tournament announcement at Durban Girls’ College. All Photos: Val Adamson.



Since its inception fifteen years ago, the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge has seen 1,114 participating teams with 16,710 players, and over 3,300 coaches, managers and referees have assisted in 143 tournaments taking to the turf in one of the most-anticipated highlights in the KwaZulu-Natal school sports calendar.



