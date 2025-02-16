Sunday 16 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



15 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 1 - 3

16 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v ESP (RR)

18 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v GER (RR)

19 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

19 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



15 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

15 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR) 3 - 2

16 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v GER (RR) 2 - 1

16 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ESP (RR)

19 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre







Mixed fortunes for Indian teams in FIH Hockey Pro League opener







India’s men’s and women’s teams kicked off their respective FIH Hockey Pro League campaigns with mixed results at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.









Late drama as India Women’s Hockey Team records 3-2 win over England to start FIH Hockey Pro League campaign on a high



Navneet Kaur (59’) bags crucial late winner, Deepika shines on 50th international cap







Bhubaneswar: In a thrilling encounter, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated England 3-2 in their opening match of the FIH Women’s Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. Vice Captain Navneet Kaur sealed the victory with a decisive late winner. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phallke (6’), Deepika (25’), and Navneet Kaur (59’) found the net for India, while Darcy Bourne (12’) and Fiona Crackles (58’) scored for England.







Spain hand India 3-1 loss in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men)



Sukhjeet Singh scored the lone goal for India







Bhubaneswar: Spain beat India 3-1 in a tough FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. While Sukhjeet was the lone scorer for India, Borja Lacalle (28'), Ignacio Cobos (38') and Bruno Avila (56') scored for the Spanish side to begin their India leg on a high.







Indian men, women make contrasting starts to their campaign



While the women made a tentative start, impressing in patches and often letting down their guard to walk away with their first three points, the men failed to get past a resolute Spanish defence.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s Deepika (55) celebrates after scoring the second goal against England during the FIH Hockey Pro (Women) League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



The Indian men and women made contrasting starts to their FIH Pro League campaigns with the women winning a tough opener 3-2 against England and the men going down 3-1 to Spain in their first game of the competition at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.







Defending champions the Netherlands arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League 2024-25 matches







Bhubaneswar, 16th February 2025: Reigning champion the Netherlands Women’s Hockey Team landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 matches in India.







Maybank outplay Australia's Territory Stingers



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank defeated debutants Territory Stingers of Australia 2-0 to record their sixth win in the Malaysia Hockey League at Bukit Jalil today.



