Monday 17 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



15 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 1 - 3

16 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 0

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v ESP (RR)

18 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v GER (RR)

19 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

19 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



15 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

15 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR) 3 - 2

16 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v GER (RR) 2 - 1

16 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ESP (RR)

19 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

Indian men claim opening win as Spanish women go back-to-back vs Germany







India’s men rallied impressively from their opening-day defeat, delivering a strong performance to outclass Spain on the second day of FIH Hockey Pro League action in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







Bhubaneswar: After a 2-2 draw, England beat India in shootout to win the bonus point in their FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) match at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Navneet Kaur (53’) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (57’) scored for India while Paige Gillot (40’) and Tessa Howard (56’) found the net for England. It was an evening to remember for Rutaja as she scored on her senior international debut to draw the game for India.







India stun Spain with 2-0 victory in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men)



Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh score a goal each to help India register a win







Bhubaneswar: Indian Men's Hockey Team avenged their 1-3 loss in the opening game yesterday with a stunning 2-0 win against Spain here at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) being held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. It was a super Sunday with hockey fans from the region turning up in large numbers to back their favourite players and goals by Mandeep Singh (32') and Dilpreet Singh (39') ensured India bagged their first win of the season.







Uthra Ganesan





India’s Mandeep Singh (centre) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during the men’s FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



In a reversal of fortunes as well as results, the Indian men earned their first FIH Pro League points with a 2-0 win against Spain while the women suffered a heartbreaking shootout defeat against England at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.







Germany and Ireland Men's Hockey teams touchdown Bhubaneswar to participate in the FIH Pro League 2024/25 matches







Bhubaneswar: Please find attached the pictures as the Germany Men’s Hockey Team and Ireland Men’s Hockey Team touchdown Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha to participate in the India Leg of the FIH Pro League 2024/25.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team aims to return to winning ways as it gears up to face Spain in FIH Pro League 2024-25



After a promising start with a thrilling 3-2 victory over England in their opener, India narrowly missed out on a bonus point in their second game







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is eager to get back to winning ways as they prepare to face Spain in their next set of matches on 18th and 19th February at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.







At FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar, India’s hockey teams begin their journey toward World Cup



International hockey is back as the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will play host to the Indian men's and women's teams over the next 10 days, with 8 matches each.



Harmanpreet Singh and Salima Tete (Hockey India)



This time in 2024, when India’s hockey teams kick-started their Pro League commitments, the circumstances couldn’t have been more contrasting. The men were in an experimental mode, upbeat after the Asian Games and brimming with self-belief to finish on the Olympic podium again — which they did. The women’s team, meanwhile, were recovering from a heartbreak like never before. They failed to qualify for the Paris Games, which put many celebrated careers in a spot of bother. And the then-coach, Janneke Schopman, lashed out heavily at the administration.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



17 Feb 2025 12:45 EGY v CHN (Pool A)

17 Feb 2025 14:45 CHI v POL (Pool A)

17 Feb 2025 16:45 AUT v USA (Pool B)

17 Feb 2025 19:00 SCO v OMA (Pool B)



18 Feb 2025 12:45 CHN v POL (Pool A)

18 Feb 2025 14:45 CHI v EGY (Pool A)

18 Feb 2025 16:45 SCO v AUT (Pool B)

18 Feb 2025 19:00 USA v OMA (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







BlitzStokke win extra place for Africa at next Indoor Hockey World Cup with medal heroics





Mustaphaa Cassiem, Dalpiarro Langford and Dayaan Cassiem were a key part of the SA team that made history at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025. Picture: World Sport Pics for FIH



Indoor Hockey Men’s World Cup bronze medallists South Africa feel they have put African hockey on the map with their recent dream triumph in Croatia.







MSC Sumchanka produce historic first for Ukrainian clubs







MSC Sumchanka produced a performance of a lifetime to become the first Ukrainian club to win a top level EuroHockey Club competition of any description.







EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy from Porto (Portugal) – Day 1







Day 1 in Porto was a mixed experienced for Scotland's Watsonians women, in the morning they comfortably beat Italian champions Milano 4-0 but in the afternoon went down 6-1 to English side East Grinstead.







EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy – day 2 promotion challenge for Watsonians women in Euros



WATSONIANS 6 HAHK MLADOST 0



Watsonians women knew their task even before this morning’s contest after East Grinstead had beaten Milano 2-0 in the earlier match – even a draw against Mladost would be enough to secure a place in the evening’s promotion pool.







Faizal powers Terengganu to MHL title



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu’s Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook (3rd from left) with a Territory Stingers player at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium. -- BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran Faizal Saari plundered four goals to inspire Terengganu to a 4-1 win over debutants Territory Stingers of Australia and capture the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title at Bukit Jalil today.



