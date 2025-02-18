Tuesday 18 February 2025

FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



17 Feb 2025 12:45 EGY v CHN (Pool A) 5 - 4

17 Feb 2025 14:45 CHI v POL (Pool A) 0 - 4

17 Feb 2025 16:45 AUT v USA (Pool B) 0 - 1

17 Feb 2025 19:00 SCO v OMA (Pool B) 10 - 1



18 Feb 2025 12:45 CHN v POL (Pool A)

18 Feb 2025 14:45 CHI v EGY (Pool A)

18 Feb 2025 16:45 SCO v AUT (Pool B)

18 Feb 2025 19:00 USA v OMA (Pool B)



19 Feb 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Goals galore on Day 1 as FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 begins







The opening day of the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 Oman 2025 got off to a blistering start with all 8 teams in action across 4 games that saw a combined total of 25 goals scored! In Pool A Egypt and Poland got off to winning starts, with both sides claiming three points in close encounters against China and Chile respectively. The scoreline in Poland’s 4-0 win over Chile was particularly deceptive with the game hanging on a knife’s edge until a late flurry by the Polish side. In Pool B, USA and Austria faced off in another tight battle with USA impressing in attack, but their failure to convert on a plethora of big chances meant they had to rely on their equally amazing defence in the final quarter to come away 1-0 winners. The last game of the day saw hosts Oman face off against Scotland in what turned out to be a one-sided contest with the visitors stunning the hosts with a huge 10-1 win.







USMNT Tops Austria Behind Strong Defensive Performance at FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2





USA's most experienced player Pat Harris with 168 caps.



MUSCAT, Oman – In their opening game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, Oman, the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team took on No. 19 Austria. In a close contest, USA scored the lone goal early and produced a solid defensive performance to defeat the Goldjungs, 1-0.







Scotland men strike ten to get off to a flying start in Muscat







Scotland men were on deadly goal scoring form in their opening match of FIH Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, with a 10-1 victory over the hosts, Oman. Andy McConnell scored a hat trick and there were doubles for Struan Walker and Jamie Golden, while David Nairn; Ali Douglas; and Craig Falconer all struck the back of the net.







2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



15 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 1 - 3

16 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 0

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v ESP (RR)

18 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v GER (RR)

19 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

19 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



15 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v ESP (RR) 1 - 2

15 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR) 3 - 2

16 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v GER (RR) 2 - 1

16 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ENG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2)

17 Feb 2025 is a rest day

18 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ESP (RR)

19 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

Indian Men’s Hockey Team eyes winning momentum as it prepares to lock horns with Germany in FIH Pro League 2024-25



With three points from two games, India currently sit in eighth place in the standings and will be looking to climb higher







Bhubaneswar: After a mixed start to their FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, is ready to take on Germany in its upcoming matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here. Having bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Spain in their opener with a commanding 2-0 win in the second game, India are eager to continue their winning momentum against the German side.







Back from career-threatening injury, double Olympic gold medallist Felice targets LA28 to add to an overloaded medal cabinet



As the Netherlands team went through its first training session for the FIH Pro League On Monday, Felice Alberts was back to what she does best as she awaits her return to competition with the national side



Uthra Ganesan





Dutch player Felice Albers in picture. | Photo Credit: Uthra Ganesan/The Hindu



Six months back, Felice Albers was riding the high of her second Olympic gold in Paris as the Dutch women went about extending their absolute dominance of world hockey in style. Soon after that, she was faced with the prospect of never playing again, troubled by a persistently dodgy knee that, along with a broken ankle, made it difficult to even go about her daily activities.







John-John Dohmen takes up France hockey head coach role





Belgium's most capped player at a Tokyo celebration ceremony PIC: John-John Dohmen/Instagram



John-John Dohmen, who retired last summer as the most-capped player in hockey history with 481 caps, has been appointed as France men’s head coach.







McKenzie must support SA hockey teams beyond words after historic bronze medal



by Rowan Callaghan







Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie celebrated the SA men’s indoor hockey team’s historic bronze medal at the recent World Cup in Croatia as a ‘massive achievement for SA hockey on the global stage’.







Railway Union show their quality during impressive EuroHockey Club Indoor Trophy Campaign in Portugal.







Railway Union enjoyed a fantastic weekend of European indoor hockey as they competed in the 2025 EuroHockey Club Indoor Trophy, the second highest European indoor club competition, in Porto, Portugal. Railway secured a fifth-place finish overall having come third in their preliminary pool and topping their crossover pool.







So close and yet so far for Scotland's Watsonians women in Europe



EUROHOCKEY INDOOR CLUB TROPHY – DAY 3 - WATSONIANS 2 BRZEZINY (POLAND) 0







It was a heroic victory for Keith Smith`s charges, they beat the much-fancied Polish champions Brzeziny 2-0 in the final promotion pool match, but agonisingly it was not enough. The Poles gained a single bonus point from the result and consequently finished that one point ahead and claimed the remaining promotion spot.







Léo bolstered after miracle of Arminen







Royal Léopold will be looking to enjoy the use of a wider panel at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup this weekend in Wettingen following 2024’s miracle of Arminen.







Telgenkamp named Utrecht’s sportsman of the year







SV Kampong’s Duco Telgenkamp has been named Sportsman of the Year in Utrecht.



