Wednesday 19 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



18 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 0)

18 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v GER (RR) 1 - 4

19 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v ENG (RR)

19 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

20 Feb 2025 is a rest day

21 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR)

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

Argentina



All times GMT -3

19 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

20 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR)

21 Feb 2025 19:00 AUS v BEL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



18 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ESP (RR) 3 - 4

19 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

20 Feb 2025 is a rest day

21 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v NED (RR)

21 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

22 Feb 2025 15:00 NED v ENG (RR)

22 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)



Argentina



All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

20 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR)

21 Feb 2025 21:30 AUS v BEL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 21:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





German men dominate India as Spanish women rally to beat hosts







Germany’s men made the most of their scoring opportunities in their first match of the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League on Tuesday, notching up a dominant victory over hosts India. It was also not the best of days for India’s women who squandered a lead on two occasions and eventually went down to Spain. In the day’s other fixture, England’s men were also guilty of giving up their lead against Spain, but they rallied for an extra point by winning the ensuing shootout.







Reigning World Champions Germany outclass India 4-1



Gurjant Singh was the lone goal scorer for India







Bhubaneswar: Reigning World Champions Germany beat India 4-1 in a high-octane encounter here at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. It was goals by Florian Sperling (7'), Thies Prinz (14'), Michel Struthoff (48') and Raphael Hartkopf (55') that helped clinch the winning points while Gurjant Singh (13') was the lone goal scorer for India.







Spain Edge Out India 4-3



Sakshi Rana scores impressive goal on senior international debut







Bhubaneswar: Spain secured a 4-3 victory over India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Baljeet Kaur (19’), Sakshi Rana (38’), and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (45’) scored for India, while Estel Petchame (25’, 49’), Sofia Rogoski (21’), and Captain Lucia Jimenez (52’) netted goals for Spain.







Erratic Indian women’s team goes down to Spain, men brushed aside by Germany



Indian men’s and women’s teams lost in contrasting styles in their respective FIH Pro League 2024-25 matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.



Uthra Ganesan





Spain’s Sofia Rogoski (white) scored her side’s first goal during the 4-3 win over India in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



It was a disappointing day for Indian hockey with both the men and women dropping points in their respective FIH Pro League games at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.







Reigning world champions Germany thrash India 4-1 as Men in Blue display weak defence





The Indian men's team suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Germany. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: India were found wanting against a relentless German outfit as they suffered a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of the reigning world champions in their FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.







India suffer 3-4 defeat against Spain after some drama in the end



Spain staged a remarkable comeback as they scored twice in the fourth and final quarter with goals from Estel and Lucia Jimenez. India failed to score in the final quarter and lost the game 3-4.





Indian player Navneet Kaur in action during FIH Pro League. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s team suffered a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Spain in their thrilling FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.







‘India needs to improve in defence’: Captain Amit Rohidas



India will take on Germany in the reverse leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 after it went down 1-4 against the same opponent on Tuesday.





Amit Rohidas is currently leading the Indian team in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in Bhubaneswar. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



India captain Amit Rohidas stressed the need for defensive improvement ahead of the team's FIH Pro League 2024-25 match against Germany in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.







Sam Ward breaks England and GB Hockey goals record



By Rod Gilmour





Sam Ward was again on the scoresheet PIC: Worldsportpics



Bhubaneswar proved a neat bookend for England’s Sam Ward as he broke Ashley Jackson’s combined international scoring record on Tuesday.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



18 Feb 2025 12:45 CHN v POL (Pool A) 1 - 1

18 Feb 2025 14:45 CHI v EGY (Pool A) 1 - 3

18 Feb 2025 16:45 SCO v AUT (Pool B) 2 - 3

18 Feb 2025 19:00 USA v OMA (Pool B) 4 - 0



19 Feb 2025 is a rest day



20 Feb 2025 12:45 EGY v POL (Pool A)

20 Feb 2025 14:45 CHN v CHI (Pool A)

20 Feb 2025 16:45 USA v SCO (Pool B)

20 Feb 2025 19:00 AUT v OMA (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Egypt and United States remain perfect at FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Oman 2025







Day 2 of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Oman 2025 witnessed more thrillers, with two strong contenders emerging in Egypt and United States, with both teams winning a second consecutive game on the trot. Egypt's win also ensured them of a place in the semi-final that will be played on Saturday, 22 Feb, while USA are one point away from booking their place in the semi-final, as Austria's narrow win over Scotland keeps Pool B completely open going into the final day of pool matches on Thursday, following a rest day tomorrow.







USMNT Shuts Out Oman in Second FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Win







MUSCAT, Oman - The No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team followed up their opening win at the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, Oman with another strong performance to defeat the hosts, 4-0. A lone first quarter goal by Marius Leser was cushioned by three second half goals, including two from Player of the Match Sekayi Charasika.







Narrow defeat to Austria for Scotland men in Muscat







Scotland men were defeated 3-2 by Austria at FIH Nations Cup 2 in Muscat in a game that could have went either way. Jamie Golden struck Scotland’s two goals, and the Blue Sticks now face USA on Thursday.







South Africa’s outdoor hockey coach inspired by indoor team’s World Cup success





Dayaan Cassiem is of the inspirational figures of the successful SA indoor hockey team. worldsportpics.com



National men’s outdoor hockey team coach Sihle Ntuli feels the indoor team’s recent World Cup bronze medal will fuel their medal ambitions.







Confliction continues over ‘mud pit’ Brisbane 2032 Olympics hockey venue





Ballymore is currently set to host hockey at 2032 Olympics



Australian hockey continues to push for the 2032 Olympic competition to be moved from Brisbane to the Gold Coast venue which staged the 2018 Commonwealth Games.







Jillaroos Head Coach Stacia Strain resigns after three years at the helm







Jillaroos’ Head Coach, Stacia Strain, has announced she is stepping down following over three years in charge of the women’s junior national hockey team.







Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifiers - Promising Performances







The Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifiers wrapped up at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Auckland earlier this month, with New Zealand’s U21 Men’s and Women’s teams putting on a strong performance against Australia. Across three matches each, both teams demonstrated fight, deservedly earning their spot in the Junior World Cup later this year.







91 teams descend on Whangārei & Kaikohe for the 2025 Vantage National Masters







One of the most anticipated events in the Hockey New Zealand calendar is nearly here. From 23 February to 1 March 2025, Whangārei and Kaikohe will host the Vantage National Masters Hockey Tournament, bringing together 91 teams, 1,400 players, and 251 fixtures in a week of competition.







Australian hockey’s bumper 2025 suite of National Championships announced!







The New Year marks the start of a brand-new Hockey Australia National Championships calendar. The dates have been set for state and territory teams across the country, with Hockey Australia unveiling an exciting 2025 schedule for the hockey pathway events, from Under 14s all the way through to Masters.







Matador march into MHL semis but face Terengganu test



By Aftar Singh





TNB Thunderbolts’ Nor Daniel Nor Effendy (right) in action against Matador Club captain Ahmad Shakeel Butt during their MHL quarter-final match at the Education Ministry Turf in Kuala Lumpur. PIC BY HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Matador Club have achieved their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) target by reaching the semi-finals, and anything beyond that will be a bonus for the debutants.







2025 National Indoor Tournament Kicks Off, U-14 Girls & Co-Ed Champions Crowned







LANCASTER, Pa. – The 2025 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, kicked off this past weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. with the U-14 Girls & Co-Ed division! This year, 230 teams competed in two waves over four days for the title of pool champion.







Hockey Ireland announces strategic partnership with TG4







Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce its new partnership with TG4, an exciting collaboration that sees TG4 promote and showcase a comprehensive package of Hockey content across 2025.



