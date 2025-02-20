Thursday 20 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



18 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v ESP (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 0)

18 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v GER (RR) 1 - 4

19 Feb 2025 15:00 ESP v ENG (RR) 4 - 1

19 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR) 1 - 0

20 Feb 2025 is a rest day

21 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR)

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

Argentina



All times GMT -3

19 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

20 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR)

21 Feb 2025 19:00 AUS v BEL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



18 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v ESP (RR) 3 - 4

19 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 0 - 1

20 Feb 2025 is a rest day

21 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v NED (RR)

21 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

22 Feb 2025 15:00 NED v ENG (RR)

22 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)



Argentina



All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 3

20 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR)

21 Feb 2025 21:30 AUS v BEL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 21:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Boon’s 300th gives Belgium victory alongside Spain and India men; Belgium and Spain women find narrow wins







Tom Boon had another outstanding Pro League performance putting in three goals, including scoring his 300th international, to propel Belgium 5-3 over hosts Argentina and top the league goal scoring tables. The Leonas gave up a two-goal lead early to concede a 5-3 loss to the visiting Belgian Red Panthers. Earlier in the day in Bhubaneswar, India’s men’s team avenged their loss to Germany a day before with a 1-0 victory while Spain’s men also turned the tables on England. In the day’s other fixture, Spain’s women notched up their fourth win on the trot with victory over India.







Resolute India beat Germany in tightly-contested affair



Gurjant Singh scored the winner for India







Bhubaneswar: India won their second match in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) season on Wednesday after beating World Champions Germany 1-0 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Gurjant Singh scored the only goal of the match as India climbed to seventh in the standings.







Spain defeat India 1-0



Captain Marta Segu scored late winning goal to edge out the win







Bhubaneswar, 19 February 2025: After a tightly contested four quarters, Spain emerged victorious over India 1-0 in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Captain Marta Segu (49’) scored the only goal of the night for Spain. With this, Spain are on a four-game winning streak in the tournament.







Gurjant goal gives India 1-0 win over Germany; Women go down to Spain



With the victory, India moved to seventh in the standings ahead of Australia after four matches.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian players celebrate scoring against Germany. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



For the second time through the FIH Pro League, the Indian men bounced back from defeat to register a hard-fought 1-0 win against Germany at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday but the women slid further, losing by the same margin to Spain for their third defeat in a row.







India beat world champions Germany 1-0 in return leg courtesy of Gurjant Singh's goal





The Indian men's team handed a 1-0 defeat to Germany in their return leg. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: India rode on Gurjant Singh’s fine field goal to beat world champions Germany 1-0 in their return-leg FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.







Consistency vital for Indian Men’s Hockey Team as it gear up to face Ireland in FIH Pro League 2024-25



With India’s focus on maintaining consistency and Ireland seeking their first victory, the upcoming matches promise to be crucial for both teams







Bhubaneswar, 20th February 2025: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will be aiming for consistency as it prepare to take on Ireland in their next set of matches in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. After a mixed start to their campaign, India are looking to build momentum and climb the points table with solid performances in the upcoming games.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



19 Feb 2025 was a rest day



20 Feb 2025 12:45 EGY v POL (Pool A)

20 Feb 2025 14:45 CHN v CHI (Pool A)

20 Feb 2025 16:45 USA v SCO (Pool B)

20 Feb 2025 19:00 AUT v OMA (Pool B)



21 Feb 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Hannah French steps away from GB Hockey women’s programme





Hannah Martin has been key player for England/GB PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Great Britain’s Hannah French has confirmed that she will take a year out from international hockey.







Same same but different: Yashdeep hopes to defend the Siwach hockey legacy



Yashdeep Siwach, son of hockey legend Pritam Siwach, is forging his own path as a calm, tactical defender, embracing his mother’s legacy while striving to create his own identity.



Uthra Ganesan





Calm, composed, and rock-solid – Yashdeep Siwach carves his own path in Indian hockey. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA



When she played, Pritam Siwach was fiery on the field — aggressive, attacking, unstoppable. At the ongoing Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar, Yashdeep Siwach is the exact opposite — calm, defensive, and entrusted with stopping the opposition.







Weekend Preview: Competition heats up as teams prepare for AIG Irish Senior Cup Quarter Finals.







Wednesday, February 19: Following on from last weekend’s Knockout-16 round, the winning teams are preparing for the AIG Irish Senior Cup Quarter Final matchups this Saturday.







Blue Warriors storm into Vivian May Soars Cup final



By Aftar Singh





Blue Warriors’ Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar (right) in action against Qnet Phoenix’s Nur Shamine Azureen Badusha during Wednesday’s Vivian May Soars Cup semi-final match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Blue Warriors will take on Malaysian University in the Vivian May Soars Cup final of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, on Saturday.



