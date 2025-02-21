Friday 21 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



21 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR)

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

Argentina



All times GMT -3

19 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

20 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 0 - 2

21 Feb 2025 19:00 AUS v BEL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



21 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v NED (RR)

21 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

22 Feb 2025 15:00 NED v ENG (RR)

22 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)



Argentina



All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 3

20 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1

21 Feb 2025 21:30 AUS v BEL (RR)

22 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 21:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Argentina and Australia battles end with split wins favouring Kookaburras and Leonas







Lausanne, Switzerland – On the second night of Pro League action in Santiago del Estero, Argentina the visiting Australian sides split their night. In the men’s competition, first-half goals from Tim Brand and Cooper Burns gave the Kookaburras the edge over the Leones. Closing out the evening, the homeside Leonas found redemption from their last-night loss to Belgium with a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos. Agustina Gorzelany’s game-winner put her into the top tables as a co-leader of the top goal scorers on the women’s side.







Kookaburras continue title defence with statement win, Hockeyroos valiant in narrow loss to World No. 2 Argentina







The Kookaburras have continued their FIH Pro League title defence with a resounding 2-nil win over hosts Argentina.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team hopes to turn around campaign as it gears up to face Germany in FIH Pro League 2024-25



India have managed to register just a win in the four games they have played so far







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be looking to turn their campaign around as they prepare to take on Germany in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. After a challenging start, India is determined to bounce back and collect crucial points to improve their position in the standings.







Indian men, women seek consistency, winning momentum



On Friday, Janneke Schopman would be in the same German dugout, planning victory against her former (Indian) wards who have not had a great time in the FIH Pro League so far with just one win in four games.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian women’s hockey team players before their match against Spain during the FIH Hockey Pro League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



The last time Janneke Schopman was in India with a national team, she had to oversee the Indian women missing the bus for the Paris Olympics, going down in the qualifiers which Germany eventually won.







Rohan Bhuhi, first Sikh to play for England in 23 years, hopes to inspire more youngsters to take up hockey



Rohan Bhuhi started with England Under-16 in 2016 and climbed through the Under-18, 19 and 21 levels before his senior international debut in 2023.



Uthra Ganesan





Starting early, Bhuhi and his younger brother Yuvraj were encouraged by their father Harvinder to pick up the sport. Bhuhi initially pursued football and played cricket before turning to hockey. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Rohan Bhuhi



When Rohan Singh Bhuhi stepped on the field against Argentina on December 9, 2023, he became the first Sikh player to play hockey in English colours in 23 years.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



20 Feb 2025 12:45 EGY v POL (Pool A) 2 - 2

20 Feb 2025 14:45 CHN v CHI (Pool A) 2 - 1

20 Feb 2025 16:45 USA v SCO (Pool B) 2 - 3

20 Feb 2025 19:00 AUT v OMA (Pool B) 5 - 3



21 Feb 2025 is a rest day



22 Feb 2025 11:00 CHN v OMA (5th-8th Place)

22 Feb 2025 13:15 AUT v CHI (5th-8th Place)

22 Feb 2025 15:30 EGY v USA (Semi Final)

22 Feb 2025 17:45 SCO v POL (Semi Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Austria fall narrowly short as Poland, Scotland and USA join Egypt in the semi-finals







The final day of pool play at the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 came to an end in Muscat, Oman with Egypt, Poland, Scotland and United States claiming the four semi-final spots.







Victory for Scotland men to book semi-final spot in Muscat



Scotland 3-2 USA







A well-earned 3-2 victory over USA saw Scotland men progress to the FIH Nations Cup 2 semi-finals in Muscat, Oman. The victory came courtesy of a Struan Walker double and a Jamie Golden penalty corner.







USMNT's Comeback Thwarted by Scotland in Final Pool Game of FIH Hockey Nations Cup







MUSCAT, Oman – In their final pool game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, Oman, the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team met a tough No. 21 Scotland. After finding themselves trailing early, the Wolves fought back to level the score before the halftime break. The tight contest was decided in the final frame, when Scotland notched the game winner as USA fell 2-3.







Follow the 2025 FIH Nations Cup



Watch, Support and Follow Team Canada







This page will provide you with all the information to keep up to date with the Women’s National Team’s performance at the 2025 FIH Nations Cup.







SA Women’s Hockey Announce Squad for Malaysia Tour Under New Head Coach Inky Zondi







South African Hockey is excited to announce the SA Women’s Hockey squad set to travel to Malaysia for a four-match series – their first international action under new head coach Inky Zondi. With a massive year ahead, this series is an important step in preparing for the team’s two major targets: securing FIH World Cup qualification at the African Cup of Nations later this year and competing in the FIH Nations Cup 2 in Poland in July, with the goal of earning promotion.







Faizal fires Terengganu into TNB Cup final as treble dream stays alive



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu’s Faizal Saari (centre) in action against Matador Club during Wednesday’s TNB Cup semi-finals at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. PIC BY AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: As expected, Terengganu will face Tenaga Nasional in the TNB Cup final on Saturday.







From doping ban to Arjuna Award, hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh talks about his comeback



“Challenging times help you learn in life,” says Paris Olympics bronze medalist in hockey, Jarmanpreet Singh as he reviewed the ups and downs of his life.





Hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh



“Challenging times help you learn in life,” says Paris Olympics bronze medalist in hockey, Jarmanpreet Singh as he reviewed the ups and downs of his life.







Ex-Olympians want probe into PHF corruption to be concluded



ISLAMABAD: A group of former Pakistani Olympians on Thursday urged the government to conclude the corruption inquiry related to the Pakistan Hockey Federation, alleging massive embezzlement of funds given by the government.







Roberts Wesleyan University Field Hockey Experiences ‘Exponential’ Growth In First Two Seasons





Photos Courtesy of Roberts Wesleyan University



As the Roberts Wesleyan University women’s field hockey team took the field for its first practice in August 2023, head coach Marissa Kocher gathered her players on the sideline to discuss the team’s first order of business – how they were going to warm-up.







‘Killing sport’: Essex hockey club derides council over pitch







Essex club Harwich have lambasted a local council’s decision not to replace a dilapidated pitch as ‘disgraceful’ which could force the 1948-founded women’s side to fold.



