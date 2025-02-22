Saturday 22 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



21 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR) 3 - 1

22 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR)

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

Argentina



All times GMT -3

19 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

20 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 0 - 2

21 Feb 2025 19:00 AUS v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



21 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v NED (RR) 1 - 5

21 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR) 0 - 4

22 Feb 2025 15:00 NED v ENG (RR)

22 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR)

24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)



Argentina



All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 3

20 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1

21 Feb 2025 21:30 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

22 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

23 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 21:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Belgium sides beat the heat, as Dutch, Germany women and India men find wins in Bhubaneswar







Lausanne, Switzerland – In the sweltering temperatures in Santiago del Estera, Argentina, both the Belgian sides were victorious against Australia. A double sudden-death round of shootouts gave the Belgian men their victory in the opener, while the Red Panthers controlled the game to take a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos.







India overcome tough challenge from Ireland with 3-1 win



Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh score in India's win







Bhubaneswar, 21 February 2025: India overcame a 0-1 deficit to win 3-1 against Ireland in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) here at the world-class Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. It was an equaliser from Mandeep Singh (22') that set the tone of the match for India while Jarmanpreet Singh (45') and Sukhjeet Singh (58') helped take lead. For Ireland, Jeremy Duncan (8') was the lone goal scorer.







Germany cruise to 4-0 win over India



Sophia Schwabe starred with a brace in Germany's emphatic victory







Bhubaneswar: Germany clinched their first win of the season as they stormed to a 4-0 win against India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Sophia Schwabe (18’, 46’) struck a stunning brace and goals from Amelie Wortmann (3’) and Johanna Hachenberg (60’) saw the Germans climb up to the seventh spot on the standings.







Uthra Ganesan





In Indian women’s past vs future, Janneke Schopman takes Round One, as Germany coach



Germany is in a rebuilding phase after several retirements post-Paris Olympics, and while it has already qualified for the World Cup, Schopman insisted the team had important targets at the Pro League.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE - Schopman admitted it was not easy to be in the rival dugout after her time with the Indians till last year. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/BISWARANJAN ROUT



It was billed as the battle of the Indian women’s hockey team’s past and the future, and the first round, at the FIH Pro League, went to former coach Janneke Schopman, winning 4-0 with Germany against Harendra Singh’s girls.







Kookaburras, Hockeyroos suffer narrow losses to world number two & three Belgium







A scintillating match against world number two Belgium ended in shootout heartbreak for the Kookaburras, after a world-class goalkeeping display saw the two sides locked at 2-all at full time.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



21 Feb 2025 is a rest day



22 Feb 2025 11:00 CHN v OMA (5th-8th Place)

22 Feb 2025 13:15 AUT v CHI (5th-8th Place)

22 Feb 2025 15:30 EGY v USA (Semi Final)

22 Feb 2025 17:45 SCO v POL (Semi Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH Hockey Nations Cup Chile 2024-25: the latest quotes from the Head Coaches!







Santiago, Chile – As the third edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup is looming – with the opening day scheduled on this upcoming Sunday in Santiago de Chile – here’s what the Head Coaches of the eight participating teams have to say:







2025 Lux Investment Indoor Test Matches FIN v NOR (M)

Vantaa, Finland



All times GMT +1



22 Feb 2025 13:00 FIN v NOR

22 Feb 2025 18:00 NOR v FIN

23 Feb 2025 10:30 NOR v FIN

23 Feb 2025 12:30 FIN v NOR



FIH Match Centre







Scotland's Wildcats prowl in Europe this weekend







Western Wildcats men head for Puconci, Slovenia, for the EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge 1 tournament with high hopes. The FIH Nations Cup 2, however, is on at the same time in Oman and Scotland are one of the eight participants. So Western will be without five of their players including the free-scoring Jamie Golden and Andy McConnell. But coach Vishal Marwaha is not down-hearted, in contrast he sees this as an opportunity.







Terengganu out to stop fiery Tenaga in Malaysia's TNB Cup final



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu will be banking on veteran Faizal Saari (RIght) who is currently the competition’s top scorer with 23 goals in 11 matches.— PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu and Tenaga Nasional are primed for an electrifying TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow.







1st Junior Hockey World Cup's top scorer Qaiser Iqbal passes away



By Ijaz Chaudhry







Former Pakistani hockey international Qaiser Iqbal passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness in Faisalabad, the town where he began his hockey journey.



