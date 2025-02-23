Sunday 23 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



21 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR) 3 - 1

22 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v IRL (RR) 4 - 0

23 Feb 2025 is a rest day

24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR)

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

Argentina



All times GMT -3

19 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

20 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 0 - 2

21 Feb 2025 19:00 AUS v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 0 - 1

23 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



21 Feb 2025 15:00 ENG v NED (RR) 1 - 5

21 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR) 0 - 4

22 Feb 2025 15:00 NED v ENG (RR) 6 - 0

22 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v GER (RR) 1 - 0

23 Feb 2025 is a rest day

24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)



Argentina



All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 3

20 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1

21 Feb 2025 21:30 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

22 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 2 - 0)

23 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR)

24 Feb 2025 21:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Shutout wins for Dutch and India while Belgium men edge Argentina and Leonas take bonus point over Red Panthers







Lausanne, Switzerland - It was a tight affair in both Argentina-hosted match ups in Santiago del Estero. Belgium veteran Tom Boon added his 14th goal with 20 seconds left in the game to give his side the 1-0 win over Argentina. In the women’s match up the Red Panthers held the majority of the attack but struggled to finish. A scoreless draw sent the game to a shootout where the Leonas earned the bonus point after a 2-0 result.







India clinch 1-0 victory against Germany in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women)



Deepika’s (12’) decisive strike sealed the victory for India







Bhubaneswar: It was redemption for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team as they defeated Germany 1-0 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Deepika (12’) was the sole goal scorer, ensuring India climbed to the seventh spot on the points table.







Dominant India defeat Ireland 4-0



Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Shamsher Singh scored the goals for India







Bhubaneswar: India put in a fine performance against Ireland and defeated them by a 4-0 scoreline on Saturday, in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) here at the world-class Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. For India, the goals came from Nilam Sanjeep Xess (14’), Mandeep Singh (24’), Abhishek (28’) and Shamsher Singh (34’).







Clinical India put four past Ireland in second FIH Pro League encounter.



IRELAND 0 – 4 INDIA







The wait for a win in this season’s FIH Pro League goes on after India’s 4-0 win over Ireland at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India took the lead through Nilam Sanjeep Xess’ 14th minute field goal for 1-0. Mandeep Singh added a second for India in the 24th minute from a penalty corner variation to double the lead. Abhishek added a third just before half-time to give India a commanding lead going into the break, before Shamsher Singh put the beyond reach with a fourth goal early in the third quarter.







Indian men thrash Ireland 4-0, women stun Germany 1-0 to end losing streak



Uthra Ganesan





Indian women’s team celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany during the FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



On Friday, Indian women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh had insisted that his girls were good enough to beat Germany but had faltered in crucial areas. On Saturday, they appeared to have finally listened to the coach and, in the process, won 1-0 for their first win over their opponents in regulation time in 10 years, the last being in 2015.







Dominant India beat Ireland 4-0, register second consecutive win



India secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Ireland in their FIH Pro League return leg match in Bhubaneswar, marking their second consecutive win. Goals from Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, and Shamsher Singh sealed the triumph.





Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring a goal against Ireland. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: India continued their domination over Ireland, defeating the visitors 4-0 in their return leg men’s FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.







Deepika's goal hand India 1-0 win over Germany in women's game



India’s Deepika scored the decisive goal from a penalty corner as the women’s team secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Germany in their FIH Pro League return-leg match in Bhubaneswar.





Deepika's flawless penalty corner earned her the Player of the Match award. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: Star drag-flicker Deepika scored the all-important goal from a set piece to hand India a crucial 1-0 victory over Germany in a return-leg women’s FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.







India women retrieve enormous prestige with a 1-0 win over Germany



s2h team







Germany thrashed India 4-0 which has put the host India in an awkward position. However, the yesterday’s loser turned the tables today to defeat them 1-0. When Jenneke Scopman’s Germany came up with a grand show yesterday that did not allow any leeway Indian forwards to test the rival’s citadel, Indian women were downcast. More so, they did not score any goal in the previous match against Spain too (0-1). Today’s was only the second win for India in six matches — its first outing against England — and last, in the ongoing FIH Proleague at the Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar.







Coach Paramjit Brar’s prodigy Suhila Chanu is now in the 250 plus caps company



K ARUMUGAM







India’s Rio Olympic captain Sushila Chanu has joined the coveted 250 club of Indian women’s hockey. She achieved the milestone yesterday against visiting Germany in the FIH Proleague, which India won. The 32-year-old is not only a clever mind of the game in the contemporary scene but also stands as a testimony to fitness. It’s not easy to be fit and play consistently for about 15 years which she did. Only two others in the team — Savita (299) and Vandana (319) — have played more than her.







Sushila Chanu celebrates 250th international cap for Indian women’s team



Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam achieved a career milestone by completing 250 international caps for India on Saturday in the FIH Pro Legaue.







Indian hockey legend Sushila Chanu achieved a career milestone by completing 250 international caps for India on Saturday.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team hopes to end home leg of FIH Pro League 2024-25 on a high by upsetting defending champions the Netherlands



India are currently placed seventh in the points table with seven points from six games







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will aim to end the home leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 on a high as they prepare to face the reigning champions, the Netherlands at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on 24th and 25th February. After a series of mixed results, the Salima Tete-led Indian side is looking to build on their recent momentum and cause a major upset by toppling the high-flying Dutch team







Indian women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh: We still believe in the guru-shishya combination, but the philosophy has to change



Santadeep Dey



Harendra Singh’s official designation may read ‘Head Coach, India women’s hockey team’, but even the most astute observers could easily mistake his demeanour for that of a senior professor at a prestigious institute.







England women face FIH Hockey Pro League relegation battle





England women have had stuttering start to FIH Pro League 2024/25 PIC: Hockey India



England women look set for a relegation scrap in the FIH Hockey Pro League after ending the India leg bottom of the standings.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



21 Feb 2025 is a rest day



22 Feb 2025 11:00 CHN v OMA (5th-8th Place) 4 - 1

22 Feb 2025 13:15 AUT v CHI (5th-8th Place) 3 - 2

22 Feb 2025 15:30 EGY v USA (Semi Final) 4 - 2

22 Feb 2025 17:45 SCO v POL (Semi Final) 4 - 1



23 Feb 2025 11:00 OMA v CHI (7th-8th Place) 1 - 2

23 Feb 2025 13:15 CHN v AUT (5th-6th Place)

23 Feb 2025 15:30 USA v POL (3rd-4th Place)

23 Feb 2025 17:45 EGY v SCO (Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Egypt to take on Scotland in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 final







The line-up for the title match of the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Oman 2025 is set with Egypt and Scotland registering impressive wins over USA and Poland respectively to earn the shot at the title and the promotion to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup that comes along with it! Losing semi-finalists USA and Poland will face off in the bronze medal match.







Scotland men defeat Poland to claim final spot in Muscat







A goal-laden final quarter saw Scotland beat Poland 4-1 to book their spot in the Men’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Final. Two goals each for Jamie Golden and Struan Walke







Egypt Defeats USMNT in FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Semifinal







MUSCAT, Oman – It was a tense contest between No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team and No. 17 Egypt in the first semifinal of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, Oman. The first half saw both sides trade goals as the scoreline at the break was level at 2-2. Egypt took control in the final frame, tallying two goals, as USA was defeated, 2-4.







2025 Lux Investment Indoor Test Matches FIN v NOR (M)

Vantaa, Finland



All times GMT +1



22 Feb 2025 13:00 FIN v NOR 3 - 5

22 Feb 2025 18:00 NOR v FIN 3 - 3

23 Feb 2025 10:30 NOR v FIN 3 - 4

23 Feb 2025 12:30 FIN v NOR



FIH Match Centre







Hockey legend Faizal Saari shocks national team with quit decision



By Aftar Singh





Faizal Saari. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's top striker Faizal Saari has announced his retirement, which came as a shock, from the national hockey team.







Wildcats men get their claws into the Euros







There`s nothing better than to start a Euro indoor tournament with two wins on the opening day – that is what Western Wildcats did in Slovenia and it provides a solid foundation for the next two days.







Western Wildcats men’s promotion hopes very much alive in Puconci







Today`s back-to-back victories maintained Western Wildcats’ perfect record after four matches and they move into pole position in the pool, although rivals although Danish champions could well come alongside with a game left to play. So promotion for the Scots is still very much on course.







Ice-cool Terengganu down Tenaga to complete MHL treble



By Aftar Singh





Tenaga’s Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (in red) in action Terengganu’s Sukri Mutalib during Saturday’s TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu fought back to edge Tenaga Nasional in the TNB Cup final, completing a dominant treble in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







Blue Warriors make history with first women's MHL treble



By Aftar Singh





Blue Warriors players celebrate their victory after winning the Vivian May Soars Cup title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. PIC BY HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Blue Warriors made history by achieving their first-ever treble in the women's Malaysian Hockey League (MHL).







The same old sad MHL story



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu players celebrating after beating Tenaga in the TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. Pic by HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Few quality matches, little excitement. That was what the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) offered as it ended on Saturday.







AIG Irish Senior Cup Quarter Finals & EY Hockey League Division 2 – Official Results and Standings – February 22nd, 2025



AIG Irish Senior Cup Semi-Finalists confirmed after a thrilling round.







Seven of our eight AIG Irish Senior Cup Semi-Finalists have been confirmed after todays games, with close encounters across the board.



