Monday 24 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR)

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR)

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

Argentina



All times GMT -3

19 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

20 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 0 - 2

21 Feb 2025 19:00 AUS v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 0 - 1

23 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 1 - 0

24 Feb 2025 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Women



24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)



Argentina



All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 3

20 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1

21 Feb 2025 21:30 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

22 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 2 - 0)

23 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1

24 Feb 2025 21:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Double victory for Argentina sides over visiting Australia







It was a double victory in Santiago del Estero, Argentina for Los Leones and Las Leonas in their last home games of the FIH Pro League series in Argentina. The men scored early in the second half through Bautista Capurro’s rocket on the upright reverse, while the women recovered from going an early goal down to beat the Hockeyroos 2-1.







Jade Smith stars as Hockeyroos and Kookaburras go down to Argentina







The Kookaburras struggled to halt a dominant Argentinian outfit determined to get their first win at home in their last match of the stage, as the 40-degree Santiago del Estero sun blazed at 7pm local time.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team looks to extend winning streak ahead of English challenge at FIH Pro League 2024-25



India are currently placed fourth in the points table with 12 points from six games







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will look to maintain its winning streak when it take on England in their next set of matches in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. Craig Fulton’s men have been in stirring form and are currently on a three-match winning run.







Indian men, women hope to extend winning momentum



While the women will face the dominant Dutch, Craig Fulton’s men will face up against a tricky opponent in England.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian players greet each other after scoring a goal against Ireland during the FIH Hockey PRO League 2024/25 (Men) at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



A crucial win and three points against Germany in its previous game would hopefully provide the necessary momentum and burst of confidence when the Indian women’s hockey team takes on the all-winning, dominant Netherlands in its final set of FIH Pro League games at home on Monday and Tuesday.







More Than Just Saves: Savita Punia hits 300 international caps Savita Punia thanks hockey for making her travel the world in a conversation with The Bridge.



Ritu Sejwal





Savita Punia (Photo credit: Hockey India



The Indian women’s goal keeper Savita Punia is set to add another feather to her illustrious career spanning more than a decade.







India’s most capped women’s hockey players



Goalkeeper Savita is set to earn her 300th international cap tomorrow in the FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands.



By Deepanshu Jain





Vandana Katariya (left), Savita (Center), and Sushila Chanu (Right) are amongst the most capped Indian players.



Indian veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will play her 300th international match on Monday against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.







Six-second rule on hockey field: How India women are borrowing a football principle to hassle rivals



Harendra Singh has often looked at football for tactical inspiration during his two-decade-long career as hockey coach. And he is trying to drill one of those tactics down to the Indian women's hockey team.



by Mihir Vasavda





Indian women's hockey team in action at the FIH Pro League. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



The calm waters of Kannur was an unlikely place to launch the road to Los Angeles. But last July, when the Indian men’s hockey team were preparing to open their Paris Olympics campaign — which ended with a second-successive bronze medal — the women found themselves in Kerala’s coastal town. Still reeling from the Olympic qualifier debacle, the players did not know what they were doing there. And as coach Harendra Singh admits, ‘they perhaps did not even want to be there’.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2 Oman 2024-25

Muscat



All times GMT +4



23 Feb 2025 11:00 OMA v CHI (7th-8th Place) 1 - 2

23 Feb 2025 13:15 CHN v AUT (5th-6th Place) 1 - 3

23 Feb 2025 15:30 USA v POL (3rd-4th Place) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 3)

23 Feb 2025 17:45 EGY v SCO (Final) 2 - 4



FIH Match Centre







Scotland crowned inaugural champions of FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2







A stellar offensive and defensive effort from Scotland in the final against Egypt saw them come away with a 4-2 win to claim the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 title and the promotion to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2026.







Scotland men win first ever Nations Cup 2 in Muscat



Scotland 4-2 Egypt







The first ever Men’s FIH Nations Cup 2 trophy is heading back to Glasgow as Scotland beat Egypt 4-2 in the final, in Muscat, Oman. Two goals from Struan Walker and strikes from Jamie Golden and Tommy Austin sealed the deserved win for the Blue Sticks, who will now play in the next Nations Cup.







Scotland men party to FIH Hockey Nations Cup promotion





Scotland beat tough Egypt in final PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / WILL PALMER



Struan Walker sounded the start of a promotion party after Scotland men secured FIH Nations Cup hockey.







USMNT Narrowly Misses Out on FIH Hockey Nations Cup Medal Following Shootout Loss to Poland







MUSCAT, Oman – In the bronze medal match of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, Oman, the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team met No. 24 Poland. It was a tale of two halves, as Poland made the most of their chances in the first, but USA fought, came from behind and equalized in the third. Although the Wolves held control in the fourth, they could not find the go-ahead as the contest was decided in a shootout. Unfortunately, USA fell 1-3.





FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Chile 2024-25

Santiago de Chile

All times GMT -3

23 Feb 2025 15:00 NZL v KOR (Pool B) 5 - 4

23 Feb 2025 17:00 IRL v SCO (Pool B) 3 - 0

23 Feb 2025 19:00 JPN v CHI (Pool A) 0 - 0

23 Feb 2025 21:00 USA v CAN (Pool A) 2 - 0

24 Feb 2025 is a rest day

FIH Match Centre





New Zealand’s late heroics, United States and Ireland’s commanding wins mark FIH Women’s Nations Cup opening day







New Zealand made a remarkable comeback to defeat Korea 5-4 in the opening match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2024/25, scoring twice in the final five minutes. Ireland secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland, capitalizing on counterattacks and maintaining strong defensive control. Chile and Japan played to a scoreless draw, with both teams struggling to convert penalty corners. In the final match, the United States defeated Canada 2-0, controlling possession and offensive play.







Incredible 5 - 4 opener at the FIH Nationa Cup by the Vantaqge Black Sticks Women







The Women began their FIH Nations Cup campaign today, securing their first win against Korea 5-4.







Ireland Women secure confident 3-0 win against Scotland in opening FIH Hockey Nations Cup clash.



IRELAND 3 – 0 SCOTLAND







Santiago: Ireland began their FIH Hockey Nations Cup campaign in Santiago, Chile with a win against Scotland. Ireland controlled the opening phases, scoring after just 6 minutes when debutant Mikayla Power deflected in at the back post. Ireland weathered a storm in the second quarter, with Naomi Carroll setting up Niamh Carey to double Ireland’s lead before the break. Ireland regained control of the game in the third and fourth quarter, despite Scotland’s best efforts. Katie Mullan grabbed Ireland’s third in the final minute, firing into an empty net after Scotland withdrew their keeper, to secure a 3-0 win.







Scotland women defeated by Ireland in Nations Cup in Santiago







A tough contest in the heat of Santiago, Chile, saw Scotland women lose 3-0 to Ireland at the FIH Nations Cup.



Ireland took the lead in the first quarter when they took advantage of a penalty corner opportunity. The initial strike was charged down by Charlotte Watson, but Ireland got a second bite at the cherry and Mikayla Power slammed a low effort against the backboard for 1-0.







USWNT Shuts Out Canada to Earn Win at FIH Nations Cup





On debut at 15 Reese D'Ariano (in red) is the youngest ever US Women's Outdoor Hockey International. Katie Bam and Erin Matson held the previous record of 16 years old.



SANTIAGO, Chile – In their opening game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 17 Canada. Behind a solid defensive performance and a well-controlled attacking display, USA shutout the Wolf Pack, 2-0.







Malaysia to host third edition of FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that the third edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup (men) will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 15-21 June 2025.







Could India now stage 2030 Commonwealth Games?





India celebrates Commonwealth bronze with coach Janneke Schopman PIC: Worldsportpics



India has opened informal talks over staging the 2030 Commonwealth Games in its centenary edition.







Chaos at KL Hockey elections as top candidates barred from contesting



By Aftar Singh





I. Vikneswaran retains his post as KLHA president on Sunday. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) annual general meeting-cum-elections descended into drama and controversy on Sunday after three key candidates were barred from contesting.



