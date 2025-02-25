Tuesday 25 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR) 8 - 2

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR) 2 - 3

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR)

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)

Argentina



All times GMT -3

19 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 5

20 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 0 - 2

21 Feb 2025 19:00 AUS v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 0 - 1

23 Feb 2025 19:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 1 - 0

24 Feb 2025 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR) 1 - 3



Pool standings



Women



24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 4

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR)



Argentina



All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 3

20 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1

21 Feb 2025 21:30 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

22 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 2 - 0)

23 Feb 2025 21:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1

24 Feb 2025 21:30 BEL v AUS (RR) 3 - 2



Pool standings

Victories for England, Germany and Australian men, while Dutch, Belgium victorious in women’s play







Lausanne, Switzerland - FIH Pro League play wrapped up in Santiago del Estero, Argentina with the visiting neutral teams doing battle. The Australian men were in fine form taking down Belgium 3-1, the first win for the Kookaburras over the Red Lions since 2019. On the women’s side the Red Panthers took a commanding three-goal lead in the first half but the Hockeyroos crawled back with two to lose out 3-2.







Sam Ward's brace powers England to thrilling 3-2 over India



Ward takes his season's tally to 11 goals as England bounce back to winning ways







Bhubaneswar: Sam Ward’s brace secured a thrilling 3-2 victory for England over India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men) match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Ward raised his season’s tally to 11 goals by scoring twice (19’ and 29’) following James Payton’s opener (15’). India responded with two goals from Abhishek (18’) and Sukhjeet Singh (39') but were undone by some resolute defending from England.







World Champions Germany too hot for Ireland in scalding FIH Pro League encounter in India.



IRELAND 2 – 8 GERMANY







Bhubaneswar, February 24: Current World Champions Germany showed their quality to push past Ireland in their first of two encounters in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar. Two goals from open play in the first quarter gave Germany a commanding lead early on, before Matthew Nelson halved the deficit in Q2. Germany responded, scoring their third soon after but again Ireland responded, with Ben Walker winning a penalty stroke which was converted by Peter McKibbin. However, Germany showed their quality in the second half, limiting Ireland’s chances and netting a further four times from set pieces and open play to secure a comfortable victory.









Reigning champions the Netherlands defeat India 4-2



Udita scored an impressive brace for India







Bhubaneswar: Despite their valiant efforts, India suffered a 2-4 loss against reigning champions the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Felice Albers (34’, 47’), Emma Reijnen (7’) and Fay van der Elst (40’) scored for the Netherlands while Udita (18’, 42’) scored an impressive brace for India.







Indian women go down 4-2 to Netherlands, men lose 3-2 to England



The Indian men failed to maintain their winning momentum, going down 3-2 to England.



Uthra Ganesan





The Indian women, coming off a morale-boosting win against Germany, played their best game of the competition so far despite the loss. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



“The girls were determined to give their best to make it a special day for Savita, and they gave their everything. I can’t ask for more than that,” coach Harendra Singh admitted after India’s 4-2 loss to World No. 1 Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League here on Monday.







England beat India to go top of Pro League



Joe Rindl





Sam Ward has scored five goals in six Pro League games in the 2024-25 tournament. Image source, Getty Images



Sam Ward scored twice as England went top of the Pro League table with a feisty 3-2 win over India in Bhubaneswar.







Why Indian women hockey’s loss to Netherlands is heartwarming moment



In a battle of unequals, it wasn’t a surprise that olympic champions won but India’s performance was refreshingly encouraging.



by Mihir Vasavda





Going purely by the body-language, it would have been difficult for the uninitiated to tell the winner from the loser. For the record, it was the Netherlands who won 4-2. A scoreline flattering for many but ‘problematic’ for the Dutch. (Hockey India X)



It’s not often that the conqueror looks more disillusioned than the vanquished.







Savita joins elite club with 300th international cap; Hockey India extends congratulations



Savita reached the milestone in India's FIH Hockey Pro League match against the Netherlands on Monday, making her the second Indian woman to play 300 international matches.







Bhubaneswar: Hockey India congratulated Indian Women’s Hockey team goalkeeper, Savita Punia on completing 300 international caps on Monday. The Arjuna Awardee achieved this landmark during India’s match against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Savita now joins Vandana Katariya as one of only two Indian women to have played 300 international matches.







The Wall gets its 300th brick: Savita Punia becomes second Indian woman to reach the milestone



Savita, a three-time FIH Goalkeeper Of The Year, joined Vandana Katariya (317 matches) in the exclusive club of Indian women with at least 300 appearances.



Uthra Ganesan





Savita Punia played a pivotal role in India’s bronze medal finish at the 2013 Women’s Asia Cup and contributed to the team’s gold-winning campaign at the 2016 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Savita Punia allowed herself a few seconds of moist eyes, turning away from the cameras and pretending to get her gear in order before wiping off her tears, smiling just a little, getting ready for the national anthem. It was her 300th game with the Indian team.







Savita Punia becomes second Indian woman hockey player to play 300 matches



Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia became the second Indian women's hockey player to don the national jersey for 300 times after Vandana Katariya.





Indian women's hockey players pay respect to goalkeeper Savita Punia after she completed 300 appearances in the Indian jersey. (Credits: Hockey India)



Savita Punia became the second Indian female hockey player to play 300 matches for country on Monday.







Contrasting fortunes for Ireland men’s and women’s hockey teams



Ireland women off to winning start in Nations Cup while men suffer heavy defeat to Germany



Mary Hannigan





Ireland's Mikayla Power (centre) celebrates her goal against Scotland at the FIH Nations League in Chile. Photograph: Rodrigo Jaramillo/World Sport Pics



The Irish men’s and women’s hockey teams are experiencing contrasting fortunes in their respective competitions at the moment, the men suffering an 8-2 hammering by world champions Germany at the FIH Pro League in India, while the women got their Nations Cup campaign in Chile off to a winning start against Scotland.







Boon and Ward go goal crazy in Pro League







Two EHL-bound players made significant goalscoring milestones as Tom Boon (Royal Léopold) and Sam Ward (Old Georgians) added to their incredible tallies.







Kookaburras dominate world number two Belgium in marathon upset







The Kookaburras have beaten world number two Belgium for the first time in six years, pulling off a dominant 3-1 win after enduring a marathon match that lasted close to two hours in the 36-degree Santiago del Estero heat.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Chile 2024-25

Santiago de Chile

All times GMT -3

24 Feb 2025 was a rest day



25 Feb 2025 15:00 KOR v SCO (Pool B)

25 Feb 2025 17:00 IRL v NZL (Pool B)

25 Feb 2025 19:00 CHI v CAN (Pool A)

25 Feb 2025 21:00 USA v JPN (Pool A)

Pool standings



Malaysia to host hockey's Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will stage the third men's Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur from June 15-21.







SA Indoor Hockey Men hit all-time high in World Ranking after historic Bronze medal







The South African Indoor Hockey Men have reached new heights, climbing to an all-time high ranking of 6th in the latest FIH Indoor World Rankings. This incredible achievement comes off the back of their historic bronze medal at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia, where they proved their class on the biggest stage.







Namibian hockey moves up the rankings



By Helge Schutz





Nico Neethling in action for Namibia against Australia at the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia has made significant progress on the indoor hockey world rankings with both their men and women’s teams now amongst the top ten in the world.







2025 Test Matches BRU v SGP (M)

Bandar Seri Begawan (BRU)



All times GMT +8



25 Feb 2025 16:15 BRU v SGP

26 Feb 2025 16:15 BRU v SGP



Léo the indoor kings of Europe with historic gold







Royal Léopold became the first Belgian side to win the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup as they produced a stunning shoot-out win over Mannheimer HC in Wettingen.







Old Georgians continue their Euro rise







Old Georgians continued their gold-rush as they landed top spot at the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in Budapest, earning promotion to the top tier for 2026.







Thirteen EHL players part of Dutch Pro League panel







Thirteen of the Dutch side that returned to the top of the FIH Pro League this week are also set to play in the ABN AMRO EHL FINALS at Easter with either Den Bosch or SCHC.







Another Weekend of the 2025 National Indoor Tournament Caps Off with U-17 Boys, U-19 Girls & Adult







RICHMOND, Va. – This past weekend featured a plethora of excitement, as the U-17 Boys, U-19 Girls & Adult divisions squared off at the 2025 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.







2025 National Indoor Tournament Continues, U-10/U-12 Co-Ed Winners Named







LANCASTER, Pa. – The youngest age division of the 2025 National Indoor Tournament, presented by YOLO Sportswear, took place this past weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. For three days, teams in the U-10 Co-Ed and U-12 Co-Ed age groups battled it out on the court while enjoying a fun, social atmosphere off the pitch.



