Wednesday 26 February 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, India



All times GMT +5:30



Men



24 Feb 2025 15:00 GER v IRL (RR) 8 - 2

24 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR) 2 - 3

25 Feb 2025 15:00 IRL v GER (RR) 2 - 4

25 Feb 2025 19:30 IND v ENG (RR) 2 - 1



Pool standings



Women



24 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 4

25 Feb 2025 17:15 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 1)



Pool standings

Indian joy as women secure shootout victory over Dutch, and men defeat England







After eight days of thrilling matches, the curtain came down on the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League with India’s women giving home fans plenty to celebrate as they pipped the Netherlands in a shootout.







Harmanpreet Singh’s brace leads India to 2-1 win over England, climb to third in FIH Hockey Pro League standings







Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team ended the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 on a high, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over England at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front, scoring twice (26’, 33’) to propel India to a crucial win and lift them to third place in the standings.







England men remain top of Pro League despite India defeat



Ben Collins





Harmanpreet Singh helped knock Great Britain out of the 2024 Olympics before scoring both India's goals as they beat Spain in the bronze-medal match. Image source, Getty Images



Harmanpreet Singh scored both India's goals as their men's hockey team beat England 2-1 in the FIH Pro League on Tuesday.







India make remarkable comeback to beat World No.1 The Netherlands 2-1 in shootout in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women)



Hockey India announced cash reward of Rs. 1 lakh to each Indian player and Rs. 50,000 to each member of the support staff for beating the World No.1 team







Bhubaneswar: After a thrilling 2-2 draw, India grabbed the bonus point as they defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in shootout during the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Despite being two goals down, India made a remarkable comeback in the third quarter with goals coming from Deepika (35’) and Baljeet Kaur (43’). Captain Pien Sanders ( 17’) and Fay van der Elst (28’) scored for the Netherlands.







Indian women stun Netherlands with shootout win, men bounce back to defeat England 2-1



The Indian men, meanwhile, bounced back to defeat England 2-1, Harmanpreet Singh converting two of the three PCs India earned.



Uthra Ganesan





On Tuesday, the Dutch lost only their third match since the beginning of 2024 – all coming in Pro League -- and India won only its third game ever against them. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



As Pien Dicke lined up for Netherlands’ final shot on Tuesday, an impromptu chant of ‘Savita, Savita’ started from one end of the Kalinga Stadium, gradually moving through the crowds and getting faster, reaching a crescendo with the Indian goalkeeper, in her 301st international match, denying the Dutchwoman, bringing off her fourth save in the shootout and shutting the doors on the opposition for India’s 2-1 win in its final FIH Pro League match at home, a result as unexpected as deserving.







Indian women's team members to get Rs 1 lakh each for beating Netherlands in FIH Pro League



Indian women’s hockey team stunned Olympic champions Netherlands with a 2-1 shootout win in the FIH Pro League. Hockey India announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for each player and ₹50,000 for support staff (approximately US $1 150 / £900 for the players)



Vishal Tiwari





India registered a historic win against reigning Olympic and World Champions, the Netherlands. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: Each member of the victorious Indian women’s team will get Rs one lakh as cash reward from Hockey India (HI) after its stunning shootout win over reigning Olympic champions and world No. 1 Netherlands in a FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.







FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Indian men placed third, women sixth after Bhubaneswar leg



The men’s side, coached by Craig Fulton, finished the home leg on 15 points with five wins and three defeats. England and Belgium both are ahead of India with 16 points.



Indian men’s hockey team was at the third spot while the women’s side was placed sixth in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table at the end of the Bhubaneswar leg on Tuesday.







Going full nine yards: India’s hockey team turns to Australian great to become ruthless in striking circle



Michael McCann taught the Indians what he did the best: position themselves near the post, be brave, stay low and make quick decisions



by Mihir Vasavda





In the week leading up to the year’s first assignment, India flew down an Australian specialist, Michael McCann, just to sharpen exactly these skills of the attackers. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



Mandeep Singh entered the Pro League on the back of one of his longest goal-scoring droughts. The twice Olympic medallist hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 games, a run stretching a little more than six months.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Chile 2024-25

Santiago de Chile

All times GMT -3

24 Feb 2025 was a rest day



25 Feb 2025 15:00 KOR v SCO (Pool B) 0 - 2

25 Feb 2025 17:00 IRL v NZL (Pool B) 1 - 0

25 Feb 2025 19:00 CHI v CAN (Pool A) 5 - 0

25 Feb 2025 21:00 USA v JPN (Pool A) Postponed



26 Feb 2025 11:00 USA v JPN (Pool A)



27 Feb 2025 15:00 NZL v SCO (Pool B)

27 Feb 2025 17:00 KOR v IRL (Pool B)

27 Feb 2025 19:00 CHI v USA (Pool A)

27 Feb 2025 21:00 JPN v CAN (Pool A)



Pool standings



Scotland and Ireland win tight battles as Chile overpowers Canada







Scotland secured a 2-0 victory over Korea, executing a strong game plan with goals from Sarah Jamieson and Jessica Ross. Ireland edged New Zealand 1-0 in a tightly contested match, with Naomi Carroll’s first-half goal proving decisive. Chile dominated Canada with a 5-0 win, scoring four second-half goals to eliminate the Canadians from semi-final contention.







Scotland women beat Korea in Nations Cup in Santiago







A comfortable 2-0 victory saw Scotland women get their first ever Nations Cup win, as they beak higher-ranked Korea in Santiago, Chile. Goals from Sarah Jamieson and Fiona Burnet gave Scotland the win, who next face New Zealand on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.







Ireland Women make it back-to-back wins in FIH Hockey Nations Cup with victory over New Zealand



IRELAND 1 – 0 New Zealand







Santiago: Ireland Women edged a tense encounter with New Zealand in their second Pool B match in the FIH Pro League. Just a single goal separated the sides, a quarter 2 finish from experienced forward Naomi Carroll following an inviting cross from recent debutant Emily Kealy. Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran played her part, denying New Zealand on several occassions early in the second half to maintain her side’s lead. Ireland back-to-back wins mathematically guarantee them a semi-final berth on Saturday, even before they play their final Pool B game against Korea on Thursday.







Women unable to find equaliser against Ireland







The Vantage Black Sticks Women faced a tough challenge against Ireland in their second pool match at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Chile, Santiago, coming up just short 0-1.







2025 Test Matches BRU v SGP (M)

Bandar Seri Begawan (BRU)



All times GMT +8



25 Feb 2025 16:15 BRU v SGP 0 - 3

26 Feb 2025 16:15 BRU v SGP 1 - 3



Men set to reunite for the first time since the Olympics







The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to reunite for the first time since the Paris Olympics. This marks a new proactive approach and planning for the future, following the funding announcements made in December.







Sarjit's Speedy Tigers start search for the new Faizal Saari



By Aftar Singh





Faizal Saari. PIC BY AHMAD UKASYAH



KUALA LUMPUR: With striker Faizal Saari retired from international hockey, national coach Sarjit Singh faces the urgent task of finding a new goal-scoring talisman.







SA indoor hockey skipper calls on government for more support



Michael Sherman





SA Hockey star Musthapha Cassiem has called on government for more support for the sport. Picture: Facebook/Bishop Diocesan College



South African indoor hockey men’s skipper Mustapha Cassiem has pleaded with government for more support in the future.







Promotion slips from the Wildcats` paws







As the tournament started the final day`s proceedings it looked as if Danish champions Slagelse and Western Wildcats men were odds on to collect the two promotion places. But we were in for a shock.







All Eyes on SPAR & Tops at SPAR SA Hockey Indoor IPT







Excitement is building as the SPAR & Tops at SPAR South African Hockey Indoor IPT kicks off on Wednesday in Johannesburg. With the recent success of the South African Indoor Hockey Men’s team, who secured a historic bronze medal at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, interest in indoor hockey is at an all-time high. The tournament promises thrilling competition, with players vying for the opportunity to represent South Africa on the international stage.



