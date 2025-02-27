Thursday 27 February 2025

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Chile 2024-25

Santiago de Chile

All times GMT -3

24 Feb 2025 was a rest day



25 Feb 2025 15:00 KOR v SCO (Pool B) 0 - 2

25 Feb 2025 17:00 IRL v NZL (Pool B) 1 - 0

25 Feb 2025 19:00 CHI v CAN (Pool A) 5 - 0

25 Feb 2025 21:00 USA v JPN (Pool A) Postponed



26 Feb 2025 11:00 USA v JPN (Pool A) 4 - 2



27 Feb 2025 15:00 NZL v SCO (Pool B)

27 Feb 2025 17:00 KOR v IRL (Pool B)

27 Feb 2025 19:00 CHI v USA (Pool A)

27 Feb 2025 21:00 JPN v CAN (Pool A)



USA seal semi-final spot at FIH Hockey Nations Cup with victory over Japan







United States took on Japan a day after their FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup match was originally scheduled to be played, following a general power outage in Chile which led to a government imposed a lockdown last evening. USA, who looked impressive in their first outing against Canada, winning the game 2-0, continued their winning ways, scoring two goals in each half to win 4-2, adding three more points in Pool A and qualifying for the semi-finals, with one pool match against hosts Chile still to be played.







USWNT Tops Japan in Second Pool Game of FIH Hockey Nations Cup







SANTIAGO, Chile – After the match was delayed a day, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 11 Japan met in their second pool game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile. Following an action filled first quarter, USA took control and made the most of their opportunities as they topped the Cherry Blossoms, 4-2, and secured a spot in the semifinals.







Plenty of positives for the Indian Men’s and Women’s teams as FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 Bhubaneswar leg comes to a close



The Men’s team won five games while the women’s team defeated World Champions the Netherlands in the Bhubaneswar leg







Bhubaneswa: The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams opened their FIH Hockey Pro League campaigns on home soil at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar, playing eight matches each between February 15 to 25.







A topsy-turvy Indian display at Bhubaneswar



The Indian men's team registered five wins while the women's team won three.



By Deepanshu Jain





Indian hockey teams at the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)



The topsy-turvy run of the Indian hockey teams at the FIH Pro League 2024-25 ended on a high with both teams finishing the Bhubaneswar leg with important victories at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday night.







Indian men's hockey team's workload causing worry for coach Fulton



Arnab Lall Seal







BHUBANESWAR: Coming in from their Paris Olympics high last summer and the Asian Champions Trophy win, the Indian men's hockey team kicked off the current season in fine fashion -- winning five out of eight matches in the Pro League here.







High-Octane Action as SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT Kicks Off







The SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT got off to a thrilling start at Beaulieu College, Johannesburg, with South Africa’s best indoor hockey teams battling for provincial pride. Excitement is at an all-time high following the SA Indoor Hockey Men’s historic bronze medal at the Indoor World Cup, setting the stage for an intense competition. Defending champions Western Province (Men) and KZN Raiders (Women) faced strong challenges as teams fought to make their mark in the opening matches.







EHL Premier Division Phase Two Preview







The Women's England Hockey League Premier Division restarts this weekend. The teams take their place in Phase Two in the Top or Lower Sixes depending on their standings at the end of Phase One.







Weekend Preview: Massive EY Hockey League Division 2 weekend could have major bearing on Pool standings.







Wednesday, February 26: A busy weekend of Irish domestic hockey ahead, with a double-weekend for the EYHL2, two EYHL Men’s games, the Quarter-Finals of the Irish Junior Cup, and the final AIG Irish Senior Cup Quarter Final, between Three Rock and Lisnagarvey.







Field Hockey Canada and Gruppo Nutrition announce new partnership



New partnership will fuel Canadian hockey players across the country







Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce a new partnership with Gruppo Nutrition, a leading Canadian nutrition company. This collaboration will provide support across all levels of field hockey, including access to nutritional products for our national team athletes and discount codes for the entire hockey community.



