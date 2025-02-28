Friday 28 February 2025

27 Feb 2025 15:00 NZL v SCO (Pool B) 3 - 1

27 Feb 2025 17:00 KOR v IRL (Pool B) 0 - 2

27 Feb 2025 19:00 CHI v USA (Pool A) 3 - 1

27 Feb 2025 21:00 JPN v CAN (Pool A) 2 - 1

New Zealand secured a 3-1 victory over Scotland, overturning an early deficit to clinch a semi-final spot. Ireland continued their dominant run with a 2-0 win against Korea, maintaining their perfect defensive record in the group stage. Chile topped Pool B after a 3-1 win over the USA, capitalizing on penalty corners, while Japan edged Canada 2-1 with a late goal.







Women secure a spot in the semi-final at the FIH Nations Cup







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile, with a 3-1 victory over Scotland in their final pool match.







Scotland women fall short against New Zealand in Nations Cup







Despite going a goal ahead and a strong performance Scotland women lost 3-1 to New Zealand at the FIH Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile. Charlotte Watson bagged Scotland’s goal who missed out on a spot in the semi-finals and will play in Saturday and Sunday’s 5th-8th place play-offs.







Perfect Pool Stage as Ireland Women go undefeated with win over Korea in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup







Ireland Women grabbed a third win on the bounce against Korea to take maximum points as they top their pool in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Chile. Ireland took the lead in the second quarter when Sarah Torrans dribbled past two and calmly found the back of the net. Mikayala Power doubled the lead in the fourth quarter, deflecting in from a Christina Hamill delivery, grabbing her second senior international goal in just her third appearance.







Damian Mullan





Ireland Women celebrate Sarah Torrans’ opening goal against Korea. Image: WORLDSPORTPICS RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Ireland Women grabbed a third win on the bounce against Korea to take maximum points as they top their pool in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Chile.







USWNT Fall to Hosts at FIH Hockey Nations Cup







SANTIAGO, Chile – In front of a large home crowd, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 14 Chile faced off in their final pool game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup. In what started as an even contest, the hosts tallied on three penalty corners while USA failed to convert on their many opportunities as they fell 1-3.







Strengthening the last Line of defence: Indian Goalkeepers underwent rigorous camp with Simon Zijp for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Women)



Goalkeepers, Savita Punia, Bichu Devi and Bansari Solanki took part in the week-long training camp







New Delhi: In preparation for the recently concluded FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Women), the Indian Women’s Hockey Team was engaged in a goalkeeping camp in Bhubaneswar. The camp that preceded India’s home leg of the competition where the hosts competed against Germany, Netherlands and Spain, featured Goalkeepers, Savita Punia, Bichu Devi and Bansari Solanki.







Strikers camp with Aussie legend Michael McCann behind India’s scintillating field goals at FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men)



Hockey India invited the Athens Olympic Gold Medallist for a week-long camp for the India leg of the prestigious league







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s recent performance at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) where they won five out of eight matches was backed by a week-long coaching camp for strikers held in Bhubaneswar. The Indian team is now placed third in the points table only behind England and Belgium while Netherlands, Germany and Australia are placed No.4 to No.6 respectively with the finale scheduled in June.







New format unveiled for the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 in Panchkula, Haryana



The tournament will feature a promotion and relegation system







New Delhi, 28th February 2025: The stage is set for the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025, which will take place from 1st March to 12th March 2025 at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula. In a significant development, Hockey India has introduced a new format featuring a promotion and relegation system, adding an extra layer of competitiveness and excitement to the tournament.







Sublime Second Day at the SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT







The nature of an Indoor Hockey IPT is that its fast and furious and the games come at you quickly. The second day of action continued in the same vein as the opening day with plenty of goals and excitement in a great display of indoor hockey.







Week 14 Review of the England Hockey League







Saturday saw a potentially season defining day at the top of Mens Division One South with leaders Reading securing a narrow home win and their nearest rivals Indian Gymkhana falling to defeat on the road. Reading overcame stern resistance from Exeter University to run out 2-1 winners whilst Indian Gymkhana were beaten for only the second time this season, going down 3-2 to Old Loughtonians whose skipper Conor Caplan hit the winner with eight minutes left. It was a similar scoreline at Teddington, victors over Havant, and at Canterbury who overcame relegation rivals Bristol University. Canterbury remain bottom but had more positive news from just along the M2 as Sevenoaks defeated Team Bath Buccaneers who are also in the drop zone, 7-2.







Relegation battles in this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action



The main focus at the lower pool of the Premiership leagues is relegation…or rather the avoidance of it – that is the automatic drop to the second tier for the bottom side and a play-off for the team in eleventh spot. And Fjordhus Reivers with only a single point in the women`s and Dunfermline Carnegie in the men`s with two are edging closer to the point of no return.











The Hockey Museum receives oral history archive funding





The first international hockey game played on astro at the 1976 Games



The Hockey Museum has been awarded funding for a new project to develop its oral history archive.



