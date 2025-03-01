Saturday 1 March 2025

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Chile 2024-25

Santiago de Chile

All times GMT -3



28 Feb 2025 was a rest day



1 Mar 2025 11:00 JPN v KOR (5th-8th Place)

1 Mar 2025 13:30 SCO v CAN (5th-8th Place)

1 Mar 2025 16:00 IRL v USA (Semi Final)

1 Mar 2025 18:30 CHI v NZL (Semi Final)



Ireland women take on USA for place in FIH Hockey Nations Cup final in Chile





Elena Neill in action for Ireland women's hockey team.



IRELAND women’s hockey will take on the USA on Saturday evening for a place in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup final.







