Sunday 2 March 2025

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Chile 2024-25

Santiago de Chile

All times GMT -3



28 Feb 2025 was a rest day



1 Mar 2025 11:00 JPN v KOR (5th-8th Place) 5 - 4

1 Mar 2025 13:30 SCO v CAN (5th-8th Place) 2 - 0

1 Mar 2025 16:00 IRL v USA (Semi Final) 2 - 1

1 Mar 2025 18:30 CHI v NZL (Semi Final). 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 3)



2 Mar 2025 11:00 KOR v CAN (7th-8th Place)

2 Mar 2025 13:30 JPN v SCO (5th-6th Place)

2 Mar 2025 16:00 CHI v USA (3rd-4th Place)

2 Mar 2025 18:30 NZL v IRL (Final)



Final Pool standings



Ireland and New Zealand qualify for Nations Cup Final







Japan staged a stunning comeback against Korea, overturning a 3-1 halftime deficit to win 5-4 in an action-packed match. Scotland secured their place in the FIH Nations Cup with a 2-0 victory over Canada, who now face a relegation battle. In the semi-finals, Ireland edged past the USA 2-1, while New Zealand triumphed over Chile in a tense shootout after a 1-1 draw. The Black Sticks will now face Ireland in tomorrow's final.







Ireland Women come from behind to beat USA and book their place in FIH Hockey Nations Cup Final







Santiago: When USA’s Madeleine Zimmer opened the scoring after four minutes, Ireland had to fight from behind to secure their place in tomorrow’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup Final. The team trailed by a goal until the halfway mark of the second quarter when Niamh Carey won Ireland a penalty stroke that Roisín Upton calmly converted. Talismanic forward Katie Mullan produced the decisive moment with just over a minute left in the third quarter to give Ireland the lead. Some defensive heroics were required in the closing minutes, with Ireland weathering a late USA storm to progress to the final in Santiago. The IRL team with play the winner of today’s second semi-final game in Santiago between Chile and New Zealand.







USWNT Knocked Out of FIH Hockey Nations Cup Final with Loss to Ireland







SANTIAGO, Chile – It was a tight contest between the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 12 Ireland in the first semifinal of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile. Although USA took an early lead, Ireland came from behind twice as the United Eagles fell 1-2. The red, white and blue will play tomorrow in the bronze medal contest.







Ireland women beat USA to make Nations Cup final



Roisin Upton (middle) celebrates scoring Ireland’s opening goal against USA. Image source, FIH Pictures



Ireland’s women are through to the final of the FIH Nations Cup after coming from behind to beat the USA 2-1 in Santiago, Chile.







Women earn spot in their first ever Nations Cup Final







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have booked their place in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup final for the first time ever after a tense shootout win over host nation Chile in front of a passionate home crowd.







Scotland Women retain Nations Cup status with win over Canada







Scotland women retained their FIH Nations Cup status with a 2-0 win over Canada in Santiago, Chile. Scotland will now play in tomorrow’s 5th-6th place playoff against Japan after goals from Sarah Jamieson and Ellie Mackenzie secured the win.







Champions crowned at the SPAR & Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT







The SPAR And Tops at SPAR Indoor Hockey IPT 2025 reached its conclusion with new champions for the both the men and women’s A Section tournament. It was title joy for Southern Gauteng men, breaking a five-year chokehold by Western Province, and the Western Province Women, breaking a four-year hold by KZN Raiders.







Day 1 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025



Hockey Uttarakhand, Delhi Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey won in Division B while Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh enjoyed dominant wins in Division C







Panchkula – The first day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, held at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula saw a new format underway as teams in Division B and C competed in the race for promotion.







IELTS' loss, Hockey's gain: Rajinder Singh's rise to the Indian team



Rajinder Singh has taken to international hockey like fish to water.



Rajinder Singh in action against Germany at the 2024-25 FIH Pro League (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Rajinder Singh wanted to quit hockey. There were times when he felt he was stuck.



