Monday 3 March 2025

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Chile 2024-25

Santiago de Chile

All times GMT -3



2 Mar 2025 11:00 KOR v CAN (7th-8th Place) 2 - 0

2 Mar 2025 13:30 JPN v SCO (5th-6th Place) 0 - 2

2 Mar 2025 16:00 CHI v USA (3rd-4th Place) 2 - 1

2 Mar 2025 18:30 NZL v IRL (Final) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 1 )



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





New Zealand wins 2024-25 FIH Hockey Nations Cup!







New Zealand claimed the Nations Cup title after a thrilling 1-1 draw against Ireland, securing victory in a 4-2 shootout. Chile won bronze with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the USA. Scotland finished 5th after a strong 2-0 win over Japan, while Korea defeated Canada 2-0 to avoid last place.







Vantage Black Sticks Women Crowned FIH Nations Cup Champions







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have claimed the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup title for the first time in history, defeating Ireland in a tense final that ended in a 1-1 draw before New Zealand secured the victory in a shootout.







Shootout heartbreak for Ireland in FIH Hockey Nations Cup Final in Santiago.



IRELAND 1 [2] – 1 [4] NEW ZEALAND FIH Hockey Nations Cup Final







Santiago: Ireland Women suffer heartbreak in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup final in Santiago Chile, losing to New Zealand on Penalty Shoot-Outs. New Zealand led early in the game, scoring after five minutes. Ireland drew level with just four minutes remaining, Katie Mullan firing into the back of the net to force the shootout. But New Zealand would ultimately prevail. Winning 4-2 in the Shoot-Out.







New Zealand edge Ireland for Pro League place





New Zealand women won their first Nations Cup PIC: FIH/Worldsportpics



New Zealand women won the right to participate in the FIH Pro League after beating Ireland in a shoot-out to win the Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile.







Heartbreak for Ireland after penalty shoot-out defeat to New Zealand in FIH Hockey Nations Cup final



New Zealand 1 Ireland 1 (New Zealand win 4-2 in shoot-out)





Ireland celebrate Katie Mullan’s late equaliser. Image: WORLDSPORTPICS RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Ireland Women suffered heartbreak in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup final in Santiago Chile, losing to New Zealand in a penalty shoot-outs.







Ireland denied Nations Cup win in shootout loss to NZ



Nigel Ringland





Ireland captain Sarah Hawkshaw in action in the FIH Nations Cup final. Image source, FIH Pictures



Ireland’s women were beaten in a shootout by New Zealand in the final of the FIH Nations Cup in Chile.







USWNT Drops FIH Hockey Nations Cup Bronze Medal Match to Chile







SANTIAGO, Chile – The bronze medal game of the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup was a rematch between No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 13 Chile. Although USA put up a valiant fight and led in statistics, they struggled to finish as they dropped the contest, 1-2.







Scotland Women reach highest ever ranking after Nations Cup win over Japan







Scotland women finished their FIH Nations Cup campaign with a deserved 2-0 win over Japan to finish in fifth spot, which propelled the team into 15th in the FIH world rankings, their highest ever ranking. The goals came through Amy Costello and Fiona Burnet to claim the win against a Japanese team ranked three spots above Scotland.







Indoor Hockey World Cup stars lead provinces to IPT glory



Rowan Callaghan





Southern Gauteng skipper Dalpiarro Langford (centre) tackles a Western Province player during their Indoor Hockey IPT 2025 men's A Section final in Johannesburg.



Several Indoor Hockey World Cup stars were able to guide their provincial teams to glory in the Indoor Hockey IPT 2025, which concluded in Johannesburg on Saturday.







Day 2 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025



Telangana Hockey and Delhi Hockey won in Division B while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey emerged victorious in Division C







Panchkula – The second day of 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, held at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula saw Telangana Hockey and Delhi Hockey claim victories in Division B while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey won their Division C match.







Day 3 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025



Assam Hockey defeated Hockey Association of Bihar in Division B







Panchkula: Assam Hockey edged out a 2-1 win over Hockey Association of Bihar on the third day of Division B during the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula.







Relegation looms in the lower pool of the Scottish Premiership



Hillhead women emerged victorious from the relegation tussle against Fjordhus Reivers with a convincing 3-0 score, the goals came from Lucy Langlands, Emma Blackstock and Julia Baldwin. It now seems that the Borderers look like making an immediate return to the second tier while Hillhead are now five points clear but still the same behind Inverleith to avoid the play-off position.







Tigges leaves Germany: ‘Finishing the season was my preference’





In 2023, Robert Tigges and his assistant Kim Lammers captured the national title with Amsterdam. Photo: Willem Vernes



‘I’m sitting here in the middle of moving boxes,’ laughs Robert Tigges (40), as he calls from his apartment in Hamburg. At the end of March, after a year and a half, he is moving back to Amsterdam to become Raoul Ehren’s assistant with the Dutch national team.







'I don’t coach to participate, I coach to win': India hockey coach Craig Fulton



Craig Fulton opens up about India's Pro League campaign, World Cup preparations, and more in a chat with The Bridge.



By Ritu Sejwal





Coach Craig Fulton says he wants to create a legacy of success (Photo credit: Hockey India)



New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton is in a happy space with his team’s performance at the recently concluded 2024-25 FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar.







HIL players yet to receive their financial dues



Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey acknowledged the issue. Soorma Hockey Club, WHIL, Bengal Tigers





Soorma Hockey Club (blue) vs Rarh Bengal Tigers (Photo Credit: HIL)



The Hockey India League's return after a seven-year hiatus has run into a controversy with players alleging unpaid dues even a month after the conclusion of the tournament.







Inventor of ‘extreme hockey dribbling’, 63, hopes to leave ‘a legacy’ after conquering records and mountains







The 63-year-old inventor of an “extreme” sport who has broken a world record and scaled mountains all while dribbling a hockey ball said he hopes to leave behind a lasting “legacy”.



