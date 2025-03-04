Tuesday 4 March 2025

New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team took significant steps in refining their penalty corner conversion abilities during a specialised dragflicking camp organised from 10th to 16th February 2025 in Bhubaneswar. The camp was held ahead of the recently concluded home leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, where India competed against top teams, including England, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.







Hockey India has roped in Dutch legend Taeke Taekema to work with the national women’s hockey team’s dragflickers on as-needed basis till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. India head coach Harendra Singh had identified drag-flicking to be a key area of improvement in the upcoming months.







India has enlisted Dutch drag-flick legend Taeke Taekema to work with the national women’s hockey team on a short-term basis until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Taekema, who scored 170 goals in 94 appearances for the Netherlands, is regarded as one of the sport’s finest drag-flickers.







Will mentor good people who play good hockey: PR Shreejesh



PUNE: PR Sreejesh has been a player with a class topper's mind and back-bencher's soul. As a coach of the India junior men's team, however, he would prefer to be the strict teacher.







Najmi 'invited himself' to national training



They didn't call him up for national hockey training. Uninvited, Najmi Farizal Jazlan turned up anyway.







SA Women’s U21 Squad updated for Junior Africa Cup 2025







The Junior Africa Cup for 2025, the qualifier for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, takes place in Namibia in April this year. The tournament initially scheduled for November, was postponed allowing teams more opportunity to participate. The SA Women will be competing alongside 6 other African nations with the top 3 in the tournament qualifying for the FIH Junior World Cup in Santiago in Chile in December.







Holcombe appoint GB Hockey coach Katie Glynn to coaching staff







Holcombe Hockey Club have appointed Katie Glynn to their women’s 1s coaching team.







2025 US National Indoor Tournament Concludes, U-16 Girls Tier Winners Crowned







LANCASTER, Pa. – The 2025 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, came to end this Sunday, closing out with the crowning of U-16 Girls Tier Champions at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.







Revival of Bedfordshire Schools Hockey League marks milestone after participation dip





The revival of the Bedfordshire Schools Hockey League (BSHL) has ushered in a new era of opportunity for pupils to engage in competitive hockey across the county.



