Wednesday 5 March 2025

FIH World Rankings update following frantic start to 2025







The first two months of 2025 have witnessed some incredible hockey action with events across all tiers of international hockey. The list of tournaments included FIH Hockey Pro League action in three stages: Sydney, Australia; Bhubaneswar, India and Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Along with the Pro League, international hockey action was also running in parallel for teams in the next two tiers with the first edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 being played in Oman and the third edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup which came to an end on 2 March in Chile.







Olympian Kisha Retires from U.S. Women’s National Team







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Karlie Kisha (Hamburg, Pa.) has officially announced her retirement from the U.S. Women’s National Team following a five-year playing career at the senior level and ten years within the women’s system. The 29-year-old Paris 2024 Olympian competed in 73 international matches for Team USA.







Four USA Representatives Headed to 2025 Junior Pan American Challenge





Erika Barbera will be adding to her impressive resume



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that four individuals will be representing USA at the 2025 Junior Pan American Challenge, set to take place March 8 to 16 in Bridgetown, Barbados.







Day 4 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025







Panchkula: On day-4 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025, Hockey Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey & Hockey Chandigarh secured wins in their respective games of Division ‘B’. Kerala Hockey also won their game in Division ‘C’.







‘I called my family first’: Rutuja opens up about her India call-up and debut experience



Rutuja scored on her international debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women)







New Delhi, March 5, 2025: The 22-year-old sensation from Satara, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, made headlines with a series of impressive performances in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) 2024/25. In her maiden senior international tournament, she scored two goals in five matches, playing a key role in the Indian women's team's success during the Bhubaneswar leg at Kalinga Stadium.







How a 1971 India-Pakistan war hero inspired a goalkeeper’s return to national team



For Cardozo, whose leg had to be amputated on the battlefield during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, meeting Suraj Karkera was a chance to reconnect with a sport he had grown up playing.



by Mihir Vasavda





India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera with war veteran Ian Cardozo and his wife Priscilla at their home in New Delhi.India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera with war veteran Ian Cardozo and his wife Priscilla at their home in New Delhi.



TWO YEARS ago, national hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, an avid reader, chanced upon the memoir of India’s 1971 war hero, (Retd) Major General Ian Cardozo. Even before Karkera had turned the final page of the book, he had tracked down the war veteran.







Review of the England Hockey League Premier Division Week 11







The Women's Premier Division restart saw Hampstead & Westminster, leaders after the first phase, continue where they left off with a 2-1 win over Loughborough Students in the Top 6. However, as the result suggests, the Students, who are sixth and didn’t concede a goal in their last three games, are no pushovers and had levelled through Olivia Breed with 10 minutes to go after Lucy Hyams opened the scoring. However a Catherine Ledesma goal in the 64th minute settled the outcome in Hampstead’s favour.







Happy a Ghanaian club has emerged as African Champions- Ghana Hockey Executive Member



by Yaw Adjei-Mintah





GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong with GRA Female Hockey Team Captain Elizabeth Opoku



An Executive Board Member of the Ghana Hockey Federation, Isaac Graham, is happy the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Female Hockey Team has emerged as Africa Cup for Club Hockey Champions.







Be kinder to umpires, learn how to drag flick: 10 requests for the hockey family







With clubs and pitches back in action after the winter break, one reader has gathered his hopes and thoughts for the hockey family to consider.







A typewriter, a stool, and a hockey dream built from a car boot



G Vijayananthan reformed hockey administration in Malaysia, and shone as organiser and umpire at the 1975 World Cup.



Frankie D'Cruz





Mr Hockey, G Vijayananthan, who was master of two worlds.



KUALA LUMPUR: Vijayananthan Gulasingam started his career in hockey with nothing but a typewriter, a stool, and a car for an office.







Leadership Update - Hockey New Zealand CEO Transition



In October 2024, Hockey NZ announced interim leadership changes as Anthony Crummy stepped back temporarily from his CEO role to focus on recovering from a concussion injury.







Dar HA is doing great service to Pakistan Hockey"- former Dutch Pakistani player Sultan



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Sultan (left) receiving Dar HA insignia from Tauqeer Dar



Recently, distinguished former Pakistani hockey player Sultan Ahmad, now settled in Holland, was visiting Pakistan.



