Thursday 6 March 2025

Jones announced as new Men’s Head Coach







England and GB Hockey have announced that Zak Jones will take on the role of Head Coach of the England and Great Britain’s men’s teams.







Zak Jones step up to become national head coach PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)



Zak Jones has the “proven qualities” to take GB and England men to the next stage after being unveiled as full-time coach on Wednesday.







Day 5 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025







Panchkula: The fifth day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 saw Division ‘A’ matches begin as Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious, while Hockey Uttarakhand won their Division ‘B’ game at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula.







From ‘double jalebi’ magic to national colours: Angad Bir Singh reflects on his dream debut for India



Angad made his debut during the recent India leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25







New Delhi: Angad Bir Singh became an overnight sensation after scoring a stunning ‘double jalebi’ goal during a shootout for the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers against one of the world’s best goalkeepers, David Harte, who was representing Tamil Nadu Dragons in the recently concluded Hero Hockey India League. Following his remarkable performance, Angad was selected in the Senior Men Team for the India leg of the FIH Pro League 2024/25 and made his Senior Team debut against Ireland in Bhubaneswar.







From no money for meals to two Olympic medals: Amit Rohidas' magical hockey journey



The defender now wants to contribute to Indian hockey as much as possible.



By Ritu Sejwal





Amit Rohidas has 208 international caps for India. (Photo credit: PTI)



New Delhi: There was a time in his life when Amit Rohidas struggled for three square meals in a day.







With Virat Kohli-like aggression, Rutuja Pisal pursues an Olympic Hockey gold



Born in a family with no sports background, Pisal was the first to take the sports route.



By Abhijit Nair





Rutuja Dadaso Pisal wants to fill the gap of good strikers in the national team. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Rutuja Dadaso Pisal was among the core group of youngsters who flourished under former coach Janneke Schopman before her unceremonious exit last year.







India look to finishing thanks to Kookaburra and Dutch greats







A Kookaburra Olympic hockey gold medallist, Michael McCann, has been helping India men tone up in front of goal, while Dutch legend Taeke Taekema is set to help the women.







Sarjit: Speedy Tigers must get fitter to fight with the best



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh (centre) speaking with his assistant coaches during a recent training session at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



KUALA LUMPUR: National men's hockey coach Sarjit Singh has plenty on his plate this year, but his immediate priority is getting his players fitter ahead of major tournaments.







Nasihin seeks perfect combination for Speedy Tigresses as key fixtures loom



By Aftar Singh





The Speedy Tigresses, ranked No. 23 in the world, upset No. 21 South Africa 2-1 in a friendly at the National Hockey Stadium yesterday (March 4). - NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's hockey team head coach Nasihin Nubli is still searching for the right combination of players as they look to break into the top-three in Asia this season.







Weekend Preview: Full bill of EY Hockey League encounters with sides primed for final push.





Credit: John McMurtry



Wednesday, March 5: With the Irish international duties now concluded, the EY Hockey League returns with a full bill of fixtures this weekend.







Athletes Shine at 2025 All Starz Winter Invitational







LANCASTER, Pa. – USA Field Hockey’s third annual All Starz event, renamed this year to the All Starz Winter Invitational, was held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. this past Saturday. All Starz is USA Field Hockey’s premier disability inclusion program, aligning with the International Hockey Federation (FIH)’s Hockey ID (Hockey for Intellectual Disabled) program.



