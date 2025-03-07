Friday 7 March 2025

13th Hong Kong Quadrangular Hockey Tournament

Men



7 Mar 2025 13:00 INA v THA (One Pool) 0 - 4

7 Mar 2025 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool)

8 Mar 2025 11:30 TPE v INA (One Pool)

8 Mar 2025 18:15 THA v HKG (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 12:15 THA v TPE (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 16:45 HKG v INA (One Pool)



8th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament



7 Mar 2025 15:15 SGP v TPE (One Pool)

7 Mar 2025 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool)

8 Mar 2025 13:45 TPE v INA (One Pool)

8 Mar 2025 16:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 10:00 INA v SGP (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 14:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool)



Kentwells Steps Down After a Decade at Helm of Indoor USWNT Program







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following the conclusion of the 2025 FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell and Manager Richard Kentwell have stepped down after a decade of serving in volunteer roles for USA Field Hockey.







The good, the bad and the not-so-ugly: Coaches take stock as India betters its FIH Pro League show from previous season



With both the men and women finishing in the bottom half of the table in the previous edition of the Pro League, the current season has a lot riding on it, a spot at the 2026 World Cup being just one of them.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates along with his teammates during an FIH Pro League match against England. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



The recent FIH Pro League marked the beginning of Indian hockey’s international assignments in 2025. Coming just a fortnight after the revived Hockey India League, the Bhubaneswar leg of the competition was expected to be a testing ground for the year ahead and the results, while encouraging, also highlighted areas that still need work for both the men and women.







‘Target was to score on my first game’: Sakshi Rana on her dream senior team debut



Sakshi Rana scored an incredible field goal against Spain on her senior debut







New Delhi: At just 17, Sakshi Rana made headway into the Indian squad and showed incredible potential at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, her debut senior international tournament in Indian colours, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.







Breaking barriers: empowering girls in sport on International Women’s Day







International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder of the need to accelerate action to ensure that all women have equal access to sport.







Welsh Umpire Clare Barwood makes history in Oman







Welsh umpire Clare Barwood has made history at the Nations Cup in Oman as the first female to umpire the Egyptian men's team.







For the love of the game



How umpiring provided Sarah Craig a way to stay involved in the sport that she loves.







“I mainly do it for the love of the game. Because I don’t play anymore it’s my way of staying involved and keeping up the habit of being on a pitch every Saturday. I enjoy a challenge and umpiring definitely has its fair share of them. I can honestly say I was never going to play at a high level but it’s something I can experience with umpiring.”







T&T teams ready for Jr Pan Am Hockey Challenge



by NIgel Simon



T&T Under-21 women and U-21 men hockey team coaches, Kristin Thompson and Glen "Fido" Francis both said they were optimistic about their teams' chances of a top-two finish at the inaugural Junior Pan American Hockey Challenge at the Hockey Centre in Wildey, Bridgetown, Barbados from March 8-16.







Marc Miralles delivers Bloemendaal win over Rotterdam





Teun Beins on the ball for Bloemendaal during the catch-up game against Rotterdam. Photo: Bart Scheulderman



Bloemendaal’s men’s soccer team won the catch-up game with Rotterdam. At ‘t Kopje, the leader in the Tulip big league won 3-2 on Thursday night.







Day 6 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025







Panchkula: Day-6 of the exciting 15th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2025 saw some enthralling matches as Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Jharkhand secure win in their respective matches.







The 10 Best Field Hockey Players



By Ziv Chen



Field hockey is an ancient sport with roots going back hundreds of years. Still, it has evolved in the modern era into a fast-paced, highly strategic game that captivates millions across the world at major international events like the Olympic Games, World Hockey League, World Cup, and EuroHockey Championships.







Scottish Junior Schools Cup Finals 2025 is here!







It’s Junior Schools Cup finals day at Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday 7th March. We have 6 matches to look forward to and it is sure to be an exciting day of hockey.



